The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Feb. 17 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the Women’s Summit, Indiana County Humane Society, broadband, IUP tuition and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the Women’s Summit, held Feb. 8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township. Hilliard said that the Women’s Summit, which saw more than 170 attendees, was viewed as a huge success.
“Our committee worked hard to develop an event that was interactive and engaging, and one that would have attendees leave feeling informed and empowered,” Hilliard said. “The personal feedback that we have received as well as the feedback from our surveys indicates that we certainly accomplished that goal and will be looking forward to building off it again next year.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Aradhna Oliphant, president and CEO of Leadership Pittsburgh. The summit also included three rotating break-out sessions focusing on safety and security, healthy mind/healthy body and financial forethought.
Hilliard continued his report by discussing a number of initiatives that the chamber is helping to spearhead that will engage students both at the university and high school levels in the development process. The chamber’s University Relations Committee is working with team members at Indiana University of Pennsylvania with helping to develop a new student discount program that will improve business exposure to the students and increase student interaction with local businesses. In addition, the group is also working on developing a contest for students where local businesses would identify challenges that they are currently facing and students researching, developing and presenting a proposed solution to that problem with a large cash prize on the line for the winning presentation. Hilliard said that initiatives such as these really fit into the mission of the chamber and will help create collaboration between students and businesses.
“We have been actively looking for ways to engage the young students in this county both in high school and college and have them become more involved in this community,” Hilliard said. “Student-led initiatives like these are a tremendous way to accomplish this. And by creating this level of engagement, we have a much greater opportunity to showcase the reasons why Indiana County is a great place for these students to live and work in following graduation.”
Hilliard said that they are hoping to have both initiatives ready to unveil by the end of this year.
Hilliard concluded his report by discussing a number of upcoming events that the chamber has on the calendar and that the schedule is filling up quickly.
“Our next few months are going to be busy, which I feel is a great indicator that our local economy is finally beginning to move in a more positive direction following the pandemic’s impacts,” Hilliard said. “It is great to see new schools opening up, ribbon-cuttings and after-hours networking events filling our calendar, and to cap off the first half of this year with a State of the County event and the Business Hall of Fame will be a great way to get this year off to a wonderful start.”
HUMANE SOCIETY
The chamber welcomed special guest Beth Finegan, executive director of the Indiana County Humane Society, to speak to the board. Finegan informed the board that part of the focus of the humane society has come from a shift of being an open-door shelter to a no-kill adoption guarantee facility.
“By focusing on maintaining a safe number of animals under our care, we have greatly improved the living conditions and health of our shelter animal family and subsequently the rate of adoptions,” Finegan explained. “Furthermore, for years we have exceeded the ASPCA standard of a 90 percent save rate to be considered a “no kill” shelter — in fact, we average a 97 percent save rate.”
Finegan also thanked the board for their support of the humane society over the years, but stated that help is always appreciated.
“We know our business community is focused on service and involvement their employees give forth, and we would love for your employees to consider volunteering with us,” Finegan said. “We are also looking for new board members to come on board with their talents and energy and help continue to move us forward.”
The Indiana County Humane Society recently doubled its dog family at the shelter. For information or to volunteer or donate, visit incohumanesociety.com.
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson joined the board and discussed some of the key issues that he has been hearing about through the 15th District as well as the country. Thompson said the No. 1 concern he continues to hear from constituents is related to workforce.
“We need to find a way to incentivize people to work instead of incentivizing them not to work, which is what many of the flawed policies currently in place are doing,” Thompson explained.
Two of the pieces of legislation Thompson feels that, if reframed, will address some of the workforce challenges we face today include the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which was designed to strengthen and improve the nation’s public workforce system, and the Higher Education Act.
“We need to do a better job at providing our future workforce with the necessary education and training opportunities in order for them to become productive members our economic engines,” Thompson said.
Thompson also said inflation remains a top concern facing America. He reported that even though inflation is at a 42-year high, he feels that the solution is right under our feet.
“Energy is an economic driver,” Thompson said. “We need to open up domestic energy production again, and we will begin to see the inflation numbers taper off and the margins for businesses get back to a more manageable level.”
Thompson concluded his report by reaffirming his goal to bring broadband connectivity to rural Pennsylvania. He stated that the main agency to deal with ending the digital divide is the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Thompson serves as the Republican leader on the House Committee on Agriculture and feels proper broadband funding is needed to make the rural areas competitive.
“The piecemeal approach is not going to work and will not help us compete,” Thompson explained. “There are more people looking to move to rural areas now with an increased ability to work from home; however, these individuals are looking for broadband access and we need to make sure these rural areas have it to compete with our urban regions.”
Thompson said the House Committee on Agriculture has bipartisan legislation ready to bring before the entire House that he feels will sufficiently address these connectivity challenges.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by informing the board that Gov. Tom Wolf recently proposed his new budget to the state Senate and that includes a number of areas of nonpartisan agreement.
