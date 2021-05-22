The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on May 13 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the Business Hall of Fame, new member benefits, broadband, the American Recovery Plan and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the upcoming sixth annual Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, scheduled for Thursday, June 17, at the Indiana Country Club.
This year’s induction class includes R. Hastie Ray, Frank Gorell, Johnston Glass, Fred Musser, Christine Toretti and Patrick Stapleton Jr. Hilliard said that they are anxious to once again be able to hold a formal in person event after nearly 16 months.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor these inductees in the proper manner after nearly a one-year hiatus,” Hilliard said.
“We are ensuring that all proper guidelines and regulations are being followed, but we are still anticipating a sold-out event that will be entertaining and a great tribute to those who helped to shape our business community.”
Seats are limited for the hall of fame. To purchase a seat or a table for the Business Hall of Fame, contact the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
Hilliard continued his report by discussing two new benefits that the chamber is going to be offering to its members. The first is a new prescription discount program for chamber members, called Clever RX. Clever RX provides a dynamic approach to prescription discount savings, allowing members a savings on their family’s prescriptions that beats competitors’ prices nearly 80 percent of the time. The program is available via an app that is accessible from any mobile device and will be able to be used at all local pharmacies.
In addition, the chamber has announced a partnership with Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial Group to deliver a new, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce 401(k) program. Chamber members interested in the program will have access to potential pricing and service efficiencies, less administrative work and relief from many fiduciary obligations, while maintaining their current plan design.
“We are committed to providing our members with numerous benefits to help their business and their employees in this challenging time,” Hilliard stated. “These two benefits can provide a great deal of relief and can save a substantial amount of money over time and we are excited to be able to provide them.”
Hilliard said that they are planning on launching a marketing campaign to highlight the various benefits of being a member of the chamber leading up to a new membership drive in the fall.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Robin Gorman began the local report by informing the board that the commissioners will be holding a press conference related to broadband in Indiana County at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Indiana County Courthouse lobby.
“The objective of the press conference is to bring our community up to speed on the tremendous progress that has been made on this issue,” Gorman explained. “We want the community to know where we were at, where we are currently working to get connected, and where we want to focus on in the near future.”
In addition, Gorman also stated that the United States Department of the Treasury recently released its guidelines for the American Recovery Plan.
“The commissioners will continue to work with our consultant to review these changing guidelines to ensure that these funds are used appropriately,” Gorman said. “We want to continue to leverage these dollars as far as we can in order to provide assistance to as many areas of need as possible throughout the county.”
Gorman also informed the board of the recent National Nurses Week and National Police Week and how honored the commissioners are to recognize these individuals.
“I do not know if there is a better time in our history to recognize and thank these individuals for all that they do, and for our community to be aware of what great assets our local hospital and local law enforcement are to our area,” Gorman stated.
The local report was concluded with Gorman issuing a word of caution to the public about Lyme disease.
“With the weather warming up, we really need to be aware of this disease as we are in one of the highest areas in the region for ticks and tick bites,” Gorman explained.
If you are bitten by a tick or for more information on Lyme disease, Gorman urged everyone to go to ticklab.org.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman informed the board that Pennsylvania’s general fund numbers are better than anticipated and that he is cautiously optimistic for a timely and responsible budget to be passed in June.
“The updated federal guidance on how the state can use the funding in the American Recovery Plan allows us a lot more flexibility than we initially thought,” Pittman said. “However, there are still a number of larger policy issues that we need to continue to work on in order to try to find some level of agreement.”
Pittman concluded his portion of the state report by sharing his optimism for the future of the county, citing that the federal, state and county levels are all now investing in Indiana County.
He also provided praise for Indiana Regional Medical Center and Indiana University of Pennsylvania for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These two entities have managed this crisis about as well as anyone could have possibly expected them to,” Pittman explained. “When I look at our community, I look at those two entities and truly believe that they are the future of this county and I think it’s to all of our benefit to find ways to bring them together and help them both grow and prosper.”
Adriene Smochek from state Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office informed the board that Struzzi is in the process of introducing harm prevention legislation to help reduce overdose deaths in the state. House Bill 1393 would legalize fentanyl test strips for personal use only to prevent deadly overdoses.
“Fentanyl is one of the leading causes of overdose deaths,” Struzzi recently commented. “This bill will help identify its presence and hopefully help to prevent these tragedies from occurring.”
Smochek also stated that the Entertainment Venue Industry Recovery Program has recently advanced through the House and will now be headed to the Senate for consideration. House Bill 878 would provide across the board relief through grants for specific businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses include those in the performing arts, spectator sports, amusement, gambling and recreation industries.
