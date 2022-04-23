The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on April 14, at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including Excellence in Education, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, energy, economic development plans and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the recently announced Excellence in Education Awards, a partnership between the chamber, the Colonial Family of Dealerships and the Indiana County public school districts.
According to Hilliard, the event will recognize a student of the year and a teacher of the year in Indiana County where each will win a brand-new vehicle from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota.
“Students will be able to be nominated based on a variety of criteria including academics, extra-curricular activities, community service, work experience, technical skills and, of course, essential skills,” Hilliard stated.
“We want every student to feel as if they have an opportunity to have their name nominated. At the same time, there are so many teachers who do excellent work preparing students for whatever may be coming next in their lives. So, it is wonderful to be able to recognize them as well.”
One senior student will be nominated from each school district each month. One teacher in each school district, grades kindergarten through 12th grade, will be nominated throughout the course of the year. Hilliard said that this event would not be possible without the cooperation of the school districts and the generosity of the Colonial dealerships.
“CJ Spadafora and the entire Spadafora family have a history of giving back, and this is certainly giving back in a very big way,” Hilliard said.
The program will begin in the fall of this year with the awards banquet being held in the spring of 2023. Hilliard said that this will be an annual event and that it is a great way to continue the career readiness initiatives that the Chamber is currently working on with the school districts.
“We are excited that students will be recognized even more for the work that they put in both inside and outside of the classroom, and hopefully create more motivation for other students to follow suit,” Hilliard explained. “We also want teachers to continue to find ways to incorporate essential skills and other career readiness opportunities into their curriculum so that students in Indiana County have even more of an edge on the competition when they are ready to enter the workforce.”
Hilliard concluded his report by discussing a number of upcoming events on the chamber’s schedule. The 2022 State of the County event featuring the Indiana County commissioners will be held on Friday, May 6, at the Hilton Garden Inn. The chamber’s annual golf outing will be held May 26 at the Links at Spring Church. And the Annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame banquet will take place on June 23.
“The next couple of months are going to be very busy for us and for the community,” Hilliard stated. “I would encourage everyone to be a part of at least one of these great events as they all provide different opportunities for networking and learning about the great things currently happening and soon to be happening in Indiana County.”
Hilliard said that these events are open to the public. Space is limited. You can reserve your place by contacting the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Sherene Hess began the county’s report by sharing that the executive committee of the Southwest Pennsylvania Commission, from which Indiana County accesses funding for transportation, community and environmental initiatives that contribute to strengthening local economies, is taking a tactic to amplify the needs of the rural areas of the 10 counties served by SPC.
“Each county will be developing a list of priority projects specific to their area, and then through Commissioner Working Groups and SPC staff, a regional Economic Development strategy will be developed,” Hess said. “The aim is to be strategic in the pursuit of discretionary funding for projects that are similar in nature.”
According to Hess, potential projects, existing and future, may include the areas of transportation, economic development such as broadband and energy, community development and redevelopment and environmental needs.
The Indiana County commissioners along with commissioners from the other counties will be joining working groups related to connectivity such as broadband, public transit modernization, water, sewer and stormwater construction, prioritizing discretionary funding opportunities, workforce development opportunities, new and emerging technologies, and complete streets and active transportation opportunities.
Hess continued her report by informing the board that the Public Participation Panels will soon be reconstituted so that they can provide public comment on major decisions of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission. PPP members are appointed by their county commissioners for two-year terms.
“The membership of the PPPs must reflect the diverse population and interest groups in the county, with special attention to representation for the concerns of senior citizens, low-income and disabled populations, and racial or ethnic minorities,” Hess stated.
The commissioners will aim to appoint members to the PPP by Wednesday.
The county report continued with Commissioner Robin Gorman discussing three open forums taking place during the month of April which are open to the public. Two of the forums have already taken place, on April 14 at S&T Bank Arena in White Township and Monday at the Armagh & East Wheatfield Fire Hall and Community Center. The final open forum will take place Wednesday at the Marion Center Community Center. Gorman said that she and the other commissioners are looking forward to meeting with the public and attempting to answer all of the questions.
