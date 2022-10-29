Grane Hospice ribbon-cutting
Submitted photo

The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon for the grand opening of Grane Hospice Care at 120 N. Fifth St., Suite C, Indiana. This new location covers all of Indiana County as well as Cambria County. Grane Hospice Care offers personalized, one-on-one care for each individual on services, and offers informational meetings and education about services that they provide. They are available 24/7 for any questions at (724) 723-1145. Pictured are, from left, Scott Greene, Danielle Kolish, Kim Terek, Laura Blanchetti, Crystal Chason, Brennan Luciano, Randy Eckman and Mark Hilliard, chamber president.

