The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting Sept. 15 at Disobedient Spirits in Homer City.
The board discussed many important issues including the chamber annual meeting, Franco Harris, ARP funding, Homer City redevelopment and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by announcing that Franco Harris, Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers running back, will be the special guest speaker for the 110th annual membership meeting celebration set for Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in White Township.
“With this being the 50th anniversary of the ‘Immaculate Reception,’ we are thrilled to be able to have Mr. Harris be a part of our event,” Hilliard said.
According to Hilliard, in addition to Harris, a number of other exciting changes will be a part of this year’s chamber event.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the annual meeting as well as the keynote address and a chamber year in review. In addition, multiple food stations will be situated around the arena as well as an open bar. Following the keynote address, there will be live music for the attendees to enjoy and a winter wonderland photo area for individuals and groups to take holiday photos in front of. Hilliard said the chamber is excited about some of the changes that will encourage businesses and their staffs to celebrate the year.
“We were looking at ways to enhance this event to truly create an atmosphere to celebrate all that the chamber and business community have done over the past year,” Hilliard said.
A VIP reception with Harris for chamber board members as well as chamber and event sponsors will begin at 2 p.m. followed by the event kicking off at 3 p.m. Official invitations will be mailed out in October, though the event is open to everyone. Reservations are being accepted now and can be done by contacting the chamber offices.
The chamber report concluded with an update on the Leader’s Circle awards banquet. The reveal of the finalists for Male Civic Leader, Female Civic Leader and ATHENA will occur Sept. 29 at a Chamber Business After Hours event at The Indiana Gazette with the Leader’s Circle banquet occurring Oct. 27 at the Indiana Country Club.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman began the county report by reminding everyone that there will be an open house at the Indiana County Court House on Oct. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“We are excited to invite the public in to the courthouse to learn about so many of the amazing services that we are able to provide,” Gorman said.
There will be giveaways and refreshments as part of the open house and the commissioners are asking all attendees to bring a canned good with them as part of a food drive.
Gorman continued her report by updating the board on the funding being received from the county’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“We have met with townships, boroughs and other municipalities throughout Indiana County in an effort to discover the best way to utilize the funds in each of these areas,” Gorman said. “We will soon be taking the next step in meeting with our state legislators to share our outcomes with them.”
Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess added to Gorman’s statements about the communities in Indiana County that will be awarded funding for infrastructure projects from this funding.
“This is a significant investment in these communities in Indiana County that will go a long way towards modernizing some element of their infrastructure: water, sewer, stormwater system, roads and bridges. This is welcome aid from the ARP that will bring much needed upgrades and create safer areas in these communities and ultimately make things much better.”
Hess also briefed the board about several county initiatives that serve to positively affect commerce and economic development in the county. These include the design of a campaign funded by the Penn State Office of Rural Health to promote the continued availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, especially for pediatric populations, and the recent partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete Phase 2 of the County Stormwater Management Plan. Hess continued by discussing the county’s ongoing work to support the Indiana County Community Action Program’s rehabilitation of the county food bank facility, an important service given the rising incidence of food insecurity in the county, especially since the beginning of the pandemic. Hess also made reference to the adoption of an ordinance to establish a real estate tax abatement schedule of the rehabilitation of commercial property in the borough of Blairsville, which serves to incentivize property owners to redevelop aging or deteriorating properties.
In upcoming matters for the county, Hess noted that Indiana County is in partial receipt of its portion of the $26 billion global opioid settlement, the result of a successful case brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general (among many in the nation) against several large pharmaceutical distributors in 2018. The county will use funding for additional treatment prevention and education activities aimed at addressing the continuing opioid epidemic in Indiana County. Hess also mentioned that the Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force will hold its fifth “summit” on Oct. 8, starting at 9 a.m., and will focus on how homeowner and businesses can save with energy efficiency measures, among other topics related to sustainable agriculture and renewable energy related developments.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Rep. Jim Struzzi began the state report by informing the board that the state legislature is gearing back up for fall legislative sessions and that there are not a lot of voting days remaining in the year to pass legislation.
“We are going to be working hard when we get back to Harrisburg to try to get meaningful legislation passed before the end of this session,” Struzzi stated.
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, provided an update on a number of happenings at the university.
“It is exciting to see so many things going on right now on campus with all of the fall activities getting ramped up,” Driscoll said.
The IUP University Museum has kicked off its 2022-23 season with an exhibition titled “The Soul of a Region.” This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves. Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy, and pain.
Driscoll also reported homecoming will be held the weekend of Oct. 1.
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, informed the board that the new facility, part of the Indiana County Education and Technology Center in Indiana, is open for classes. Dr. Stanley reported that enrollment for the fall semester in Indiana is up 162 percent, but cautioned that the number is somewhat misleading.
“Our numbers had dropped significantly during COVID, so although we are up with enrollment numbers it is not as significant an increase as it appears,” Dr. Stanley said.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for the new facility on Oct. 13.
Stanley concluded the education report by informing the board that WCCC will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Sept. 30. The anniversary was scheduled to be celebrated in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by informing the board that the ICDC has closed on the purchase of the former Carriage/Essex House property, located along Oakland Avenue in Indiana Borough.
