The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn in White Township.
The Board discussed many important issues including the Business Hall of Fame, the state budget, the State System of Higher Education, the Jimmy Stewart Airport and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing a busy slate of events on the chamber’s summer schedule. Up next for the chamber on Thursday, June 23, is the seventh annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame banquet at the Indiana Country Club. The sold-out event will see the induction of the seventh class of the Business Hall of the Fame.
The class includes J.L. “Red” Douds, founder of Douds of Plumville; Rose P. Reschini, founder of The Reschini Agency; Jack Delaney, owner and founder of Delaney Auto Group; Louis Tate, owner of Luigi’s Ristorante and Pizzeria; Mark Zilner, owner of Diamond Drugs; and the chairman’s selection of James Maitland Stewart.
Hilliard said that this event, one of the linchpin events for the chamber each year, is one that many members look forward to as the summer kicks off.
“There have been so many great individuals who have had a hand in shaping Indiana County and our business community over the years,” Hilliard said. “It is wonderful to be able to continue to hold an annual event to recognize them and all of their achievements, and we like to have some fun with the event as well to make it both impactful and entertaining.”
For those who do not have tickets, Hilliard said that will be a number of ways to follow along on social media prior to and following the event. There will be “red carpet”-style interviews conducted prior to the event on Thursday evening that can be viewed live on the chamber’s Facebook page, and each inductee’s video presentation will be shared in the days following the banquet.
Hilliard concluded his report by discussing a couple of recent events that just concluded for the chamber including the annual golf outing, held on May 26 at the Links at Spring Church, and the Paddle and Picnic held on June 11 in Blairsville.
“We are grateful that we were able to have such an amazing turnout for our golf outing and to see the Paddle and Picnic return,” Hilliard said. “They have both been very successful events for us, and the feedback that we have been receiving is overwhelmingly positive. We hope we can have even more people take part in these great events in the coming years.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by discussing the ongoing talks regarding the state budget. Pittman said that he is cautiously optimistic that this year the budget will be passed on time.
“As of this moment, revenues are good,” Pittman said. “We have to be continually mindful, though, of the one-time funds that were received and remain cautious about how funds are spent moving forward.”
State Rep. Jim Struzzi concurred and added that although he feels the budget is strong, they have to continue to be fiscally responsible.
“This budget may not give everyone what they want, but it will give a lot of people what they need,” Struzzi stated. “It is actually important right now to not give everybody what they want because that would likely lead to even more inflation and the costs of everything rising more than it already has.”
Pittman continued the state report by discussing the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education and how it will be a priority in the upcoming budget.
“I truly believe that with the investment that we are about to make with the State System and with the recent tuition reduction at Indiana University of Pennsylvania for in-state students, we are going to see this university stabilize in the next couple of years,” Pittman said.
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, began the education report by discussing the school’s surgical technology program available at the New Kensington campus. Stanley highlighted the school’s partnership with UPMC as the driving force behind the program.
“UPMC donated the equipment and is also sponsoring the class,” Stanley said. “We need to continue to build these kinds of partnerships to continue to be sustainable and grow.”
Stanley also mentioned that the dual admissions agreement with IUP is currently underway with the first group of dual enrollment students now on campus.
“We are thrilled to have this relationship and looking forward to watching these students thrive at WCCC and then hopefully seamlessly transfer to IUP their junior year,” Stanley said.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by stating that the final stages are underway in the development of the Indiana County Education and Technology Center, which will house Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus and the proposed Challenger Learning Center.
According to Stauffer, the county has constructed the 26,402-square-foot facility, which consists of 15,100 square feet for Westmoreland County Community College that includes labs for biology, chemistry, allied health, nursing, computers and manufacturing as well as classrooms, office areas and student areas. An additional 11,166 square feet is also available on the campus to potentially house the Challenger Learning Center.
Stauffer reported that the Westmoreland County Community College and the Indiana County Commissioners are hoping to hold an official ribbon-cutting for the complex by mid-August.
Stauffer concluded his report by thanking Pittman and Struzzi for their support of various economic development projects with the recent release of a total of $3 million of funding assistance through the State’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for three business parks.
Stauffer provided an update to the Board on the status of the various RACP projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park in White Township, the 119 Business Park in Center Township and the Corporate Campus business park in Burrell Township to expand utility infrastructure, roadways and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts. Stauffer indicated that there are currently strong prospects for potential tenants at each facility.
“With the coordinated marketing of our CEO affiliates, business outreach and strategic investments that have been made in the various business parks, we feel strongly that we are able to compete now and in the future for a number of different projects which will benefit the county and create jobs,” Stauffer said.
JIMMY STEWART AIRPORT
Jimmy Stewart Airport Manager Rick Fuellner updated the board on recent happenings at the airport. Fuellner began his update by thanking Pittman and Struzzi for their support of the airport and a number of projects that are upcoming.
“The airport is full and looking into future expansion and hangar development and that would not be possible without the support of our state legislators,” Fuellner stated.
Pittman added that the potential expansion of the airport as well as the projects at the ICETC and the Indiana County Conservation District are helping to reshape that portion of White Township.
“These projects could not be happening at a better time and they are really giving some new energy to the northern part of the township,” Pittman said.
Fuellner’s report concluded with an update on the upcoming Jimmy Stewart Airs Show on July 9-10.
“We are expecting a phenomenal group of performers and terrific events for the whole family this year,” Fuellner said.
More information can be found by visiting jimmystewartairport.com/airshow. Tickets are available for purchase at the airport and as well as at various businesses throughout the community.
