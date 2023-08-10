Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is setting the table for its annual Eggs & Issues event, this year scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Indiana Country Club, 495 Country Club Road, White Township.
Registration is slated there at 8 a.m., but the chamber is asking those interested in going to RSVP by Aug. 25.
The chamber invites guests to hear from the state legislators representing Indiana County and ask them the questions that are important to them.
There is a $30 registration fee.
Comcast is a naming sponsor. S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank and The Reschini Group are diamond sponsors.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center are platinum sponsors. InFirst Bank, Gibson-Thomas Engineering, Pennsylvania-American Water and Diamond Drug Stores and Medical Supply are gold sponsors.
Marion Center Bank, Colonial Motor Mart, Peoples Gas and Kuzneski Insurance Group are silver sponsors. And CNB Bank, Rosebud Mining, Penelec, Anew Home Health Agency, Westmoreland County Community College, 700 Shop, YMCA of Indiana County, REA Energy Cooperative, GCES, Walmart, PNCBank and Hilton Garden Inn-Indiana at IUP are bronze sponsors.
Call the chamber at (724) 465-2511 for more details.
