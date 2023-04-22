The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on April 13, at Westmoreland County Community College in Indiana.
The board discussed many important issues including the Excellence in Education Awards, rural broadband, the IUP School of Osteopathic Medicine and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the Excellence in Education banquet scheduled for May 8 at the KCAC, where one Indiana County student and one teacher will each be awarded a brand-new vehicle from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota. Hilliard stated that program has been a great experience so far and he is looking forward to seeing how the first year concludes.
“We are very excited for this event and to recognize all of the amazing work that our local students and teachers are doing,” Hilliard said. “We have a very talented and special group of students and we plan on making this event a tremendous experience for them and for their families.”
Hilliard expressed that the banquet is open to the public and will be an event that will celebrate the exceptional achievements of the students and teachers. Highlights are to include a red-carpet entrance, DJ, special guests and more. If any business is interested in attending or helping to sponsor the event, they can contact the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
Hilliard continued the chamber report by discussing the recently completed Senior Soft Skills Challenge that occurred in Downtown Indiana. The event, which was in partnership with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, saw high school seniors from each of the Indiana County school districts placed in real-world activities designed to improve their essential skills. Hilliard said that while they may look to enhance the event in the future, it was a success in its first year.
“This was a very unique event that allowed students to practice many of the essential skills that we have been stressing over the years such as critical thinking, organization, communication and teamwork,” Hilliard said. “And the students had the opportunity to do this in real-world scenarios that involved our local businesses. It truly was a win-win for everyone.”
Some of the activities the students are involved in during the challenge include the opportunity to practice an elevator speech, choosing appropriate attire for various professional situations, providing feedback for new initiatives at the Jimmy Stewart Museum and visiting the Indiana County Court House while meeting the Indiana County commissioners.
Hilliard concluded the chamber report by discussing a number of upcoming events including the chamber’s annual golf outing on May 25 and the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame on June 22 at the Indiana Country Club. Tickets can be purchased for both events by contacting the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith began the county’s report by announcing that the county recently approved a contract with REA Energy Cooperative to extend rural broadband to additional unserved or underserved areas of Indiana County. The project will create 350 miles of fiber optic cabling with a cost of $14.4 million. Keith expressed to the board his excitement on the project.
“This is a great opportunity for us to continue to build for the future of Indiana County,” Keith explained. “This will enhance the future for our residents and our business community.”
Commissioner Robin Gorman agreed that the project will create long-term benefits for the county.
“This is very exciting to have REA, a local company, partner with us for the future of our county,” Gorman said. “By doing it right, we are creating something that others will benefit from for a very long time.”
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, added to the report by saying that this is a huge step but not the conclusion of the process.
“We have great momentum right now, but we are not going to stop working on broadband deployment until all unserved and underserved areas have been completed,” Stauffer explained. “We are fortunate to have great partners with REA Energy Cooperative and Salsgiver, Inc., as well as several other partners interested in partnering with Indiana County, such as Comcast, Verizon and Windstream, for example, all dedicated to working on this project.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess continued the county’s report by announcing that the county’s Public Participation Panel will be meeting on May 18. The panel is constructed to provide long-range public transportation planning for Indiana County.
Hess also reported that the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has recently received a number of applications from high school students in the three counties for the Bernie Smith Scholarship fund. A student from each county will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
STATE GOVERNMENT
Ben Bush from Sen. Joe Pittman’s office reported that the senator is currently working through the Appropriations Committee and is looking forward to the Senate going back into session on Monday.
Jen Bush from Rep. Jim Struzzi’s office reminded the board that Struzzi is hosting an agricultural breakfast May 12 at Mack Park Pavilion in Indiana. The special guest at the breakfast will be Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Reading.
HOMER CITY AREA BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
Rob Walbeck, representing the Homer City Area Business Association, spoke to the board on the recent news regarding the closure of the Homer City Generating Station. Walbeck indicated that plant had accounted for 12 percent of the budget of the Homer-Center School District and 5 percent of the budget of Center Township through tax revenue.
“This is not ideal, but I do feel that we will get through this and that we currently have the right people in place to help us do this,” Walbeck said.
Keith spoke on behalf of all county commissioners to concur with Walbeck.
“I want to assure everyone that we are currently working diligently with our state and federal legislators to find a solution for what has happened with the Homer City Generating Station, and that we will not stop working until a solution is in place,” Keith said.
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Indiana University of Pennsylvania President Dr. Michael Driscoll and Vice President Dr. Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna made a presentation to the board about the university’s plans regarding IUP’s proposed School of Osteopathic Medicine, along with the impact that this project would have on the commonwealth.