“The initial acquisition is part of a strategy to help address the excess of student housing within the community; however, the strategic location within Indiana Borough provides a significant redevelopment opportunity within the Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone,” Stauffer said.
Due to the age of the facilities, Stauffer said that the ICDC has contracted its engineers to conduct field work and testing in advance of submitting for permitting and finalizing a plan for razing the property. Stauffer said that the ICDC is in the process of negotiating details on the future use of the nearly 6½-acre property and expects to have an announcement in the coming months.
Stauffer also reported that the Indiana County Commissioners recently advertised a public notice regarding the RFP for high-speed internet and broadband services utilizing funding through the ARC POWER Initiative, CDBG-CV, the Keystone Communities Program and local match funding through the county totaling $7 million of available funding. The RFP is targeting unserved and underserved areas of the county; therefore, any residential or business location that currently does not have download and upload speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps for residential and 100/100 Mbps for business services would be eligible. The Office of Planning & Development has been tracking broadband inquiries that have been shared from calls to elected officials, petitions, and other outreach, which will help further demonstrate the areas of need to responding internet service providers.
Stauffer concluded his report by updating the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township) to expand utility infrastructure, roadways and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts. Stauffer indicated that there are currently strong prospects for potential tenants at each facility.
HOMER CITY AREA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
Rob Nymick, Homer City Borough manager, made a presentation to the board regarding a proposed Homer Center Improvement Project. The seven-phase project would involve environmental clean-up, facade improvements, recreational improvements and redevelopment of blighted properties.
According to Nymick, the first two phases of the project involve the clean up of Yellow Creek and Two Lick Creek. Nymick reported that the Indiana County Conservation District along with the federal and state Departments of Environmental Protection will be spearheading the first two phases of the project.
Phases three through seven of the project involve a campground construction along Jacksonville Road, expansion of trails to connect to the Hoodlebug Trail, and the purchase and removal of blighted properties along Main Street to make way for new building and facade improvements.
“Right now we are in the process of going after different funding sources to attempt to bring this entire project to fruition,” Nymick said. “We are in the waiting phase to see if we will get approval for this funding right now.”
Homer City has applied for grants through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as money through the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fund.
“Our goal is to create opportunities to make Homer City a destination with recreation, shopping and dining,” Nymick said. “This project will also connect White Township, Lucernemines and Tide to the Hoodlebug Trail.”
Nymick stated that they are in the process of creating a Homer City Redevelopment Commission for individuals who are interested in assisting with the project.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that this is the busiest time of the year for White Township Recreation with not only the S&T Bank Arena coming to life but the ball fields at the recreation complex on East Pike, Kennedy-King Park and Getty Heights Park bearing full schedules.
Township-organized programs are anchored at the ice rink with learn to skate, figure skating and hockey instruction all underway. The fall 2022 program guide lists all the others. Indiana Area School District has its interscholastic baseball, softball and soccer games scheduled at Kennedy-King Park and the rec complex. Getty Heights volleyball court has been busy since the fall term began at IUP. At Kennedy-King, township crews this week have begun construction of team dugouts.
Ross reported that the township traditionally has banned hunting in its park woodlands but for the first time this year, under guidelines set in a deer management program adopted in December, will allow a controlled archery hunt of deer in White’s Woods and the rec complex beginning Oct. 1.
“The goals are to curb the grazing on ground-level vegetation important to the chain of life in the forest, reduce the number that run through the neighbors’ and Indiana Fourth Ward properties, and have fewer animals running into traffic on the roads,” Ross said.
White’s Woods will remain open as it always is, from dawn to dusk every day, for everyone’s independent use.
On the business front, Ross reported that Panera Bread need only provide the name of its contractor and insurance information to move on with its building permit for the new restaurant it plans to build across Oakland Avenue from Aldi. The building will also house an Applebee’s restaurant and the full site development plan includes a hotel.
The White Township report continued with news that Verizon was recently granted permission to erect a 190-foot cell tower that its representatives say is the linchpin for beginning 5G service to the Indiana area. The company satisfied township regulations with its diligent effort to acquire as much surrounding land as possible. As cell sites go, Verizon said there is none more optimal for enabling the expansion of its local network. The tower is planned in a wooded area on the Indiana Borough border at the far east end of School Street.
Ross reported that the township completed the second phase of repairs to an aging sanitary sewage pipeline along Indian Springs Road. The one-day project involved lining the existing deteriorated pipe with a PVC pipe that seals off all the breaks and cracks in the original.
The township report concluded with news that the township road crew is completing the addition of storm drainage pipes and resurfacing of a one-half mile stretch of McHenry Road in the northern part of the township. McHenry runs through farm and woodland but in recent years has seen development of a patch of homes where young families have kids reaching school age. This township project will assure better access for school buses and easier winter maintenance by salt and plow trucks. It also may make McHenry Road attractive to even more home builders.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, Tuesday chamber offices
• Business After Hours/Leader’s Circle Reveal, Thursday at Indiana Gazette
• Lunch Mob, Oct. 12 at Romeo’s Pizza and Mediterranean Kitchen
• Open House at Indiana County Court House, Oct. 20
The chamber will meet next on Oct. 13 at the Indiana Country Club.