Center Township supervisors discuss proposed halfway house with residents

White Township residents David Ritenour and Jill Gittings presented their ideas to open Cathy’s Hope, a faith-based women’s halfway house for recovering addicts, at a Center Township supervisors meeting Tuesday. In a public statement, board vice chairperson James Gatskie said supervisors opposed the halfway house due to its proposed location, 90 Yankeetown Ave., Homer City. From left are Ritenour, Gittings, Gatskie and township supervisor Paul Colgan.

 Nathan Zisk/Gazette

Two White Township residents presented their ideas to open a faith-based women’s halfway house for recovering addicts at a Center Township supervisors meeting Tuesday.

Jill Gittings and David Ritenour took questions from the public and discussed their plans to open Cathy’s Hope, a women’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility that would be located at 90 Yankeetown Ave., Homer City. Gittings said she would serve as an administrator at the halfway house, and Ritenour said he’d serve as a facility manager.