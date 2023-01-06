Center Township 1002.jpg

Indiana Gazette stock photos. Center Township Municipal Building sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Center Township supervisors underwent their annual reorganization meeting Tuesday to appoint the board’s president, vice president and secretary/treasurer, as well as determine various items of business going into the 2023 calendar year.

There were no changes in board leadership this year. Supervisors unanimously appointed Matthew Housholder as chairperson for his second year, James Gatskie as vice chair and Sarah Smith as secretary/treasurer and chief administrative officer to the board.