TOURISM
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, announced that ICTB is partnering once again with the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association and Idlewild & SoakZone to have “Christmas in July — Indiana County Day” at Idlewild & SoakZone on Friday, July 22. Van Horn encouraged everyone to pack their picnic lunch and enjoy it in Pavilion E-2, which will be reserved for this special day. According to Van Horn, the first 200 kids to stop by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau/Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association gazebo will receive a free gift. Guests can enjoy all the attractions, visit with Santa and sign-up for hourly prize drawings.
“Christmas in July — Indiana County Day” provides a great way to distribute ICTB member information to those visiting neighboring Westmoreland County,” Van Horn said.
Van Horn also reported that the Indiana County Tourist Bureau is selling Idlewild and SoakZone tickets at a discounted price of $30 each, which is a savings compared with the gate price. These tickets are good Mondays through Fridays during the entire 2022 season. There will be a $10 surcharge to use them on a Saturday or Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at the ICTB Office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the following satellite locations: InFirst Bank in Blairsville, Ideal Market in Homer City, Valeski’s 4th Street Bi-Lo in Indiana, Tate’s Supermarket in Clymer, or All-American Barber Shop in Saltsburg. For more information, call ICTB (724) 463-7505 or visit www.VisitIndianaCountyPA.org.
Van Horn concluded his report by offering congratulations to Jimmy Stewart on being inducted into the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame. He encouraged all to stop by the Jimmy Stewart Museum and check out its special Grace Kelly Exhibit to learn more about the actress and view some historic memorabilia. He added that the museum attendance is up from last year and there have been several groups scheduling to visit within the next few months.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn, with the Blairsville Community Development Authority, informed the board that the Paddle and Picnic event, held on June 11 in conjunction with the chamber and Conemaugh Valley Conservancy, was a big success.
Wilbert Vault generously donated and put a tent up for the picnic portion of the event. Members of the Friends of the Blairsville Communities volunteers received donations of dessert from Market Street Pastries, and a local candy maker provided chocolate-covered strawberries. Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn provided hoagies. Drinks, desserts and salads were provided by the Friends of the Blairsville Communities.
The Conemaugh Valley Conservancy provided “Guide Boaters” to accompany the kayakers down the Conemaugh through Packsaddle Gap. The weather cooperated and a good time was had by all.
Gwinn also reported that a community engagement event was held June 8 to explore ways to provide residents and visitors of all ages and abilities more opportunities for walking, biking and wheeling. About 50 people from southern Indiana County attended this event at the Chestnut Ridge Resort and Conference Center in Burrell Township. According to Gwinn, there are also projects in the works for a new affordable housing development in Blairsville Borough as well as various methods for the affordable housing residents to get into Downtown Blairsville and to destinations in Burrell Township. This community engagement event was also used to receive comments to update the decade-old Indiana County Comprehensive Plan.
In addition, Gwinn informed the board that Blairsville Elks Lodge 406 successfully applied for and was funded $4,000 to rebuild the Blairsville Community Garden beds. Grant funds were used to purchase lumber and supplies to build 16 new garden beds, purchase topsoil and soil amendments, mulch, fencing and materials for installing a rainwater collection system using the roof of the garden shed. Volunteers from the Elks, the Friends of the Blairsville Communities and Community Garden bed holders participated in the securing and transporting materials as well as the building of the beds.
The BCDA report continued with Gwinn mentioning that the Blairsville Municipal Authority engineer has provided a cost estimate for a bathroom project to be constructed near the kayak put-in/take-out. An engineering/construction company owner has been contacted for technical assistance on the design and installation of the project.
Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails, has also provided assistance on this project, as well as the Blairsville Borough manager, borough council and the municipal authority.
The BCDA report concluded with an update that the new design of the billboard on Route 22 is moving forward. The billboard will be a “24/7” lit billboard introducing the 26,000 average daily traffic count eastbound traffic to Indiana County, Christmas Tree Capital of the World. There will also be references to Blairsville Downtown with its shopping, dining, recreation and lodging by taking the next three exits off Route 22 eastbound.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that a contract was awarded for the Route 286 East sewage extension project. Bison Construction, of Clarion County, has been chosen for the project and has a decade of experience in sewage projects. Ross reported that Bison completed a sewage project approximately three years ago in White Township. The municipal authority is planning a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate this project, tentatively set for Tuesday, July 19. The project has an 18-month construction schedule and should be finished in late 2023.
Ross continued his report by stating that the township road and street crews are out on routine summer maintenance and repair projects where need arises, and will focus attention on the Chevy Chase Heights neighborhood where several streets were excavated for the recent stormwater drainage project.
“A goal is to take care of all the roads cleaned up throughout that community,” Ross said.
Ross also reported that the township is beginning an email notification service that could alert local residents and drivers of upcoming road work that might affect their travels. The township can post work announcements online and on social media but it may be random chance that residents would find those. Anyone can sign up for the email service by visiting www.whitetownship.org and opening the “eNews” menu.
According to Ross, the next major project White Township wants to advance is the Acorn Street Extension. The township will seek another grant from the Multimodal Transportation Fund this summer. The project would extend Acorn Street from Philadelphia Street, across from the College Lodge Road intersection, across some open land to reach Laurel Street and Warren Road. The Acorn Street Extension, when completed, would provide a clear channel for driving through that area, help to reduce through traffic in the Heritage Oaks and Monticello neighborhoods, and improve the safety on those residential streets.
Residents and drivers who believe this project would improve neighborhood safety and provide a more convenient route for drivers between Philadelphia Street and Warren Road are encouraged to write letters of support for the project. Ross said that the support could improve the chances that grant funding would be awarded for the extension.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Indiana County Business Hall of Fame at Indiana Country Club, June 23
• Coffee Talk at Chamber of Commerce Offices, June 28
The chamber will meet next on Aug. 11 at a place to be determined.