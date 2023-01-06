Center Township supervisors underwent their annual reorganization meeting Tuesday to appoint the board’s president, vice president and secretary/treasurer, as well as determine various items of business going into the 2023 calendar year.
There were no changes in board leadership this year. Supervisors unanimously appointed Matthew Housholder as chairperson for his second year, James Gatskie as vice chair and Sarah Smith as secretary/treasurer and chief administrative officer to the board.
Supervisors unanimously appointed a number of individuals and businesses to various other positions, too, including:
• Supinka and Supinka as township solicitor.
• Young and Associates Engineers and Surveyors as township engineer.
• Paul Colgan, Housholder and Gatskie as full-time township roadmasters.
• Robert Nymick as vacancy board chairperson. Nymick has served in this capacity for the past 13 years.
• Andy Szentmiklosi and Chuck Westover as ordinance enforcement officers.
• Monica Lazor Jones as township tax collector for street lighting, fire protection and hydrant rental fees in addition to the township real estate and per capita tax, all at a rate of 5% commission.
• Berkheimer as county-wide tax collectors for township wage tax (earned income tax) at 1.75 percent commission, delinquent per capita tax post-2012 at zero percent commission and local services tax at 2.25 percent commission.
• Karen Valyo and Michael Grimes Jr. as Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority members for a term of five years each. Valyo will replace James Costello, whose resignation was accepted during the reorganization meeting.
“We want to thank James Costello for his service to the board and welcome Karen Valyo to the board in his place,” Housholder said.
• Tony Maggio as Homer-Center parks and recreation board member for a term of three years.
• Pennsylvania Municipal Services Company (PAMS) as collectors for pre-2012 delinquent township wage tax (earned income tax) and delinquent per capita tax, both at zero percent commission.
• Housholder as delegate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee (ICTCC).
• Smith as alternate delegate to the ICTCC.
• Anderson Electric as the traffic signal maintenance and repair services contractor.
• Smith as voting delegate to the annual PSATS State Conference between April 24 and 27 in Hershey.
• Emergency management coordinator (EMC) Sarah Shaffer as an emergency worker to be called out during times of disaster.
• Joe Izzie Jr. as assistant deputy EMC.
Supervisors approved various other items of business during their reorganization meeting, such as union employee pay raises, township depositories, township insurance carriers, township meeting times and more.
All current union employees will receive a 5 percent pay increase. Supervisors appointed First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, InFirst Bank and Marion Center Bank as depositories for township funds. Supervisors set the treasurer’s bond at $1 million and approved the state mileage reimbursement rate.
Insurance carriers remained the same as last year, with R.E. Walbeck Agency providing blanket coverage and general liability for buildings and vehicles, workers’ compensation, life and short-term disability insurance for all full-time employees, errors and omissions insurance for supervisors and ordinance enforcement officers, the treasurer’s bond for the township treasurer and liability insurance on fire vehicles belonging to the Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Company.
UPMC, through Walbeck Insurance, provides hospitalization, prescription and eye-care coverage. AFSCME Health and Welfare Fund was selected for the Delta Dental Plan. The Reschini Agency provides coverage for the county’s policy for the tax collector’s bond. Pallone Insurance Company, of Cherry Tree, provides general liability coverage for Aultman Fire Company fire vehicles. And The Trustees Insurance Fund and Nationwide provide life insurance for all full-time employees.
Regular monthly supervisor meetings will take place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Center Township Supervisors building, with the exception of April’s meeting, set for Tuesday, April 4; July’s meeting, set for Wednesday, July 5; and September’s meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 5.
In other news Tuesday, Center Township Supervisors held their regular monthly meeting and made a number of announcements, including:
• Residents can support Center Township’s local ambulance service, Citizens’ Ambulance, through memberships and donations. Senior household memberships are $65 per year, and household memberships are $75 per year. Donations to Citizens’ Ambulance, a 501©(3) charitable nonprofit organization, are tax deductible.
• Township crews have been busy removing downed trees and snow as well as maintaining and working on equipment.
• Supervisors asked that residents give special consideration to township employees as they work along township roadways, whether it’s plowing or road maintenance, and to refrain from parking vehicles and leaving basketball hoops on township roads and rights-of-ways.
• Supervisors reminded residents to keep hydrants cleaned out for the fire departments.
• Code enforcement has been putting pressure on Center Township residences that are not complying with township ordinances. Repeat offenders from last year have been given one final warning before being taken to the magistrate for prosecution.
• The new 2023 Evergreen Landfill coupons are available in the Center Township Supervisors office with a valid form of ID to prove residency. Fees at the landfill are approximately one-third the normal cost of one load per year. The landfill does not accept cash.
• Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority announced a rate increase in December 2022. Sewer usage rates will increase from $7 per thousand to $9 per thousand, and the debt service rate will increase from $19 to $21 per month per Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU)