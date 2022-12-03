The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Nov. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The board discussed many important issues including the annual meeting, essential skills walk, IUP at IRMC Day, elections and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by announcing that the Excellence in Education program in Indiana County schools is currently underway with each county school district selecting a senior student as a student of the month in October. Plans are currently underway for the banquet, scheduled for May 8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex where all students of the month will be recognized with one being chosen to win a brand-new car from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota.
Hilliard reported that in addition to the Excellence in Education, the chamber is looking to partner with ARIN IU28 as well as local businesses to create another event for senior students in Indiana County school districts to be a part of that will improve their essential skills. The essential skills walk will see senior students in each school district come to downtown Indiana and split up into smaller groups. The groups will then follow a staggered schedule to visit various locations throughout the downtown area with each location offering a different activity for the students the help them utilize many of the essential skills that are being promoted in the Indiana County Ready program.
“We wanted these students to take skills that are being discussed and start to apply them in real-world settings that can be fun for the students, but also put them in situations that they are likely to be in on their own at some point in the near future,” Hilliard said. “Simply communicating with business owners, working as a team and being organized and responsible enough to follow a schedule are concepts that are vital in the real world, and these are just the tip of the iceberg as to what would be in store for these students as part of the event.”
The essential skills walk will occur in spring 2023 with more details being finalized.
Hilliard concluded the chamber report by discussing the upcoming annual meeting and celebration, occurring Dec. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and featuring guest speaker Franco Harris. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the annual meeting as well as the keynote address and a chamber year in review. In addition, multiple food stations will be situated around the arena as well as an open bar. Following the keynote address, there will be live music for the attendees to enjoy and a winter wonderland photo area for individuals and groups to take holiday photos in front of, presented by Mytrysak’s Family Tree Farm.
Hilliard also stated that a number of special announcements will be made at the annual meeting including the 2023 class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, the induction of new chamber board members and the 2022 Indiana County Employer of the Year.
According to Hilliard, tickets are selling very quickly and can be purchased by contacting the chamber office.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith began the county report by announcing that the county is finalizing the 2023 budget.
“We feel that this new budget is going to better structure the county for doing business in the future while at the same time continue to get us caught up to where we need to be today,” Keith said.
Commissioner Robin Gorman continued the county’s report by discussing the recent Open House held at the Indiana County Court House.
“The event was a true success, and it was wonderful to see so many people take tours, learn about the county’s services and meet our amazing directors and other personnel,” Gorman said.
Commissioner Gorman also reported that the commissioners, serving as the Indiana County Board Elections, voted to certify the results of the Nov. 8 general election. According to Gorman, the board also completed a random 2 percent county audit after the fact whereby three different polling boxes of ballots are chosen at random and audited to be sure everything was correctly filled out, completed and counted correctly. The board was happy to report that everything in that random audit was perfect.
The county report concluded with Gorman saying that the county had recently completed a compensation study for all non-union employees at the county level to ensure that all were being fairly compensated for the work that they do.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but I am happy to report we were very pleased with the results because it did show that for the most part, non-union positions are fairly compensated for their work,” Gorman said.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by thanking the board for their kind words regarding his upcoming new role as the newly elected Senate majority leader.
“Keeping in touch with my district will always be a priority of mine and I am excited to be in a position where I can continue to advocate for our community’s needs,” Pittman said. “My goal continues to be the improvement of this entire community, and now is the time to have a united sense of what these priorities might be moving forward.”
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, began his report by discussing the two IUP alumni groups that were recently in town to celebrate milestones.
“We recently saw over 900 people come back to celebrate the IUP Marching Band’s 100th anniversary as well as the Student Affairs in Higher Edcuation’s 50th anniversary,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll also reported that more than 2,000 students from across Indiana County’s school districts filled the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex as part of Education Day. The students cheered on the IUP women’s basketball team as they defeated Rosemont 102-20.
IUP at IRMC Day recently occurred as a follow-up to the IRMC at IUP Day back in April. Driscoll announced that while the spring event focused primarily on the current basis of the partnership, this event began to look into the future.
“This event was a visionary session to discuss the future of the partnership with these two organizations,” Driscoll said. “We were excited to hear the great speakers that were brought in as well as to celebrate the launch of the Pulse Podcast, which both IUP and IRMC are a part of.”
The education report concluded with Driscoll saying that IUP December commencement will be held Dec. 10.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by informing the board that a number of grants have been awarded recently for improvements at various Indiana County Business parks. Stauffer reported that the grants will be used for various infrastructure improvements to the parks, including grading, roadways, utility extensions and stormwater management facilities.
