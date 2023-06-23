Business Hall of Fame inductees

Flanked on the left by Indiana County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Dave Reed and on the right by Chamber President Mark Hilliard are, standing in the rear, Todd Brice of S&T Bank and Douds of Plumville, Michael Donnelly of Indiana Printing & Publishing and attorney Robert Marcus. Seated from left are retired Major Gen. and former County Commissioner Rodney Ruddock, Becky Lubold (on behalf of her late mother, Roseann Lubold) and Dan Brody (on behalf of the late Hyman and Israel Brody).

 JESSICA UPTEGRAPH/Gazette

Indiana County Chamber of Commerce honored its eighth annual class of Business Hall of Fame inductees before a packed house Thursday at the Indiana Country Club:

• A woman who served up “everyday gourmet” fare for 38 years.