“This is our way to reach out to everyone and attempt to keep our county residents informed,” Gorman said. “It is also our way to learn about what residents consider priority needs throughout our county.”
Gorman provided a “shout out” to so many throughout our community that literally are working 24/7 with work that is often unseen. Gorman pointed out that April 10 through 16 was National Telecommunicator’s Week.
“People don’t often realize the 911 dispatchers are the single vital link for our police officers, firefighters, and EMS responders by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them quality information with accuracy of information obtained from citizens and consistently ensuring their safety,” Gorman stated.
April is also Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention month. She recognized and thanked the Alice Paul House, The Care Center and Children and Youth Services for all of their amazing work in our community and for keeping our children safe.
Gorman continued her report by recognizing that National Agriculture Day was officially celebrated on March 22, 2022, and this year marks the 49th anniversary of National Agriculture Day celebrated across the country with the theme “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.”
“Agriculture is the number one industry in Pennsylvania with 52,000 farms spanning 7.3 million acres of farmland, accounting for over $10 billion in earnings,” Gorman reported.
“Indiana County has over 950 farms generating nearly $72 million in revenue, and of the total employment in Indiana County, 2 percent are farmers working to feed our residents three meals a day.”
Gorman extended recognition and thanks to the Indiana Farm Bureau and the Indiana County Fair Board of Directors and to Indiana County Fair Queen Elizabeth Bruner who worked with the Indiana County Farm Bureau and local producers to present a gift basket to the first baby born at Indiana Regional Medical Center on National Agriculture Day, and for all of her amazing work to educate people of all ages about the importance of agriculture.
Gorman concluded the county report by praising state Sen. Joe Pittman and state Rep. Jim Struzzi for all of the hard work they have put in for Indiana County.
“It is so vitally important to have such committed representation at the state level to fight for the needs of Indiana County,” Gorman said. “And we are so very lucky that both of these gentlemen are so dedicated to our county residents and businesses.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
Pittman began the state report by thanking Gorman for her kind words saying that Indiana County is fortunate to have so many individuals working hard on its behalf.
“We really view the work that we do as a labor of love,” Pittman stated. “It makes it so much easier when are all working together with common goals for the betterment of the county.”
Pittman continued by discussing a number of recent developments related to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), which would force fossil-fuel-fired power plants to pay a price for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit.
On April 5 the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court issued a one-line order that will prevent Pennsylvania from joining RGGI pending further order of the court. The decision came just shortly after the Homer City Generating Station announced that they have made the decision to continue running the facility at full capacity.
“This is a wonderful announcement but the reality is the site is eventually going to have to evolve to something different than what it is currently,” Pittman explained. He informed the board that even though many citizens are currently concerned about the rising costs of energy, he is encouraged about the possibilities that could take place in the future.
“I am encouraged because I think there is an opportunity to do something pretty special with the Homer City facility and continue to make that a viable site for economic benefit,” Pittman said.
Struzzi continued the state report by discussing a number of recent bills moving out of the House that aim to aid the dairy industry. The Whole Milk in Schools Act would allow schools to serve whole milk in cafeterias despite the federal provision which prohibits the move.
Other parts of the plan include a provision to expand tax incentives to locate new dairy processing plants and a bill that would ensure farmers receive state mandated premiums.
Struzzi concluded the state report by discussing the current status of the state budget and issuing a word of a caution regarding the positive revenue numbers.
“Revenues continue to pace above expectations,” Struzzi reported. “However, I do not feel as if this trend is going to continue over the next couple of months, and we need to ensure that we remain fiscally responsible.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by stating that the county commissioners have recently secured funding to create a county-based Economic Development and Workforce Development Strategic plan. Stauffer indicated that his office plans to work with its partners as well as the business community to help develop the plan.
