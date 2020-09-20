The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board meeting Thursday at the Indiana County Country Club.
Chamber Update
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his update by discussing the chamber’s annual luncheon, which was scheduled for Dec. 3. Hilliard said the chamber is not going to hold the event in person as it has in years past.
“Due to the uncertainty surrounding what restrictions may be in place and to ensure the safety of everyone, we are making the very difficult decision to cancel the annual luncheon,” Hilliard said. “We will be holding an annual meeting virtually for all of our members to be able to attend and are working to potentially even have a guest speaker as a part of that, but details will be released at a later date.”
Hilliard also announced that the Indiana County Women’s Summit, which was entering its second year, has also been canceled for this year. The event will return in October of 2021.
One event that the chamber is planning to continue is candidates’ night, scheduled for Oct. 13. This year’s event will feature a forum for individuals running for state senator and state representative in districts that cover Indiana County. Hilliard said that the one major change to this year’s event is that it will not be open for the public to attend in person.
“We are working with the IUP Communications/Media department to conduct the forum in a television studio-style set-up. The public will be able to watch the event online and will still be able to submit questions for the candidates prior to the event.”
Hilliard also discussed the launch of the Indiana County Ready program in county school districts. Although the launch presentation for students will not take place in person this year, Hilliard said he is still excited to move ahead for the program’s second year.
“We are going to be conducting webinars for the juniors and seniors beginning the week of Sept. 28,” he said. “Representatives from our business community will be joining me to introduce the program and to discuss the importance of essential skills in today’s workplace.”
COVID-19
With the percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 in Indiana County increasing over the past two weeks, the board spent time discussing what impacts that has on the county. County Commissioner Robin Gorman said the Indiana County COVID Task Force meets weekly and is dedicated to ensuring that county residents are receiving and understanding the correct information.
“We need to make sure that we keep our focus on what is actually happening and what the totality of the numbers actually mean,” Gorman said. “It is important to not read into the political nature of so many of the stories related to this virus and equally important to not make decisions or judgments based on fear or panic.”
State Sen. Joe Pittman agreed, and said the numbers many people focus on only tell a small part of the story.
“If you look at where we are with case count and where we are with hospitalizations, they are going in completely different directions,” Pittman said. “When this started, it was all about flattening the curve and making sure that our hospitals were not overrun, and we have done that. Statewide, we currently have only one-seventh of the hospitalizations that we had during this virus’s peak, and only one-tenth of the ventilators in use, so we are nowhere near the dire situation that many are making this out to be.”
Wendy Haislip, Indiana Regional Medical Center chief nursing officer, concurred, saying the hospital is fully prepared if the number of severe cases increases: “We currently have a very small number of admitted cases here at the hospital.” Haislip said. “Our Surge Planning Task Force has created a solid comprehensive plan and we feel confident about this plan if we were to see a true surge with this virus.”
ARIN Intermediate Unit 28 Executive Director Jim Wagner provided an update to the board about how the current numbers may impact the county’s schools. The Pennsylvania Department of Education classifies counties each week in regard to COVID-19. The classifications are low, moderate and substantial.
“In the release issued Sept. 14, Indiana County was designated as substantial,” Wagner said. “As a result, I, along with the Indiana County superintendents and the director at ICTC, participated in a briefing with PDE and the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) from Harrisburg.”
Wagner explained that in that briefing, the DOH indicated that they had identified multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in Indiana County and that 65 percent of the recently diagnosed cases were not connected to any of those outbreaks.
“They (PDE) reiterated previously issued guidance that if a county is included in the substantial category for two weeks in a row, they would recommend that all instruction in the county be switched to remote learning,” Wagner said. “This is a recommendation and the final decision is up to the Board of Directors in each school district.”
He told the board that if Indiana County remains at the substantial level next week, another briefing will be held to provide updated information for school leaders.
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said that although the number of cases that the university has seen since the return of students has been a part of the county’s increased numbers, it has so far been a manageable situation.
“We never like to see an increase in numbers, but the vast majority of these cases are not serious,” Driscoll said. “We have been able to easily follow our plan and quarantine the individuals as necessary.”
Driscoll said most of the university’s positive cases are students living off campus, including some living outside of the county and learning remotely.
“Based on the situation today I don’t see a need for IUP to change direction. However, if the situation becomes less manageable, we will make a change,” he said.
As of Friday, IUP reported 136 positive cases.
Pittman applauded Driscoll and the university for how well they have worked together with the community and for their openness regarding this issue, especially in terms of recovery numbers.
“82 percent of people have already recovered from the virus and it is refreshing to see the university reporting their recovery numbers,” Pittman said. “We do not want anyone being sick and certainly don’t want even one person to die, but I think it is important for people to look at all of the facts.”
Local Government
Gorman began the local report by saying the commissioners are hard at work at ensuring that the $7.5 million the county has received from the CARES Act is put to good use. She said the commissioners are meeting weekly to discuss the allocation of this funding.
“The key is to make sure that as we prioritize projects that are applicable that we clearly communicate the criteria and timelines related to being eligible for funding and to be transparent with our county about the funding allocations and why projects were funded,” she said. “We are looking through all options at what is allowable as we only have until Dec. 30 to not only allocate funding, but with the approval of allocation of funds the submitters of the projects that get approved must have completed projects in entirety by Dec. 30.”
