Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard was moderator for the 2022 “Eggs and Issues” discussion, held at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. State Rep. Jim Struzzi, seated at left, and state Sen. Joe Pittman, both R-Indiana, were in attendance. Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, also was invited but unable to attend.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is setting the table for its annual Eggs & Issues event, this year scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Indiana Country Club, 495 Country Club Road, White Township.

Registration is slated there at 8 a.m., but the chamber is asking those interested in going to RSVP by Aug. 25.