TOURISM
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, shared that ICTB kicked off the month of May with some changes to the team, welcoming Laura Herrington into the interim role of executive director and new employee Candice Nagle, financial associate/marketing coordinator. Together with Jennifer Buckles, graphic designer; Debbie Isenberg, tourism associate; and Tony Greenawalt, brochure distribution, these employees complete the current tourist bureau team.
Van Horn announced that ICTB will be partnering once again with the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association and Idlewild & SoakZone to have “Christmas in July — Indiana County Day” at Idlewild & SoakZone on Friday, July 23. The first 200 kids to stop by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau/Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association gazebo will receive a free gift.
Attendees will be able to enjoy all of the attractions, visit with Santa and sign up for hourly prize drawings. “Christmas in July — Indiana County Day” provides a great way to disseminate ICTB member information to those visiting neighboring Westmoreland County.
Van Horn also stated that the tourist bureau is selling Idlewild and SoakZone tickets at a discounted price of $28 each, saving $21.99 off the original price. These tickets are valid every day during the regular 2021 operating season.
Tickets can be purchased at the ICTB office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or at the following satellite locations: Indiana First Bank in Blairsville, Ideal Market in Homer City, Valeski’s 4th Street Bi-Lo in Indiana, Tate’s Supermarket in Clymer or All American Barber Shop in Saltsburg. Call ICTB for more information or visit www.VisitIndianaCountyPA.org/Idlewild.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by reminding the board that Indiana County is offering the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund program, which is available to eligible businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. The CARES Act RLF loan program can provide 100 percent financing equal to six months of working capital, up to $50,000. The interest rate is zero percent fixed for the life of the loan. There are no required principal payments for the first 12 months and loan terms for up to 60 months for a total of 72 months.
Anyone interested may contact the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development at (724) 465-2662 or info@indianacountyceo.com.
Stauffer also discussed the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants, and stated that funding should be awarded in the near future.
“The CHIRP program will provide grants to eligible for-profit businesses in the hospitality industry operating under a primary NAICS code (www.naics.com) beginning with 721 (Accommodations) or 722 (Food Services and Drinking Places) available to the public. Indiana County had 43 applications totaling in excess of $1.5 million, and every effort is going to be made to assist as many of these eligible businesses as possible,” Stauffer explained.
Stauffer concluded the ICDC report by stating that his office along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to see more economic development activity with increased inquiries in local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority began her report by announcing that the Blairsville Borough Council is actively interviewing for a new borough manager and a new police chief.
In addition, two pieces of sculpture art have been donated by a member of the Blairsville Community and the Artist’s Community. They are installed in downtown Blairsville. One is installed on the Murphy’s lot, and the other sculpture has been installed near the Diamond and the Veterans’ Memorial. The Murphy’s lot visioning sub-committees are actively moving forward in the design of features on the lot.
A concert series for the summer is ongoing every weekend at the amphitheater near the Blairsville Riverfront Trailhead and the Conemaugh River. A complete list of bands, dates and times can be found at the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, or by calling The Friends of the Blairsville Communities, (724) 459 8588.
The Knotweed Festival is moving forward with planning, securing vendors, bands, etc. The date for the Knotweed Festival is Aug. 7.
The Annual Conemaugh Valley Conservancy sojourn will be coming through Blairsville on June 3. The sojourn is a four-day kayak float down the Conemaugh River. People from far and wide participate in this annual activity, which exposes the visitors to Indiana County and all of its natural resources along the way.
A short Memorial Day Service will be held on Monday, May 31, to honor our veterans who gave their lives for our Freedom. There will be three short readings, laying of the wreaths, flag raising, three volleys from the rifle, and taps at 11:30 a.m. at the Blairsville Area Veterans’ Memorial, near the Bairdstown Bridge at the West end of town.
The Memorial Day Flag Display at the Blairsville Cemetery will again be in its full regalia.
Gwinn concluded her report by announcing that the Farmers’ Market is underway and will be held every Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. throughout the summer. The market is located on Water Street, near the Bairdstown Bridge at the West end of town.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Chamber Coffee Talk, 8 a.m. Tuesday at the chamber offices
• Lunch Mob at Romeo’s Pizza and Mediterranean Kitchen noon Wednesday
• Business After Hours, June 10 at Hilton Garden Inn — Hosted by Government and Civil Employee Services
• Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, 6 p.m. June 17 at the Indiana Country Club
The chamber will next meet on June 24 at a location to be determined.