The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Jason Stoughton, director of Leadership Advancement for the John Maxwell Company, will be the keynote speaker for the 109th annual membership luncheon set for Friday, Dec. 3, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex along Wayne Avenue.
Known as a relationship and leadership expert, Stoughton’s impact has been felt in multiple industries and on some of the largest stages. His story is that of the classic underdog. Courageously and fearlessly, Stoughton overcame the hardships of both a dysfunctional and abusive home, and rare acute health challenges through the combination of personal grit and divine influence.
An accomplished international speaker, coach and trainer, Stoughton has traveled the world to help thousands of individuals and organizations through values-based, people-centric, servant leadership and personal development teachings. He is a sought-after inspirational keynote speaker, facilitator and executive coach who is passionate about people. He currently serves as the director of Leadership Advancement of The John Maxwell Company, a global leadership development firm founded by New York Times bestselling author and No. 1 leadership expert, John C. Maxwell — a personal friend and mentor of Stoughton’s for more than 30 years.
“We are thrilled to have Jason as our speaker and this will absolutely be a message that will stick with people for a while,” said Steve Drahnak, chairman of the chamber’s board of directors. “Jason’s message of resiliency and team work will be a perfect representation of what we have here in Indiana County and I am confident that it will be a dynamic address.”
A networking reception will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch served beginning at noon. Official invitations will be mailed out next week, though the event is open to everyone. Reservations are being accepted now. Tickets are $75 per person or $725 per table for chamber members.
Advanced registrations can be made now at jmountain@indianacoun tychamber.com or by calling the chamber at (724) 465-2511.
Sponsorship recognition opportunities are also available. High-level sponsors for this year’s event will be invited to attend a special VIP event with Stoughton before lunch.
In addition to Stoughton’s speech, the chamber will announce the 2022 class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame at the annual luncheon.