She also said that voting is an issue that many residents are bringing up, especially considering that this is a presidential election year. For accurate timely information you can always go to the Indiana County Court House Elections website at https://www.indianacountypa.gov or votespa.com.
“There is a lot of concern around this issue,” Gorman said. “From the beginning not knowing the volume of mail in ballot requests the communication has been to not expect your ballot in the mail until early October, but if you are concerned the best thing to do is to go to www.pavoterservices.pa.gov and click on the Online/Absentee Ballot Tracking link. Fill in the information and it will provide you with an immediate response.”
“Everyone wants accurate information,” Gorman said. “Unfortunately, there are far too many outlets providing false or misleading information. We need to guide our residents with accurate and timely information.”
State Government
Pittman began the state report by stating that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Quality Board voted Tuesday to proceed with Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal for Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“This is a direct assault on coal-fired power plants and an indirect assault on natural gas plants,” Pittman said.
He went on to explain that if the proposed regulation does begin in January 2022, Pennsylvania will go from being an exporter of energy to being an importer.
“If you speak to the trade unions, they are busy in Ohio and West Virginia, and this will only continue to force our jobs outside of the state,” Pittman said. “The other fundamental concern is that the threat of these regulations will force the power plants to not invest in capital improvements to their facilities, which could lead to deteriorating plants.”
Education
IUP’s Driscoll began his education update by discussing the construction of the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics building on the campus. A groundbreaking is set for next week.
In addition, Driscoll said university will soon announce its enrollment numbers for the current year, and that it may be better than anticipated.
“We were projected to be down over 8 percent from last fall, but we are actually better than that, and we will be excited to report our firm enrollment number very soon.”
Many chamber board members, including Rich Fiscus of S&T Bank, came forward to praise the students for the job that they are doing in following CDC guidelines.
“When I drive through the Oak Grove and see the amount of students wearing masks and practicing social distancing, I am impressed with how responsible they are all being,” Fiscus said.
Driscoll agreed and said that, aside from a few instances, he feels that students are receiving the message, especially while on campus.
“We have worked hard to get positive messaging out to our students on their behavior and they have responded very well,” Driscoll said. “We are continuing to work with our Indiana Area Collaborative Team members on how to continue to manage the situation, but so far it has been well received.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, said they are attempting to work with the Census Bureau on additional options to help the county receive an accurate count as the focus right now is on the student population as well as entitlement communities.
“We have been monitoring the self-response rates for the census throughout the summer and it is clear that Indiana Borough’s numbers are being impacted by the timing of students returning to their hometowns prior to April 1, which is Census Day. The Census uses this data to determine who is counted and where in the 2020 Census,” Stauffer said.
“We understand that there may already be a decrease from 2010 due to Marcellus shale activity leaving the area and the decrease in enrollment numbers,” he said. “But we still need to get an accurate count as there are real, significant impacts that can occur from a decrease in population numbers and this can negatively affect many municipalities that could result in lost grant funding.”
Stauffer also said that, although economic development has been a challenge since March, the Indiana County Development Corporation is beginning to see some activity.
“We are starting to see real positive movement with a number of projects that we are working on,” Stauffer said.
Tourism
The Indiana County Tourist Bureau shared news of the completion and distribution of the new 2020-21 visitor guide. Once again, 100,000 copies were printed at the Gazette Printers. The visitor guide serves as the primary marketing and promotional tool.
Based on a study done by Destination Analysts, visitor guide readers stay an average of 1.9 days longer than visitors using other methods of planning their travel. The guides are distributed throughout the state of Pennsylvania, across the country and often internationally.
On Sept. 2, the tourist bureau was honored to attend the celebration of the Ghost Town Trail being named “Pennsylvania’s 2020 Trail of the Year” during a ceremony that took place at the Vintondale trailhead. One of the ceremony guest speakers was county Commissioner Sherene Hess, who shared her excitement, gratitude and realization of all the benefits our trails provide to Indiana County.
Recently, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania co-sponsored a Re-Imagine Jobs Showcase and requested tourist bureau Executive Director Denise Liggett be a presenter on their topics encompassing eco and sustainable tourism, recreation and hospitality jobs. Because the event was held virtually, Liggett recorded her video presentation, which included the many successful projects of Evergreen Conservancy. Their mission is to advance the preservation, protection and stewardship of the natural, cultural, and historical resources in and around Indiana County.
Communities
Linda Gwinn with the Blairsville Community Development Authority told the board that a ribbon-cutting was recently held at the first house built at the Blairsville Riverfront Development. The 4.5-acre property is targeted to bring economic development into small towns.
“The local economic development efforts pursued for nearly a decade are finally being realized,” Gwinn said. “We appreciate the assistance of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development on the front end, working with the state for the funding, and we look forward to continuing to partner with the ICOPD in the future.”
White Township Supervisor Sandi Gillette said the township has a lot going on, and that even though there has been a decrease in population in the county, the township has only seen a decrease of 0.9 percent since 2010.
“We are fortunate to have so many wonderful assets in White Township as well as so many amazing parks,” Gillette said. “Our gem, though, is the White Township Recreation Complex, which is home to so many sports as well as the state-of-the-art ice hockey rink.”
Membership
Upcoming chamber member events include:
Thursday: Chamber Golf Outing, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center
Sept. 29: Coffee Talk (Chamber Check-In) on Zoom
The chamber meets next Oct. 15 at the Indiana Country Club.