“The governor’s budget includes the removal of the state police funding from the gas tax revenue,” Pittman said. “That inclusion has always been misplaced and now the gas tax revenue can be used to improve areas of infrastructure such as roads and bridges.”
Pittman also addressed the recent news that the Homer City Generating Station may reduce operations by May of 2023, and although the senator said that the news was not completely unexpected, he did call it concerning.
“This plant has continued to evolve and age over the past 50 or more years,” Pittman said. “I feel confident that we will be able to work with our local community to explore alternative uses for the site given the infrastructure that exists there. However, the regulatory process related to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is making it more challenging for everyone to discuss the necessary forward-thinking decisions and make the proper investments there.”
IUP
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, began the university report by discussing a proposal that was in front of the IUP Council of Trustees to reduce annual tuition for undergraduate in-state students. Effective for the fall 2022 semester, the proposal will result in an almost 20 percent savings for students who take 15 credits each semester of the academic year.
“This may be the single biggest piece of good news to come out of our county in quite a while as it will make IUP very competitive again,” Pittman said.
The Council of Trustees on Feb. 18 approved the new tuition plan, which will now be submitted for review and consideration for approval by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors at its meeting on Wednesday.
“As we maintain our commitment to quality, we believe this proposal will help us to provide even more opportunities for students to achieve their educational goals and dreams, while meeting the critical needs of the workforce in our region, our commonwealth, our nation and our world,” Driscoll said.
In addition, Driscoll informed the board that Wolf’s new budget will include an increase of $75 million in appropriation for the schools that are part of the State System of Higher Education. The budget would create a $200 million Nellie Bly Tuition Program for students attending a state-owned university or community college who agree to stay in Pennsylvania for the same number of years they receive one of these grants. It would also provide $150 million in one-time federal funding for the state-owned universities to support the State System of Higher Education’s redesign efforts, hold down tuition costs and increase aid to students.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by stating that the Indiana County Education and Technology Center, which will include the new home of Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana campus, is nearing 90 percent completion. Stauffer said that the facility is eyeing a late spring/summer completion and should be ready for classes beginning this fall.
Stauffer shared news of the commonwealth’s announcement earlier in the week that Indiana County has been awarded a $2 million competitive grant through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus (CV) program to construct a fiber optic network and deploy broadband access in the northwest corner within the townships of West Mahoning and South Mahoning.
In addition, Stauffer informed the board about a number of initiatives that the county is looking to collaborate with Indiana University of Pennsylvania such as the Build Back Better Regional Challenge and the Good Jobs Challenge, which can help to bring additional funding to the region to create new training opportunities to improve the county’s workforce.
“There has been amazing collaboration with the university’s staff on a number of workforce development opportunities,” Stauffer said. “They have gone above and beyond to bring some really good ideas to the table and I feel as if this will continue to be a strong partnership moving forward.”
Stauffer concluded his report by updating the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township) to expand utility infrastructure, roadways and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts. Stauffer indicated that there are currently strong prospects for potential tenants at each facility.
“With the coordinated marketing of our CEO affiliates, business outreach and strategic investments that have been made in the various business parks, we feel strongly that we are able to compete now and in the future for a number of different projects, which will benefit the county and create jobs,” Stauffer explained.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn with the Blairsville Community Development Authority provided the board with some announcements.
The chamber of commerce is having the annual Paddle and Picnic on June 11. The day begins in Blairsville on the banks of the Conemaugh River west of Blairsville. From there the boaters will travel to Robinson and launch their kayaks to travel through the “Packsaddle Gap” back to Blairsville. The boaters will be hosted to a picnic, provided by the Friends of the Blairsville Communities, paid for by InFirst Bank, First Commonwealth Bank and S&T Bank and the Friends of the Blairsville Communities.
Friends of the Blairsville Communities are working with the Center of Economic Operations of Indiana County to replace the existing billboard along Route 22 just west of the Indiana County border near the Jonnett traffic light. The billboard will announce “Welcome to Indiana County, Christmas Tree Capital of the World” for the 26,000 average daily traffic that passes into Indiana County from the west. It will also highlight Blairsville Downtown, for shopping, dining, recreation and community. David Chaek of Chaek’s Photography has performed all of the design work and will be working to make the new billboard another one of his “works of art.”
The Creative Spaces Collective of Indiana County has worked with Blairsville over the fall to have murals painted throughout Blairsville Borough by “Drips on the Road.” There will be a tour of the Blairsville murals, hosted by Councilman David Janusek. The map can be viewed at http://cre ativespacescollective.com.
Gwinn concluded her report by stating that the Blairsville Riverfront Trail, a part of the Indiana County Parks and Trails system, will have needed repairs and improvements made in 2023 thanks to funding of $292,000 from the Southwest PA Commission. This trail is very popular with residents and visitors alike. The trail can be viewed at https://www.only inyourstate.com/pennsylvania/blairsville-riverfront-trail-pa/.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include a ribbon-cutting at New Village Institute at 10 a.m. March 5.
The chamber will meet next on March 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn.