The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Aug. 12 at the Indiana Country Club in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including workforce development, new member benefits, IUP and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing a recent workforce survey that was sent out to Indiana County businesses.
“Right now nearly every business we have spoken to lists an insufficient workforce as one of the main obstacles impacting their business,” Hilliard said. “The survey has reinforced that fact and has also given further credence to the notion that quality employees and those that possess sufficient essential skills are in high demand and more limited quantity than we would like.”
Hilliard announced that the fall is going to be a busy one for the chamber as a number of exciting events are now on the schedule including Eggs and Issues with state legislators representing Indiana County on Thursday at the KCAC, the chamber’s golf outing on Sept. 23 at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort and Conference Center, and the return of the Indiana County Women’s Summit at the KCAC on Oct. 19.
“We are extremely excited about bringing back the Women’s Summit this year,” Hilliard said.
“Our events committee is hard at work in finalizing our panels and keynote speaker, and we think this year will be even more engaging, interactive and fun than in the past.”
The chamber report continued with special guests Scott Weber from Merrill Lynch and Justin Bonavitacola from Lincoln Financial Distributors presenting to the board with details on one of the chamber’s new member benefits. The chamber has recently announced a partnership with Merrill Lynch and Lincoln Financial Group to deliver a new, Indiana County Chamber of Commerce 401(k) program. Chamber members interested in the program will have access to potential pricing and service efficiencies, less administrative work, and relief from many fiduciary obligations, while maintaining their current plan design.
“We are committed to providing our members with numerous benefits to help their business and their employees in this challenging time,” Hilliard said. “This plan is absolutely worth the time of any business to look into as it can be a great tool for businesses to use to attract quality employees.”
Hilliard said that they are planning on launching a marketing campaign to highlight the various benefits of being a member of the chamber leading up to a new membership drive in the fall.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by announcing that the state has just released the data gained from the last year’s census.
“This is the first opportunity that we will have to learn what changes, if any, will be made to the districts based on the results of the census data,” Pittman explained.
Pittman continued the state report by discussing the workforce issues that so many businesses across the state are facing. According to Pittman, even though many of the unemployment benefits will be ending in early September, he does not necessarily feel that this will have a large impact on the workforce deficiencies.
“In many of these cases it is unfortunately a basic demographic issue as a large part of our older workforce has left the market during the pandemic, and we do not have the population to replace them,” Pittman said.
The state report continued with discussion on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as the Independent Regulatory Review Commission is scheduled to consider the final version of RGGI on Sept. 1.
“The IRRC is currently accepting public comment on the issue until August 30 and I would encourage everyone to reach out and voice your opposition on this initiative as it would devastating to Indiana County,” Pittman explained. “However, if this would pass through the IRRC there are still a number of checks and balances that we plan to use to continue to fight against it.”
To register and send remarks for public comment, please email irrchelp@irrc.state.pa.us.
IUP
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, informed the board that Aug. 13 was set to be the start of “move-in weekend” for students on the IUP campus. Driscoll explained that although they are excited to have the students back face-to-face, the university is continuing to do its part to be responsible and ensure the safety of the students and the community.
“We are committed to being face-to-face; however, we are continually monitoring the COVID situation as well as CDC recommendations in case we would need to modify our plan,” Driscoll said.
“In the meantime, we have the proper safety measures in place, COVID testing and vaccinations are available along with designated areas for isolation if that situation would unfortunately arise.”
Driscoll announced that classes officially begin for the fall semester on Monday and the first home football game will be played on Sept. 11.
The university report was concluded by Driscoll informing the board that the Kopchick Hall construction is moving ahead on schedule and that a beam signing will be taking place this week to highlight the final beam being put into place on the structure.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by informing the board that the U.S. Economic Development Administration has recently announced that $3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding will be made available and 10 percent or $300 million in federal funding will be available as part of the Coal Communities Commitment.
A series of webinars have been made available with some of the initial rounds of funding due as soon as mid-October.
Stauffer said that his office under the direction of the Indiana County commissioners will continue to work with partners throughout the county as well as with the affiliates of the Center for Economic Operations to explore these targeted programs as well as other available resources for local economic revitalization to create new economic and workforce development opportunities for the county.
Stauffer continued his report by reminding the board that Indiana County is still offering the CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund program, which is available to eligible businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. The CARES Act RLF loan program can provide 100 percent financing equal to six months of working capital, up to $50,000. The interest rate is 0 percent fixed for the life of the loan. There are no required principal payments for the first 12 months and loan terms for up to 60 months for a total of 72 months. Anyone interested may contact the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development at (724) 465-2662 or info@indianacoun tyceo.com.
Stauffer also discussed the $1.5 million grant for Indiana County from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the county’s broadband deployment initiative and indicated that the county will be collaborating with the PA Department of Community and Economic Development on a nearly $8.6 million broadband application through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to serve targeted unserved and underserved areas of Indiana County.
“The county is currently working with vendors to identify the areas of need so that we can soon use these funds to continue to address the digital divide that still exists in our communities.”
Stauffer concluded the ICDC report by stating that his office along with the CEO affiliates are continuing to see more economic development activity with increased inquiries in local buildings and business park property.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority announced to the board that the art infusion in Blairsville continues with another kinetic sculpture being installed at the corner of North Liberty and West Market streets.
Gwinn also stated that the new borough manager, Mike Baker, has been in touch with several of the organizations in Blairsville, including the Blairsville Community Development Authority, and has been busy learning all of the facets of Blairsville Borough. Meanwhile, new Police Chief Louie Sacco said that he is glad for the opportunity to work in Blairsville.
“He intends to visit all of the organizations in town, including the BCDA and the Friends of the Blairsville Communities,” Gwinn said. “The chief will be introducing himself and wants to let everybody know that his office is open and that they can give him a call.”
To conclude her report, Gwinn announced that concerts are continuing to be held at the Amphitheater. On Sunday, two concerts will be held by Colin Dessault, a five-piece blues-rock group. And on Aug. 28, Johnny Strangry will perform with others being held through October.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Ribbon Cutting, Tuesday, Matador’s Mexican & American Cuisine at the Indiana Mall
• Eggs and Issues, 9 a.m. Thursday at the KCAC
• Chamber Coffee Talk, 8 a.m. Aug. 31 at the chamber offices
• Business After Hours, Sept. 15 at Levity Brewing Company
• Chamber Golf Outing, Sept. 23 at Chestnut Ridge
The chamber will meet next on Sept. 16 at a location to be determined.