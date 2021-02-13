The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce board discussed many topics, including COVID-19 vaccinations, health care and Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative at its meeting on Thursday.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by informing the board of the chamber’s efforts in regard to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The chamber has drafted a letter in conjunction with Armstrong and Cambria counties to invite Gov. Tom Wolf to meet with community leaders from the tri-county region.
“If this initiative goes through, our three counties are going to be hit exceptionally hard by the loss of jobs, business and tax revenue,” Hilliard said. “We want the governor to meet with us to hear directly about the extent of these impacts and to see what can be done to help these communities if RGGI does happen.”
The letter contains the signatures of each county’s commissioners as well as representatives of the chambers of commerce, development corporations and tourist bureaus.
“The communication thus far has been completely one-sided, and we need to get that to change,” he said. “The only information that continues to be shared completely ignores the tremendously negative economic impact that this would have, especially for our county, but also for the commonwealth as a whole.”
Hilliard continued his report by providing an update on the chamber’s Valentine’s Day Couch Shopping virtual event that was held on Monday. The online shopping event could be seen on the chamber’s Facebook page as well as the Indiana County Shop Local Facebook group and featured eight local retailers and restaurants. Many people shared the videos on social media as well.
“The response for the event has been great,” Hilliard reported. “We had over 7,500 people watch these videos from our local businesses, the businesses were very pleased with the results, and we have had additional businesses ask when we can do something similar again.”
Hilliard said that the chamber hopes to be able to continue to create virtual events such as this in the future to help create new marketing opportunities for its members.
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
County Commissioner Sherene Hess began the local report by informing the board that the Emergency Management Agency continues to be strong in its monitoring, assessment and reporting of the pandemic effects in the county.
“We are thankful to have an agency that tirelessly provides a crucial link between the county and healthcare facilities and inquiries from the public,” Hess said.
The county continues its work through its partners to finalize the construction on the Conservation District headquarters and other facilities, which will continue the mission to provide agricultural, educational and workforce resources to aid in the advancement of the local economy.
Hess also announced the hiring of the new director of Indiana County Children and Youth Services, James Yaworski. Hess reminded the board that election season has begun and petitions for individuals to get on the ballot are already circulating.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by discussing Gov. Wolf’s recently proposed budget.
“The governor’s budget is not a real budget, it’s a spending plan,” Pittman said.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi concurred and added that he is looking forward to the House Appropriations Committee budget hearings that will begin soon to explore the proposed budget and initiate a more balanced, responsible approach for Pennsylvania taxpayer dollars.
“The governor continues to push the same themes that he’s been discussing for years, including a minimum wage increase, state police fees and legalizing marijuana that simply are not feasible at this time,” Struzzi said. “While the proposed budget contains some items and initiatives I can support, the problem is that it overall doesn’t offer any real solutions other than spending more money through tax increases.”
The state report continued with Pittman providing an update on RGGI and applauding the chamber’s efforts to initiate a meeting with the governor.
“The regulatory review process continues to move forward with this initiative, but there continues to be no progress made on conversations to discuss the true impacts of RGGI,” Pittman said.
In addition, Pittman informed the board that New Village Initiative, the company that recently purchased the former WyoTech facility, is moving forward in applying for accreditation with the Department of Education.
Struzzi said he continues to work with Pittman and others on funding sources for improvements to the Jimmy Stewart Airport to expand operations and allow for greater use and opportunity there. He also encouraged local municipalities to consider infrastructure projects that could benefit from PennVest funding. Struzzi and Pittman both serve on the PennVest board.
IUP/EDUCATION
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll began his report by informing the board that the university continues to be proactive with testing students at no cost for COVID-19. Driscoll also reported that there are now nearly 1,500 students living on campus with more students attending classes in person. But even with this increase in in-person classes, Driscoll stated that discussions are still underway on how to proceed with events at the end of the semester.
Driscoll also reported that there are some positive trends in enrollment numbers. Official numbers for spring semester are being finalized and will be published soon.
To conclude his report, Driscoll praised the efforts of Image Unlimited fundraising campaign, which raised over $81 million to exceed its goal.
HEALTH CARE
The board welcomed Indiana Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Neff as a guest to the meeting to provide an update on health care at IRMC. Neff reported that the hospital has been receiving roughly 1,100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week, but acknowledged that they are continuing to face challenges.
“We need to know that the vaccine distribution is going to be consistent so that we can continue to process and schedule patients in a timely manner,” Neff said.
Neff stated that the hospital is accepting individuals age 75 and older and that they continue to request additional doses of the vaccine from the state each week. He acknowledged the frustration that some residents have felt with the process.
“I would encourage people of that age bracket to have family members assist them in signing up online if they are unsure with how the process works,” he said. “We are hoping to be able to work with EMA of Indiana County to have a better system in place in the very near future.”
Mark Volovic, vice president and chief information officer with IRMC, concurred and said the hospital is working on providing additional communication with the public on the process on a weekly basis, but wanted to praise the community’s efforts in the process thus far.
“This has truly been a community effort to pull this off with so many unsung heroes giving their time multiple hours each day,” Volovic said.
Volovic concluded his report with a bit of positive news: that the hospital is seeing a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 patients who need to be admitted compared to the end of last year.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, began his report by applauding Sen. Pittman’s work on Senate Bill 109, as the bill’s prime sponsor, which was recently signed by Gov. Wolf as Act 1 of 2021.
The bill will provide funding to counties that will in turn establish grant programs to businesses in the hospitality industry which have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be known as the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
“The CHIRP program will provide grants to businesses in the hospitality industry from $5,000 to $50,000,” Stauffer said. “We hope to work with our partners in the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations to be able to provide information by early March on how businesses can apply for these grants.”
Any eligible business in the hospitality industry can email their contact information to CHIRP@indianacounypa.gov and instructions on how to apply for the grant program will be sent out.
Stauffer concluded his report by stating that his office along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to see more economic development activity with increased inquiries in local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority began her report by thanking Molly Sarver, senior planner at the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development for her help on the Murphy Lot Project.
“Molly has attended the Indiana County Stormwater Management meetings with the White Town Stormwater Management Education program and gathered information about assistance with potential projects to be implemented on the lot,” Gwinn said.
In addition, Gwinn said that Monica Lee, an Americorp with the Evergreen Conservancy, attended a Friends of the Blairsville Communities meeting and offered to have a nature walk discussing the flora and fauna on the Blairsville Riverfront Trail, among other projects. ICOPD’s Barb Haugue and Sarver are also working on the “Indiana County Active Communities” and Walkworks, programs to provide a potential series of educational “walks” ... for the health of it.
Gwinn said the BCDA is looking to duplicate the “Music in the Park” program from last year at its amphitheater by the River and Trail in west Blairsville, COVID permitting.
The National Guard Band has already booked a date. Last year “food truck” types of foods and drinks were available in addition to the music.
The first home in the Blairsville Riverfront Development is nearing completion, with the homeowner potentially able to move in sometime this spring. The BCDA is under contract with Berkshire Hathaway to market other properties.
Gwinn concluded her report by stating that already-built houses in Blairsville are really selling.
“We think it is due to the low interest rate and the work from home/school from home families that are helping to create these opportunities to sell properties,” she stated. “People have reported getting asking price within days of listing.”
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include Chamber Coffee Talk, Feb. 23 on Zoom.
The chamber’s next meeting is March 11.