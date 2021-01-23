The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Jan. 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Indiana.
The board discussed a number of issues, including COVID-19, workforce development and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Introductions
The meeting, led by new chairman Steve Drahnak of S&T Bank, began with the introduction of many new faces to the chamber board, including Eric Neal of the YMCA and Mark Volovic of Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Chamber Update
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by providing an outlook for the coming year.
“We are certainly more optimistic heading into this year than we were during the latter part of 2020,” Hilliard said. “We are going to continue to try to move forward with many of the events and initiatives that we had on the schedule for last year, and provided that we do not take any significant steps backward, the economic outlook is hopeful.”
Hilliard said that while the chamber is hoping to hold more in-person events by the spring, it is continuing to look at alternative ways of holding events.
“We are holding a Couch Shopping event on Feb. 8 for vendors to be able to sell their items for Valentine’s Day online in a QVC-style event,” Hilliard said.
The online shopping event will be held on Facebook and Zoom, and is free to vendors and free for the general public to view. There is a limited amount of space for vendors, so contact the chamber office if interested.
In addition, the chamber continues to move forward with many workforce development initiatives.
“The Indiana County Ready (essential skills) program is going well in its second year, and we have students at Indiana County Technology Center producing a promotional video for the program for potential future enrollees,” Hilliard said. “We are also finalizing our Junior Chamber program so that students from each Indiana County school district will be able to participate in various meetings and events related to the chamber, and these students will be able to have a voice in helping us to create programs and opportunities for the future of the county.”
Local Government
County Commissioner Mike Keith began his report by mentioning that the commissioners are working hard to continue to provide information related to COVID-19 as the information becomes available from the state.
“We monitor this information constantly, and as soon as any new information on the vaccine rollout becomes available we will be sharing it with the county,” Keith said.
Indiana County is in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout, which consists of health care employees.
Commissioner Robin Gorman stated that she understands the frustration that so many feel regarding issues related to the virus.
“We would like for nothing more than to have things to be moving faster and organized, but we are at the behest of the department of health,” Gorman said. “In the meantime, we are asking for continued vigilance with practicing safe and healthy practices to mitigate the spread and to keep us moving in the right direction while the vaccinations roll out.”
Mark Volovic, vice president and chief information officer at Indiana Regional Medical Center, concurred, saying that although IRMC cannot move beyond the guidelines for the health department, the hospital is prepared for the vaccine rollout.
“We have the capacity to store enough vaccines for the entire community and then some, but we have to adhere to the guidelines of the department of health,” Volovic explained.
Keith cautioned the public to be aware of misinformation related to COVID-19 and the vaccine.
“There is a lot of mixed info out there really confusing the public, especially on social media,” Keith said. “Please make sure that you are receiving the information from a reliable source.”
Gorman announced that another pop-up testing site will be returning to Indiana County on Feb. 13 through 17 and confirmed it will be an outside drive through testing set up in the parking lot at the Indiana Mall as it was before. The times set for testing for these five days is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Keith concluded the county report by saying that their goals for 2021 are not that different from 2020.
“We had an entire slate of goals that never really got off the ground last year because of the pandemic,” he said. “We are going back to the slate that we initially wanted to attack and are excited to get back at it this year.”
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, reminded the board to help continue to spread the word about the county’s CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund (RLF).
“The CARES Act RLF loan is available for Indiana County businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. Loans are to provide working capital for six months up to a maximum of $50,000 at zero percent interest for the life of the loan,” Stauffer said. “The loan cannot pay existing debt, but it does cover nearly everything else, such as payroll, fringe benefits, utilities and rent expenses.”
For more information, contact the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
State Government
State Sen. Joe Pittman began his report by stating that he is honored to have recently been sworn in for his first full-year term, and although this election was highly publicized, this year’s elections are also important.
“This upcoming year is a critical time for local elections and they are critically important,” Pittman said. “Without proactive local partners we cannot accomplish what we need to at the state level.”
