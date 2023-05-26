Center Township and Homer City Borough, in partnership with the Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP), will host a public food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Center Township supervisors building, 1212 Neal Road, Homer City.
This year’s event will mark Center Township’s fourth and final food distribution program funded through Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 relief funds (CDBG-CV). The free event is open to “anybody in the area” who meets the required income level guidelines to participate, according to Center Township secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith.
“This is the last of the COVID funds made available to us, so this is the last (food distribution event),” Smith said. “(The program) was meant to help people during the (beginning) of COVID, and that’s when those funds were made available, but it’s really beneficial now the way the economy is. We realize people are struggling.”
Smith said the last of the CDBG-CV funds, which can only be used for food distribution programs, will be put toward 350 units of food boxes qualifying residents can claim. Each unit comprises a nonperishable box, a dairy box and a meat box.
“There’s a nonperishable box that has different picnic-style condiments, (canned goods, non-perishable food items), things like that,” Smith said. “There’s a Turner Dairy Farms box, which will have milk, sour cream, butter, things like that. And then there’s going to be hamburgers and hot dogs as well.”
To qualify, participants must register on site at the Center Township supervisors building and must be present to receive a box. Food boxes are distributed on a first come, first served basis, and participants must be 18 years or older.
Food boxes are limited to one unit per family and two per vehicle should two families ride together in the same vehicle.
Qualifying participants must also fall within the following income guidelines: a family of one making up to $41,151 per year, a family of two making up to $47,001, a family of three making up to $52,901, a family of four making up to $58,751, a family of five making up to $63,451, a family of six making up to $68,151 or a family of seven making up to $72,851.
Smith said the food distribution events have been a great way to bring community members and public officials together to distribute food during times of economic hardship.
“I’m really grateful for the supervisors, and I’m grateful for (ICCAP Food Bank Director) Aimee Kemp,” Smith said. “We all volunteer to do this. Community members have stepped up to help out with the program, too.”
Smith expects the township will distribute all 350 units at the June 3 event, so people should try to come early while supplies still last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.