Stauffer continued his report by announcing that the Indiana County commissioners are reviewing the responses to a recently advertised public notice regarding the RFP for high-speed internet and broadband services utilizing funding through the ARC POWER Initiative, CDBG-CV, the Keystone Communities Program and local match funding through the county totaling $7 million of available funding. The Office of Planning & Development has been tracking broadband inquiries that have been shared from calls to elected officials, petitions and other outreach, which will help further demonstrate the areas of need to responding internet service providers.
“We are attempting to be diligent and looking at this road by road in order to try to provide service to as many underserved homes and businesses as possible,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer concluded his report by discussing the $62.7 million grant awarded to the Pittsburgh region, which includes Indiana County through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The grant was awarded to fund projects within the robotics and autonomy cluster industries and ensure that its economic benefits equitably reach rural and coal-impacted communities in the 11-county region. This effort represents the first time the region has developed a truly systemic approach to creating opportunity for workers and employers, weaving together five comprehensive, interdependent projects to encourage the adoption, upskilling, and innovation of robotics and autonomous technologies. Indiana University of Pennsylvania is collaborating with Armstrong and Cambria counties to create a proposal to create an entrepreneurial makerspace related to these industries that would have elements housed in each of the three counties.
“We need to introduce new industry opportunities to this region, and this regional makerspace collaborative would be an amazing opportunity to do just that,” Stauffer said.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn of the Blairsville Community Development Authority reported that Light-Up Night in Blairsville is scheduled for Saturday. During the afternoon, there will be a cookie walk and window-decorating contest through the Downtown Business District. Stop in at 130 W. Market St. to pick up a ballot and cookie box and then visit the downtown businesses, which will be having holiday sales and cookies. Vote for your favorite decorated window, then place your ballot for the best decorated window at the BCDA office, at 130 W. Market St.
Gwinn also announced that holiday music will fill the downtown throughout the afternoon, thanks to Ferguson Funeral Home. Brandon Deyarmin will be the DJ for the Christmas music following the parade along with his daughter, Angela who will be performing. The National Guard Armory will be open and there will be groups presenting dance routines and concerts through the day.
In addition, there will be a parade starting at Tractor Supply and ending at the Bandstand, where a brass band will be playing. Santa will arrive by firetruck at the Bandstand between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Hot chocolate, coffee, hot dogs and more will be available. The River Valley Homecoming Queen will light the lights on the Christmas tree. Holiday light displays from Blue Spruce Park will also be on display near the Bandstand until after Christmas. Hebron Lutheran Church will have a life-sized nativity scene set up for all to view.
Gwinn continued her report by announcing that with the help of Doug Beri, director of the Indiana County Conservation District, and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Blairsville’s two kayak boat launches will be rehabilitated this summer. The Canoe Access Development Fund will be used while working with the ICCD and the Blairsville Borough crew to make improvements at both of the boat launches in Blairsville. During late spring to late fall, Gwinn said that there will be hundreds of kayakers/canoers and people who fish and/or use the boat launches — not to mention the fire department’s Polar Plunge fundraiser in January.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that White Township has wrapped up the road and sewage system repair season and is set for needed care of more than 84 miles of locally owned roads during the winter.
Ross said that all needed materials, salt and antiskid, are in stock. The crews have taken extra steps this year for more efficient response to snow and ice due to rising costs of salt and especially diesel.
Most of the township’s grant applications are in the pipeline for review. Ross announced that they have gone to both the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and PennDOT in search of Multimodal Transportation Fund assistance to make the Acorn Street Extension a reality.
“The Acorn Street Extension would pay for itself at the rate of $100,000 a year in gasoline cost savings for area drivers,” Ross said. “For Indiana Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance Service, who have stations on the west side of town, the shorter time and distance for cross-town trips over Acorn Street Extension could also save property and lives.”
Ross continued the township report by announcing that the recreation complex amphitheater is a three-phase project with $100,000 in hand from DCED to assist in site preparation and stage construction.
The Phase 2 application is under consideration by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for funding construction of the bandshell, parking and environmental improvements. Ross said that the township will apply in 2023 for aid for Phase 3, development of needed sound systems, stage and site lighting and technology for staging movie nights at the Rec.
Ross announced that Skating With Santa is set for Dec. 17 at the ice rink at S&T Bank Arena.
The report continued with Ross saying that the township administrator has been looking at options for replacement of the turf surface half of the S&T Bank Arena.
Different types of flooring are being considered to accommodate various activities as requested by users, such as basketball and pickleball. No work will be done before May or June when the outdoor facilities all are open.
Ross concluded the report by saying that White Township has a tentative 2023 budget that is within the township’s means without the need for increasing any fees.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Center for Economic Operations Open House, Dec. 8 at Hilton Garden Inn
• Annual meeting and celebration, Dec. 15 at KCAC
• Business After Hours, Dec. 22 at IRMC Administration Annex, 640 Kolter Drive, White Township
The chamber will meet next on Jan. 12 at a location to be determined.