Pittman, R-Indiana, informed the board that although the public comment period related to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has recently passed, he and state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, are going to continue to lead the fight against Pennsylvania joining the initiative.
“The impacts of RGGI will extend throughout the commonwealth and will not simply be felt by the coal-producing power plants,” Pittman said. “The closure of these plants will have an impact on property taxes as well as the cost of electricity for all residents of the commonwealth. And to make matters worse, Pennsylvania will see all of these jobs move to neighboring states while the region will see no reduction to CO2 emissions.”
Struzzi said that recently submitted a letter to the Independent Regulatory Review Commission outlining the impacts of RGGI on behalf of the state House of Representatives. The letter received over 70 bipartisan signatures from other state representatives from various areas of the state.
Struzzi informed the board that he has been appointed once again to the House Appropriations Committee. The committee’s budget hearings will begin in February.
“With state revenues expected to be well below expectations, this is not going to be an easy process, but we are going to work hard to do the best that we can for our constituents,” he said.
IUP/education
IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll explained that although the new semester is underway, they are still encouraging students to begin virtually.
“We have recommended that students go remote if possible to get started safely on the best note possible, however there is a very small number of classes that will require in person instruction,” Driscoll said.
Over 600 students will be moving back into on-campus housing to start the new semester. The current plan has additional classes scheduled to move to in person by Feb. 8 provided that they can do so safely.
Driscoll also informed the board that the university continues to be proactive with testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic students.
“Testing is currently available for asymptomatic students at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex,” he said. “Symptomatic students will continue to be tested at the Health Center.”
Tourism
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau Board, shared details of a Facebook contest created to help encourage support for the Indiana County restaurants that are all facing struggles due to COVID-19.
The contest, which ran for several weeks, encouraged Facebook followers to order takeout from any Indiana County restaurant and then post a photo of their food.
All participants were then entered into a weekly random drawing for a $50 gift card, purchased from restaurants around the county.
ICTB continues to engage with fellow Destination Marketing Organizations across Pennsylvania, as well as the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association regarding the impact COVID-19 has caused on the travel/tourism and restaurant industries. Participating in the weekly Zoom updates has allowed ICTB to stay informed with the most recent federal, state and industry reports and changes. Then, in turn, sharing the latest news, restrictions and funding opportunities with the businesses in Indiana County.
ICDC
Jim Wiley, president of the Indiana County Development Corporation, updated the board on development activities at the 119 Business Park, the Corporate Campus, and the acquisition of the former WyoTech campus by New Village Initiative.
“We are continuing to work with businesses that are potentially considering an expansion or relocation to this area, and there are a lot of positive things going on right now,” Wiley said.
Stauffer concurred and stated that his office along with all of our affiliate members of the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations are continuing to work hard on the economic development front.
“There are a lot of things that we are working on to try to bring some additional funding to the area and to help create new economic development opportunities,” Stauffer said.
BCDA
Linda Gwinn with Blairsville Community Development Authority began her report by stating that the Murphy Lot Visioning has been having regular Zoom meetings, facilitated by Josh Krug with the ICOPD Planning Office. Work on the conceptual layout of the lot is also being prepared for public input. The ICOPD have had online and hard copy survey’s that have been returned for their incorporating into a document.
The Stormwater Education Program, facilitated by Matt Genchur have offered to help with the project.
The Hampton Inn in Burrell Township Manager Rob Sipel has reached out to the BCDA to say that they are interested in becoming involved in the community. Sipel said that the new general manager of the Chestnut Ridge, Shawn Fitzpatrick, is to contact the Hampton and coordinate with them about their reopening.
Gwinn informed the board that Comedy Night, which is historically held at the Chestnut Ridge on the last Saturday of February, has been rescheduled for May 15. The Blairsville Rotary has also canceled the April event and is looking to reschedule, as soon as they get a green light.
Membership
Upcoming chamber member events include a Chamber Check-In on Jan. 26 on Zoom and the Couch Shopping event Feb. 8 on Facebook
The chamber will meet next on Feb. 11 at a location to be determined.