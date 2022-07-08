Center Township supervisors on Wednesday said they have been enforcing township ordinances more strictly this year, taking repeat offenders to the magistrate for prosecution.
The township had been more lenient on code enforcement last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but supervisors said repeat offenders from last year will be given one final warning before being taken to the magistrate.
Township secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith said supervisors are willing to work with residents who make an effort to comply with township ordinances, such as grass, property, vehicle and vegetation ordinances.
Smith said supervisors are not looking to prosecute residents who “make an effort, follow through and keep us posted on what they’re doing.” Supervisors will be flexible toward residents who need a few extra days to comply with ordinances, so long as those residents keep supervisors posted, Smith explained.
Supervisors are taking a stricter approach to code enforcement this year due to some residents repeatedly failing to comply with township ordinances, Smith said.
“We did not send anybody to the magistrate (last year), and we gave notice after notice, but the repeat offenders that go from year to year, we were never getting anywhere,” Smith said. “We would keep warning and warning and warning. ... We do the same thing time after time, and it’s just a waste of taxpayer money at this point.”
In other news Wednesday, supervisors said the month of June was busy with grading and preparing for projects, mowing, checking catch basins for debris and addressing various community concerns. Road crews have been prepping Center Township roads to tar and chip them between July 12-14.
Also Wednesday, supervisors announced that 2022 Evergreen Landfill permits/coupons are available in the township supervisors office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Cash is not accepted at the landfill, and purchasing a permit can reduce the costs associated with dumping at the landfill.
“It’s a third of the cost of what it would typically be to take a truck load to a landfill,” Smith said. “Anyone within the community can use them, especially folks who need to clean up their properties.”