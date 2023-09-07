Two White Township residents presented their ideas to open a faith-based women’s halfway house for recovering addicts at a Center Township supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Jill Gittings and David Ritenour took questions from the public and discussed their plans to open Cathy’s Hope, a women’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility that would be located at 90 Yankeetown Ave., Homer City. Gittings said she would serve as an administrator at the halfway house, and Ritenour said he’d serve as a facility manager.
“The (facility) is for women (who), after they go to rehab or if they were in jail and have 28 days of detox, their next step (would be) to come to a halfway house,” Gittings said. “That’s our purpose, to open up a halfway house for women to get reconnected with society, with community, (and) to regain their (lives).”
According to the halfway house’s mission statement, the facility’s purpose would be “to provide women who suffer from the chains of addiction and alcoholism with a safe, secure, Christian faith-based environment and to instill in them the tools of Christ-centered spirituality and (a) 12-step recovery program so that they may return to society (as) productive citizens.”
The halfway house, which would be purchased and owned by Morning Star Ministries, of Cherry Tree, would accommodate up to 12 women at a time, according to Gittings. Both Gittings and Ritenour said they chose the Homer City location because they wanted to find an ideal spot to serve Indiana County, which does not presently have a halfway house for women.
“There’s no halfway house in Indiana or Cambria (counties) for women,” Gittings said. “And I chose Indiana County (to open a halfway house) because I live in Indiana County.”
After months of searching for potential locations throughout the county, Gittings and Ritenour felt the Yankeetown Avenue property best fit their needs.
“We’ve looked at many places that are for sale,” Gittings said. “Some of them didn’t suit what we needed. (They) weren’t big enough. ... Some of them needed way (more) work than what we have to put into it. So, that’s why we’re looking into (90 Yankeetown Ave.), because it’s a perfect setup for a halfway house for women.”
Ritenour added that because Yankeetown Avenue is located within a more densely populated area, recovering addicts would have better access to resources after finishing recovery, such as public transportation and job opportunities, among other things.
“The way (the Yankeetown Avenue property) is set up is perfect for keeping surveillance on the women, keeping them where they need to be,” Ritenour said. “It’s also perfect for being able to get out and get jobs when the time comes. There’s (also) an NA (Narcotics Anonymous) meeting that’s held right there in Homer City.”
Center Township supervisors, however, expressed opposition to the halfway house due to its potential location, claiming Cathy’s Hope should be located in a more secluded area.
“Center Township supervisors agree there should be drug/alcohol rehabilitation facilities and halfway houses, and treatment should be offered,” said board vice chairperson James Gatskie in a public statement. “However, a public meeting should be held to discuss potential hazards and risks to the residence of the proposed site.
“Center Township supervisors would encourage Cathy’s Hope to find a location that is not in a highly populated area. The proposed site is located close to the school, playgrounds and the Hoodlebug Trail that is used by small children.
“Also, this location is located next to several bars/clubs and a convenience store that has a liquor license, which would give people being treated access to alcohol. At this point, township supervisors are not in favor of Cathy’s Hope Rehabilitation Center in the proposed area.”
Gittings said she agreed with Gatskie that the location could be better, but after searching high and low throughout Indiana County for suitable locations, she weighed the pros and cons and felt Yankeetown Avenue was the best fit.
Gittings added that individuals who cannot go within a certain distance of children or schools would not be accepted into the program anyway and that those with the resolve to recover would not give into the temptations of alcohol access.
“Are there women that will want to go to the bar? Absolutely,” Gittings said. “That’s going to happen. But if you have a desire and you truly want to stay sober, that’s not going to be an issue. I can tell you for myself, the halfway house that I attended, right across the street was a bar. And I can also tell you the time I was there for six months, not one woman went across the street to the bar.”
Ritenour said the next step to making the halfway house a reality would be securing a building. He said he hopes to get the halfway house up and running by March 2024.
“If we’re able to secure a building, that’s the biggest thing right now, our biggest hurdle,” Ritenour said. “The funding is there. We just need a building to approach a bank or a lender with.”
After acquiring a building, Ritenour said he and Gittings would need to get the proper licensing and floor plans from the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs before Cathy’s Hope can accept clients.
Though, to gain the approval of the Center Township supervisors, Gatskie said Ritenour and Gittings should “try to find a different property” that’s more secluded. Gatskie said supervisors will hold a public meeting at a later date to get more input on the halfway house.
“(We’ll host a meeting) probably as soon as we can get some place scheduled,” Gatskie said. “I feel that the taxpayers put us in as supervisors, and it’s a right to the community if they want this or not. (The meeting) will probably be somewhere in the Homer City area because that’s where (the proposed halfway house) is kind of at. This would just be a special meeting (for) anybody (who) wants to come voice their opinion, and we’ll have a town hall meeting, and they can come and propose what they want.”
