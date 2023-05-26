Center Township/Homer City Borough Food Distribtuion

Center Township, Homer City Borough and Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP) officials along with community volunteers helped pack and distribute boxes of food to local residents during the April 2022 food distribution event, funded through Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 relief funds.

 Submitted

Center Township and Homer City Borough, in partnership with the Indiana County Community Action Program (ICCAP), will host a public food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Center Township supervisors building, 1212 Neal Road, Homer City.

This year’s event will mark Center Township’s fourth and final food distribution program funded through Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 relief funds (CDBG-CV). The free event is open to “anybody in the area” who meets the required income level guidelines to participate, according to Center Township secretary and treasurer Sarah Smith.