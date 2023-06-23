Indiana County Chamber of Commerce honored its eighth annual class of Business Hall of Fame inductees before a packed house Thursday at the Indiana Country Club:
• A woman who served up “everyday gourmet” fare for 38 years.
• Two brothers who started a 72-year-long retail tradition in downtown Indiana.
• A former bank CEO who has a second career of sorts in his family’s furniture business.
• A newspaper owner who made news in 1993 saving a well-known window maker.
• A noted attorney who also made his mark as an automobile dealer.
• A major general who later became an Indiana County commissioner.
The late Roseann Lubold and Hyman and Israel Brody, former S&T Bank President Tood Brice, former Indiana Gazette publisher Michael Donnelly and attorney Robert Marcus were honored as business leaders displaying the highest level of ethics in their business dealings, the chamber said in its nomination criteria.
The Chairman’s Choice was former Indiana County Commissioner Rodney Ruddock, a retired United States Army major general, a former teacher and administrator in the Indiana Area School District, an All-American baseball player at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a one-time chairman of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, and a four-term county commissioner and longtime chairman of the county board.
• At IUP, as noted by Chauncey Ross in his narrative of a video about Ruddock, “he received a Distinguished Alumni Award in 1997 and was awarded the President’s Medal of Distinction in 2008. For his philanthropic and university support, the Major General Rodney D. Ruddock residence hall is named in his honor.”
• “We changed the bylaws a couple of years ago to allow families in,” Chamber President Mark Hilliard said, as he introduced Ruddock, Marcus, Donnelly, Brice, Becky Lubold on behalf of her mother Roseann, and Don Brody on behalf of his forebears who, as Ross said in his narrative, “were the first of the Jewish business owners in downtown Indiana to embrace the common local tradition of naming a store after its owners.”
The Brody brothers built up a business that at one time had stores in Clarion and Kittanning as well as Indiana, before closing for good in 1987, something Ross said “symbolized the demise of an era, for many Indiana County residents.”
• As recalled by Ross in his narrative and then Becky Lubold in her acceptance speech on behalf of her mother, Roseann learned the high standards set by her father Tony Ricupero and mother Emma Novosel Ricupero at the Rustic Lodge, standards she maintained next door at her Roseann’s Everyday Gourmet while, as Ross said, Roseann “enjoyed two other great passions of her life — devotion to her family (including 10 children) and dedication to her community,” in charitable activity as well as philanthropic efforts toward Alice Paul House, Chevy Chase Community Center, The Salvation Army and the Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
• In 1999, Marcus partnered with IUP, National Bank of the Commonwealth (now First Commonwealth Bank), and researchers Donna Cashdollar, Sonya Barclay and Irwin Marcus to curate a historical retrospective, “The Jewish Business Community of Downtown Indiana,” a celebration of what Robert Marcus called “the Golden Age of Jewish merchants” in the Indiana community.
Marcus simultaneously ran McGregor Motors after his father’s retirement and the law firm that eventually gave him a career as a premier personal injury attorney in a region that extends east from Indiana to Marcus & Mack offices in Johnstown, Altoona, State College and DuBois.
“Marcus also focused on real estate development and job creation,” Ross read in his narrative. “Marcus’ dedication to community service has included his support of United Way, the Downtown Indiana Facade Committee, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, the Center for Family Life, White Township Recreation, the Indiana 2000 project (after the collapse of the local coal industry) and many other organizations.”
• In 1984, Donnelly came home from a job with Johnson & Johnson in Southern California to join his parents Joe and Luce Donnelly at The Indiana Gazette, where he served for 35 years in administrative roles, including service as the publisher, building “on the Indiana Gazette’s tradition of strong commitments to journalism and community,” Ross said.
In 1993, Donnelly led Indiana County’s economic development team in the rescue of the Season-All window and door making plant, helping Gorrell Enterprises obtain needed financing to revive the company and its 400-person workforce for 20 more years.
Donnelly sold the Gazette to Sample News Group in August 2020, but his company still has such ventures as its printing operations along Indian Springs Road in White Township, the weekly Centre County Gazette and Town & Gown magazine in State College, and Recreation News in the Washington, D.C., area.
• Brice served for 36 years at S&T Bank, including CEO from 2008 until his retirement in 2021. Under his watch S&T tripled its assets from $3 billion to $9 billion, more than doubled its loans from $2.7 billion to $7 billion, and saw its deposits shoot from $2.6 billion to $7 billion.
“The company expanded its reach and service into five distinct new markets — central Pennsylvania, southeastern Pennsylvania, central Ohio, northeastern Ohio and western New York — through its acquisitions of five banking companies,” Ross said in his narrative. “In retirement, Brice remains involved with others in his family as the third generation of ownership of the regionally acclaimed Douds of Plumville fine furniture stores,” now located in Plumville and Greensburg.
More details about Thursday’s event may be found on the chamber’s Facebook page.
