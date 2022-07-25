Certificate of Appreciation

The Zilner family, executive leaders of Diamond Drugs Inc., received a certificate of appreciation from Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock recognizing their support of the National Prescription Drug Take Back program. Pictured, from left, are Mark Zilner, owner, president and CEO; Joan Zilner, secretary; Sheriff Robert Fyock, and Gilbert Zilner, vice president.

 Submitted photo