“We want to create a plan to determine how we can best work with others to make our area more attractive for private investment, leverage what we currently have here, and build for the future,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer said that a request for proposal was put out by the commissioners, and the county will soon be reviewing the consultant submissions before making their selection.
“There will be a lot of opportunities for outreach and communication as part of this process and we are looking forward to all working together to create a strong plan for the county,” Stauffer stated.
Stauffer continued his report by informing the board that the final stages are underway in the development of the Indiana County Education and Technology Center, which will house Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus and the proposed Challenger Learning Center. According to Stauffer, the campus will include labs for biology, chemistry, allied health, nursing, computers and manufacturing. The project is estimated to be completed in the next six to eight weeks.
Stauffer concluded his report by discussing the improvements that the county has made in terms of broadband. Stauffer reported that the county has accumulated $7 million in funding for broadband improvements, which includes $4 million in competitive grants and $3 million in county matching funds.
“We are working with internet service providers to help deploy the service to areas of need,” Stauffer reported. “We are also mapping all of the inquiries that we have been getting to show these providers what areas still need help.”
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn with the Blairsville Community Development Authority informed the board that there will be a food truck festival on May 21 near the west end of Blairsville, around the Bandstand at West Market Street and Liberty Street. The Blairsville Community Parks and Recreation will be hosting the festival, which will include food trucks, live music, bounce houses and an adult beverage tent.
Gwinn continued her report by discussing the return of the Paddle and Picnic After Hours event on June 11. This event will be sponsored by the chamber, the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy and the Friends of the Blairsville Communities.
“The day will begin in Blairsville; boaters will be shuttled to Robinson to float the 10 miles through Packsaddle Gap … one of the most beautiful sections of the Conemaugh River … back to Blairsville where participants will be treated to a Picnic after Hours from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. with food, fun and entertainment,” Gwinn reported.
For more details, contact the chamber at (724) 465-2511.
Gwinn also stated that the summer concert series will again happen again this summer at the Amphitheater by the Riverfront Trail and the Conemaugh River, with more information to come soon.
Gwinn concluded her report by informing the board that Indiana and White Township have been working on a very ambitious project to make Indiana County more friendly to forms of transportation that go beyond cars and trucks.
According to Gwinn, that is evidenced, most recently, by the ambitious road expansion, which includes sidewalks from Indiana Borough to Walmart in White Township.
Blairsville Borough is a participant in the Indiana County Active Transportation effort and plans to schedule its first “visioning” session to expand on ways for residents to be able to more safely to get to destinations by ways other than vehicular transportation.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that the township is ramping up to the work season with routine spring cleaning and maintenance underway now on most township roads and streets. Ross also indicated that the recreation department has de-iced the S&T Bank Arena.
Ross continued his report by stating that at least five contractors have submitted bids on the multi-million-dollar Route 286 East sewage extension project to serve the Airport Road, Campbell Lane, Ober Road and Hamill Road area. The township will open bids May 10 with work expected to start later in the summer.
According to Ross, work should be underway around this time next spring as well on the widening of Saltsburg Avenue between Rose Street and Rustic Lodge Road, to add bike lanes and sidewalks along the county-owned side of the road used by the transit authority, emergency management, the nursing home and domestic violence shelter, in addition to the township’s Getty Heights Park.
Ross reported that this will be largely funded by a $450,000 SPC grant.
Ross concluded his report by stating that the township also is into the design phase for again upgrading the traffic signal at Ben Franklin Road South, Warren Road and Indian Springs Road.
“It will be safety and beautification at the same time, with better coordinated signals for left turns and figures hanging from poles and arms rather than wires galore,” Ross said.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• State of the County, 8 a.m. May 6 at Hilton Garden Inn
• Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, 10 a.m. May 26 at Links at Spring Church
• Paddle and Picnic in Blairsville, June 11
• Indiana County Night at Altoona Curve, June 18
• Indiana County Business Hall of Fame at Indiana Country Club, June 23
The chamber will meet next on May 12 at the Indiana Country Club.