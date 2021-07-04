The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on June 24 at Citizens’ Ambulance Service West Pike Station and Training Center in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the state of Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Jimmy Stewart Airshow, workforce development and more.
COMMUNITY PRESENTATIONS
The board meeting officially began with a presentation from Citizens’ Ambulance Service.
Several paramedics and EMTs demonstrated the value of the extensive training, medical equipment and supplies used daily to provide emergency medical services throughout the COVID pandemic.
“We as a community working together to maintain our quality of life need to continue to provide EMS for the public,” affirmed B.J. Pino, Citizens’ chief operating officer. “You really do want these fine health professionals coming through your door when the emergent need arises. We can do this — partner with us and support the mission of Citizens’.”
Like other healthcare providers, Citizens’ adapted to the multiple challenges arising from the pandemic and subsequent public response. From 2019 to 2020, 911-dispatched transports declined 14 percent and have yet to return to pre-COVID levels. Calls without a transported patient, which remain non-reimbursable, increased nearly 10 percent. 24/7 EMS response continues throughout the county due in large part to partnerships with Sen. Joe Pittman, Indiana County commissioners, and most recently White Township supervisors.
“We appreciate the opportunity to open the conversation on this important and time sensitive issue,” remarked Bill Staffen, president of Citizens’ Ambulance Board of Directors. “The board will continue to form partnerships within the community.”
Following the presentation by Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Nathaniel Arthurs discussed the upcoming Jimmy Stewart Airshow with the board. The third annual Jimmy Stewart Airshow will be held at the Indiana County Airport on July 10 and 11.
Arthurs stated that this year’s show will feature daring and sensational aerobatics performances and will encourage guests to experience history with unique and rare aircraft and classic cars on display. There will be an aerobatic world champion, vampire jet, helicopter rides, children’s area and more.
Tickets for the Airshow are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and can be purchased at the airport or online at jimmystewartair port.com.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the Sixth Annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, held June 17 at the Indiana Country Club.
The induction class featured R. Hastie Ray, Frank Gorell, Johnston Glass, Fred Musser, Christine Toretti and Patrick Stapleton Jr. Hilliard said that the event provided a lot of great opportunities that were not available for the past 15 months.
“We were very pleased with the event and the tremendous feedback that we have received,” Hilliard said. “It was a great way for the community to get back together in a formal setting for the first time in a while, and a wonderful way to truly honor these six individuals who have been instrumental in the growth of Indiana County over the years.”
Hilliard said that the chamber is beginning to plan a number of upcoming events including Eggs and Issues featuring state legislators, the chamber’s golf outing in September, and the Indiana County Women’s Summit in October.
Hilliard continued his report by providing an update on workforce development initiatives.
Indiana County Ready, the essential skills program spearheaded by the chamber and the Indiana County school districts, has just completed its second year and saw more than 200 students countywide receive the designation.
“Workforce development continues to be a major issue for the business community not only here in Indiana County, but everywhere across the country,” Hilliard said. “This program and our partnership with the school districts are helping to better prepare the next wave of workers and hopefully provide our county with a stronger workforce in the very near future.”
The career readiness program was officially recognized by the Indiana County commissioners when they proclaimed the week of June 7 to be “Indiana County Ready Week” in Indiana County.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Sherene Hess provided a local report indicating that Indiana County was recently represented in a panel with Washington and Butler counties to discuss Regional Infrastructure and Economic Development Investment. Held virtually by the Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, Hess reported that she expressed the economic benefits to the region of investing in rural areas like Indiana County.
Hess also reported that the Indiana County Conservation District will celebrate the opening of its new office and education center with a ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. July 22. All are welcome for remarks from county and state partners who made the project possible. The new structure sits at 435 Hamill Road adjacent to the Indiana County Technology Center and will continue to deliver permitting duties for the development sector, agriculture sector technical assistance, and environmental education. These are services that are vital to economic growth, tourism and youth development.
ICDC
Jim Wiley, president of the Indiana County Development Corporation, began his report by stating that economic development activity and interest in numerous properties throughout Indiana County has been increasing in the past month. Wiley reported that the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to see more economic development activity with increased inquiries in local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority began her report by announcing that the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy had a four day “sojourn” down the Conemaugh River, stopping in Blairsville for dinner, a program, camping and breakfast on June 4 and introducing kayakers to Blairsville coming from four different states as well as a number of return sojourners from the area.
Gwinn also reported that the Indiana County Conservation District and the Evergreen Conservancy led a “Nature Walk” for a group along the Blairsville Riverfront Trail, alongside the Conemaugh River. They introduced several species of flora and fauna that inhabit the area.
In addition to these events, Gwinn stated that the ICCD, the Evergreen Conservancy, the CVC, and the Indiana County Parks and Trails have stepped up to assist with a funding application for an interpretative sign for placement along the Blairsville Riverfront Trail to detail the history of Blairsville involvement in America’s Industrial Heritage, the resulting damage to the Conemaugh River and the ongoing efforts to reduce that damage. This sign also shows the rebound of the aquatic species and plant life and a return of a beautiful river. Gwinn states that these partnerships greatly enhance the efforts of the Friends of Blairsville Communities by offering their expertise to assist on such projects.
Gwinn reported that the donations of sculptures continue in Blairsville. Another native of Blairsville is donating a metal sculpture to be placed in downtown Blairsville.
In other Blairsville news, Gwinn announced that bands keep playing at the amphitheater near the Veterans’ Memorial Wall, the Blairsville Riverfront Trail and the Conemaugh River. Every Saturday in July is booked with entertainment. The first week of August is a Musical Summer Camp and the weekends are also filling up with bands. Call (724) 459-8588 for more information or for opportunities for sponsorship of a concert or more.
Finally, Gwinn reported to the board that Summit Church is having pick-up basketball games on Mondays and wiffle ball Wednesdays at the Blairsville Community Center. For more information, (724) 459-6790 at the Blairsville Community Center.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming Chamber member events include:
• Business After Hours, Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home
• Chamber Golf Outing, Sept. 23 at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort
The chamber will meet next on Aug. 12 at a location to be determined.