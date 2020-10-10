The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board of directors nominations committee is accepting nominations for the purpose of proposing a slate of new directors for terms to begin Jan. 1.
Members of the chamber of commerce are encouraged to participate.
Candidates for the board of directors seats should be in a position to speak for their respective business (preferably CEO, president or owner), are active in the chamber, and be a dues-paying chamber member or sponsor. Board members serve three-year terms and are required to attend monthly board meetings.
Nomination forms may be returned to Chamber of Commerce, Committee on Nominations, 1019 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701. The information may also be emailed to mhilliard@indianacountychamber.com or faxed to (724) 465-3706. All nominations must be returned by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.