The IUP SOM presentation outlined why the university specifically chose to pursue a School of Osteopathic Medicine.
“We recognize that there is a strong demand for primary care physicians, especially in rural and underserved areas,” Driscoll said.
The presentation also highlighted why IUP is the perfect candidate to develop a SOM, as they hold a growing partnership with Indiana Regional Medical Center, a strong, independent rural hospital, and already have strong existing science and health programs. IUP has identified several key potential partner hospitals in various counties across Pennsylvania.
The presentation featured a timeline of key milestones and costs that came with the development of a SOM, along with a timeline of the crucial accreditation process.
“IUP continues to grow our relationships with our healthcare partners, along with government support from both the state and federal level,” Driscoll explained. “The university (IUP SOM) benefits all parties involved, including rural communities, current and future IUP students, hospitals and the commonwealth as a whole.”
ICDC
Stauffer began his report by discussing a number of projects currently being developed in Indiana County including the IUP School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Indiana Regional Medical Center Center for Behavioral Health.
“These are two very important projects for our county and region and certainly a reason for optimism,” Stauffer said. “We need to do everything that we can collectively to help support both of these projects in the coming months and years.”
Stauffer concluded his report by updating the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township) to expand utility infrastructure, roadways and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts, and the Jimmy Stewart Airport for a proposed corporate hangar, taxiway and apron improvements.
“We are very fortunate right now that there is no shortage of exciting projects and a lot of interest in our county,” Stauffer explained. “These are opportunities for us as a county and not simply challenges.”
TOURISM
Indiana County Tourist Bureau President Gregg Van Horn reported to the board that the local hotels, restaurants and business community felt well informed about the events in March, especially the Keystone State Championship wrestling tournament. The county welcomed thousands of visitors to Indiana County who in turn contributed significantly to our local economy.
Van Horn explained that ICTB will once again be celebrating National Travel & Tourism Week, May 7-13. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Travel Forward” and will highlight the value travel and tourism holds for our local economy, businesses and quality of life in Indiana County. Plans include a proclamation issued by the county commissioners during their public meeting on May 10, a signage display on the county’s courthouse lawn and a familiarization bus tour to the Smicksburg area. The “Smicksburg Area Bus Tour” is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12. Participants will meet at the Jimmy Stewart Airport where they can purchase breakfast or coffee from Riziki Café. The bus will depart at 9 a.m. and travel directly to Old Smicksburg Park for an historical presentation by Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks & Trails. Participants will have free time to explore the John G. Schmick Heritage Center and the community of specialty shops. Following lunch at Country Junction and more free time, the group will travel back to Indiana by way of Lone Oak Farm and enjoy a locally sourced treat. Reach out to the tourist bureau office for more information and to make reservations. Van Horn said that ICTB is thankful for their members who make up the travel and tourism industry in Indiana County and appreciate the Indiana County commissioners who are supportive of their efforts in many ways. Watch the ICTB website news feed on www.VisitIndianaCountyPA.org for more details.
Van Horn concluded his report by announcing that the Indiana County Tourist Bureau is pleased to be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2023. A special Diamond Jubilee event is planned for June 8 at the Jimmy Stewart Airport. This will be an evening for tourist bureau members to enjoy and reminisce about the history, revel in the present and dream of what the future holds for the residents of and visitors to Indiana County. ICTB members can expect invitations to arrive soon for this exciting celebration.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported to the board that the chamber and the Friends of the Blairsville Communities will work with the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy on the Paddle and Picnic on June 10. The event will be a one-day float down the Conemaugh with safety boaters to accompany the boaters down the river. Contact the chamber office for more details at (724) 465-2511.
Gwinn continued her report by stating that Indiana County has a comprehensive plan for the county, and part of the plan is devoted to active transportation. On Tuesday, April 11, the Indiana County Planning Commission presented the updated active transportation component to the Comprehensive Plan. Among the participants in the roll-out of the updated version of the plan as well as those interested in its content were three members of the Blairsville Borough Council: Abbe Dettore, Kaitlyn Sagely and David Janusek. There were also other interested members of the borough in attendance
The BCDA report concluded with Gwinn announcing that June 3 is the start date for the Summer Concert Series with the band, The Boomers. The bands start at 5:30 and run until 7 p.m. every Saturday. The series runs until Aug. 26.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming Chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, Tuesday at Chamber of Commerce offices
• Business After Hours at S&T Bank main office, Thursday
• Excellence in Education Banquet, May 8 at KCAC
• Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing, May 25 at Links at Spring Church
• Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, June 22 at Indiana Country Club
The chamber will meet next on May 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn.