After being snuffed out by coronavirus pandemic restrictions in 2020, the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame inducted a new class of area business executives who helped to shape the area’s economy in years past and present.
The Class of 2021 of the hall was celebrated Thursday by the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, its members, and families of the inductees at a dinner and ceremony at Indiana Country Club.
Accepting the honors were, from left, front row, Jennifer Gorell, representing the family of inductee Frank Gorell (1913-2006); inductee Christine Toretti; and Hastie Kinter, of the family of inductee R. Hastie Ray (1890-1978); and second row, inductee Fred Musser Jr.; P.J. Stapleton, son of inductee Patrick Stapleton Jr. (1924-2001); and inductee Johnston Glass.