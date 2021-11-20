The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Nov. 10 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the chamber’s annual luncheon, the Employer of the Year and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing upcoming events for the chamber. The chamber’s highlight event of the year, the annual meeting luncheon, is scheduled for noon Friday, Dec. 3, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana. The keynote speaker of the event is Jason Stoughton, director of leadership advancement for the John Maxwell Company. Hilliard said that Stoughton will deliver a message that will speak directly to the environment in Indiana County.
“Indiana County is a community built around resiliency and teamwork,” Hilliard said. “Given the challenges that businesses and organizations have recently faced or are currently facing, we felt that Mr. Stoughton’s message highlighting these traits in smaller communities would speak directly to our local businesses and leaders, and our attendees will not be disappointed.”
Hilliard said that a new feature as part of the annual meeting luncheon will be the chamber’s announcement of the Employer of the Year. According to Hilliard, this is an award that will recognize the business that is truly one of the best places to work in the county.
“With so many businesses facing recruitment and retention issues with employees, we felt it was important to recognize a business who is doing things the right way and making their employees feel valued and appreciated,” Hilliard said. “While I know there are a lot of businesses in our community who do this, I also hope that this message is heard by all employers so that we can all work harder to treat our employees like the valued team members that they are.”
Hilliard concluded his report by informing the board that the chamber has purchased shopping bags with the phrase “I Shop Local” on them. These bags are available to businesses on a first come, first-serve basis by contacting the chamber office. The chamber is looking to distribute all 1,000 throughout the county in time for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Rep. Jim Struzzi provided an update about House Bill 2044, which would prevent private money from being accepted and used to fund elections. Struzzi recently testified before the House State Government Committee in support of the legislation that he is co-sponsoring. The bill passed on a party line vote in committee and may now be considered by the full House.
Struzzi has also authored House Bill 2074, known as the Fair Play Broadcasting Act, which would protect local broadcasters and prevent them from being shut out from providing video streams of competitions. Ever-evolving technology now allows fans of local high school sports to follow their favorite teams nearly everywhere they go. Struzzi is hoping to level the playing field for broadcasters that want to make that possible, no matter the destination.
“Many radio stations are augmenting their broadcasts by adding video streaming of games,” Struzzi said. “Unfortunately, some Pennsylvania high schools have signed contracts with out-of-state companies, not realizing the arrangement they’ve agreed to prevents broadcasters from visiting schools from doing likewise for their team’s fans unless they pay to access the stream.”
“In many cases, these local stations have been covering teams or leagues for a long period of time and providing a service to their community,” added Struzzi. “They deserve the right to have equal access to these broadcast opportunities to the fullest extent they desire. It’s just good business and good for relationships between schools.”
Struzzi’s legislation is similar to a bill moving through the Oklahoma Legislature, where the Senate overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 302 and moved it to the House for consideration.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, provided a written report to update the board on a number of projects and initiatives currently underway and in development, including funding for broadband deployment in Indiana County, including $1.5 million in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and local matching funds for a total $3 million, plus a joint initiative with the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development to apply for $8.526 million grant through the National Telecommunication and Information Administration (NTIA). In addition, Stauffer said that his office is working on a grant of $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which has been increased by an additional $1 million in funding requested.
“The Indiana County commissioners, Senator Pittman and Representative Struzzi have been coordinating efforts to secure broadband funding in areas of the county that remain unserved and underserved for internet services. We are working with local ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to develop partnerships to continue to address the needs of our residents, farmers and businesses.”
Stauffer also updated the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township) to expand utility infrastructure, roadways, and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts.
Stauffer indicated that the Indiana County Development Corporation is coordinating efforts with the County in seeking out a number of grants to assist with the project costs.
TOURISM
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau and Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association, revealed that the big Christmas tree for the First Commonwealth Bank “It’s a Wonderful Life” in Downtown Indiana Celebration, was chosen. The 32-foot concolor fir tree has been donated by Musser Forests Inc. and will make a beautiful addition to the downtown area.
The Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association has once again donated fresh-cut Christmas trees to Kennywood Park for its annual Holiday Lights, which brings recognition to Indiana County as “The Christmas Tree Capital of the World.”
Van Horn shared that the Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans program will take place in Indiana County again this year. He thanked Sherry Renosky for providing space at the Indiana Mall to distribute the individual wreaths, which will be laid at the entrance of every cemetery in honor of those who served. The Indiana County Tourist Bureau will once again donate the big wreath that will be placed at the Indiana County Veterans Wall during a ceremony at noon Dec. 11. Every $20 tax-deductible donation pays for one wreath and additional proceeds will be donated to the Indiana County Veterans Relief Fund to assist living veterans.
Make checks payable to ALA Unite #141 and can be mailed to Wreaths for Indiana County Veterans, P.O. Box 45, Kent, PA 15752.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, 8 a.m. Tuesday at the chamber offices
• Annual luncheon, noon Dec. 3 at the KCAC
The chamber will meet next on Jan. 13 at a location to be determined.