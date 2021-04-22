The state’s Commonwealth Financing Authority is providing $2,366,402 for multiple projects in Indiana County.
The largest grant totals $1,491,402 from the Pipeline Investment or PIPE program to the Indiana County Board of Commissioners and Indiana County Development Corporation for extension of a natural gas pipeline to the 119 Business Park in Center Township.
“This is very welcome news considering the recent layoff announcement (of 43 employees) at the Homer City (NRG Energy Generating Station),” said state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. “This pipeline project and the resulting growth in the area will help support the Homer-Center School District, Center Township and Indiana County.”
CFA also approved Multimodal Transportation Fund grant awards of $500,000 to White Township, $225,000 for South Mahoning Township, and $150,000 for Washington Township, all for local road projects.
In Center Township, the CFA grant will be part of the $2,982,804 cost of a pipeline extension set to begin north of Neal Road and traverse south to the 119 Business Park, a 27-acre site that has two pad-ready building sites for future development.
Involved will be approximately 4,100 linear feet of pipeline and the related professional services, engineering, inspection, administration and tapping costs.
The Center Township funding in turn is part of nearly $4.5 million being set out by CFA for projects in Adams, Lebanon, Lycoming and Northampton counties, as well as Indiana County.
“The PIPE program helps businesses and communities decrease their carbon footprint, lower energy costs and employ more workers by facilitating the construction of new natural gas pipelines or the extension of current lines into underserved areas,” said Dennis Davin, secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
State lawmakers and Indiana County officials said the pipeline extension will also provide natural gas accessibility to approximately 25-30 residential parcels and two commercial parcels.
“Infrastructure is the foundation for economic growth and a key component to enhance our competitiveness for capital investment and job opportunities,” county Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith said.
“This is a great demonstration of cooperation at all levels of government between the Indiana County Commissioners, the Center Township Supervisors and the Homer-Center School District,” said ICDC Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr.
In White Township, Acorn Street is to be extended to Laurel and High streets, west of Regency Mall.
According to Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, the project is meant to reduce traffic on residential streets and open eight acres of property for commercial development.
In South Mahoning Township, widening, stabilization and resurfacing is planned for 1.18 miles of Pearce Road, south of Smicksburg. According to Pittman and state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, the existing road is deteriorated, and the project will improve safety and mobility for all vehicles.
“As a state representative and self-employed business owner of a family-operated transportation company and a freight brokerage company,” Smith said, “I understand how critical this funding is for improving rural roadways, alleviating traffic congestion and increasing driver safety, especially in the midst of this pandemic.”
In Washington Township, Pittman and Struzzi said the money will go toward a second phase of reconstruction of Redding Run Road, involving the resurfacing of 1.09 miles of roadway and work along the shoulders of the road.
“These grants should be viewed as investments in our future,” Struzzi said. “I am happy to see these funds coming back to Indiana County. Investing in infrastructure will help our local communities and demonstrate responsible fiscal policy and efficient use of taxpayer dollars.”
The road projects approved for Indiana County are among 116 totaling more than $48 million that CFA approved for 45 counties across the commonwealth.
Additionally, more than $15 million was approved for 135 Act 13 projects approved today are in 38 counties, covering flood mitigation, trails, sewage facilities, well plugging and watershed restoration.
No Indiana County projects are on that list, but the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is getting $249,538 toward an extension of the Ghost Town Trail Loop, part of a 44-mile-long trail that links Blairsville and Ebensburg.
“This trail and our other outdoor recreation opportunities draw thousands of visitors to our communities,” said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, “helping the local economy while providing families and folks access to the outdoors.”
Other recipients include Punxsutawney, Jefferson County, which is getting $118,896 toward an HEC-RAS study involving a computer program for modeling water flow, and Export, Westmoreland County, which is getting $115,165 toward Turtle Creek restoration.