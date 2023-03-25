The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on March 16 at the Ramada Inn in White Township.
The board discussed many important issues including the Senior Soft Skills Challenge, governor’s budget address, Citizen’s Ambulance Service and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the Senior Soft Skills Challenge that recently took place in Indiana. The event, which is in partnership with ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, is taking place in various host locations throughout Downtown Indiana. High school seniors from each of the Indiana County school districts, as well as some Armstrong County districts, have been arriving to Downtown Indiana to be placed in real-world activities designed to improve their essential skills. Hilliard said that early feedback from the event so far has been positive.
“Our businesses have really enjoyed interacting with the students and helping to work with them as they develop and enhance these essential skills,” Hilliard said. “And we have heard from a number of students who were amazed at what Indiana has to offer as many have never been in some of these places before.”
According to Hilliard, this event is another example of the business education partnerships that exist in Indiana County as well as a unique way for the students to learn important skills prior to graduation. Some of the activities the students are involved in during the challenge include the opportunity to practice an elevator speech, choosing appropriate attire for various professional situations, providing feedback for new initiatives at the Jimmy Stewart Museum and visiting the Indiana County Court House while meeting the Indiana County commissioners.
Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman added that the students have also provided a lot of excitement and energy to the businesses and organizations participating in the activity.
“We appreciate the work to develop the future or entering workforce and provide them with welcoming, un-intimidating environments to challenge their soft skills and what would be expected of them entering the workforce as an employee,” Gorman stated. “We have also enjoyed the students’ participation and talking with us about how important this is to them, and how thankful they are for the opportunities all have afforded them in this excellent activity.”
Hilliard continued the chamber report by discussing the Excellence in Education banquet scheduled for May 8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, where one Indiana County student and one teacher will each be awarded a brand-new vehicle from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota. Hilliard stated that program has been a great experience so far and he is looking forward to seeing how the first year concludes.
“I have been blown away by the caliber of students that have been nominated as part of this program,” Hilliard said. “We have had some of the most well-rounded students that I can imagine nominated by their school districts, and I do not envy the committee who is going to have to choose a winner from that talented group.”
Hilliard said that the banquet is open to the public and will be an event that will celebrate how exceptional these students are. Highlights are to include a red-carpet entrance, DJ, special guests and more. If any business is interested in attending or helping to sponsor the event, they can contact the chamber office at (724) 465-2511.
The chamber report concluded with Hilliard announcing the hiring of the new directors of Downtown Indiana. Sam Kenly was announced as the new executive director and Jill Mountain the new associate executive director. Hilliard said that he is excited about the enthusiasm and ideas that the two will bring to their respective roles.
“There will be a team approach to assisting the businesses and residents of Downtown Indiana, and Sam and Jill are going to be fantastic leaders of this team,” Hilliard said. “They are going to take the time to listen and learn about what our downtown community needs and in what ways that we can best begin to revitalize the area.”
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Gorman began the county report by announcing that the commissioners continue to be focused on efforts to expand broadband coverage to unserved and underserved portions of the county.
“We are taking the time to develop all off our resources to ensure that we are doing right by everyone who is without broadband coverage,” Gorman said. “We are continuing to attack this problem and it will remain one of our primary focuses this year.”
Gorman continued her report by discussing the recent budget address by Gov. Josh Shapiro, saying that she was impressed by many of the components included in the address particularly related to education.
“Many of the governor’s stances on education could potentially open up doors for people who may have never applied for jobs because they lacked the confidence to take the interview,” Gorman stated.
County Commissioner Mike Keith concluded the county’s report by discussing Jo-Jo’s Challenge, where two anonymous donors will match all donations made to Citizen’s Ambulance Service up to $100,000 until April 30.
“I think our residents need to understand the dire situation that we are in,” Keith said. “Citizens’ is short of their budget by $1.5 million and we need to help ensure the future of ambulance service in this county if they do not meet their budget.”
Keith said that the commissioners plan on meeting directly with the municipalities who are providing this service in an attempt to get them involved as part of a regional service.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Rep. Jim Struzzi began the state report by announcing that he is excited to be back in Harrisburg and that he was cautiously optimistic after hearing Shapiro’s budget address.
“There were a lot of priorities in that address that align with my priorities including mental health assistance, addressing educational needs and helping our small businesses,” Struzzi stated. “The glaring negative is his inclusion of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as revenue, when it truly is a tax.”
Struzzi said that he does feel that the new governor is showing signs of attempting to work with both sides in the early stages of his tenure.
“He has done a good job so far of balancing his staff and secretaries that understand the needs of the commonwealth, which I think will lead to us working better together.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report regarding the Whole Home Repair Program, which is designed to provide funding to assist eligible residential repair projects as well as a workforce development component. The Indiana County commissioners through the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development have submitted the application for $935,448 to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Additional program details will be forthcoming once the funding is awarded and contracted.
Stauffer concluded his report by updating the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township) to expand utility infrastructure, roadways and development of pad-ready sites for business attraction and retention efforts, and the Jimmy Stewart Airport for a proposed corporate hangar, taxiway and apron improvements. Stauffer indicated that there are currently strong prospects for potential tenants at each facility.
TOURISM
Indiana County Tourist Bureau President Gregg Van Horn was pleased to share how Indiana County has been experiencing an increase in visitor traffic the past few months. Van Horn reported that the KCAC has been hosting events regularly including corporate celebrations, sporting competitions and live entertainment. The success of the IUP basketball teams and most recent NCAA Division II Men’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship has added to those totals. The KCAC was also chosen as the venue for the 2023 Keystone State Championships, which took place March 17-19. The event featured wrestlers from age 5 to 16 years with an estimated 10,000 in attendance including participants, family members, coaches and fans from across Pennsylvania. Van Horn stated that Indiana County hotels and beyond were booked to capacity for this three-day event.
The KCAC is once again hosting the Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association’s Spring Home Show this weekend. Then, the PA Taxidermist Association returns for the second year to the KCAC for its 44th Annual Convention, Competition and Show from March 30 to April 1. Van Horn reported that the Outdoor Sportsman Show will be opened to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and there will be vendors with sporting and hunting supplies, guest speakers conducting seminars, the PA Game Commission Q&A session and much more. Organizers expect close to 300 members to gather and compete for prize money in the Taxidermy & Wildlife Art Competition, which will be opened to the public from noon to 4 p.m. April 1. For more information, visit www.pataxidermist.org.
ICTB will soon be releasing a new edition of its Seasonal Events Brochure featuring upcoming events for May, June and July. Van Horn reported that ICTB has received a tremendous response from this new approach to promote our members’ upcoming events. ICTB members are encouraged to continue to submit their events throughout the year. For more information about tourist bureau membership benefits such as this brochure, please call the office at (724) 463-7505 or email info@visitindianacountypa.org.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported to the board that the Blairsville Area Rotary was chartered in 1923 and is having its annual Charitable Dinner on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are now available to be purchased for the centennial event by calling (724) 459-9115.
The Blairsville Parks and Recreation Department is having its Annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 11 a.m. April 1 at the rec center’s playground. Gwinn reported that they will be joining with the Blairsville Public Library with books available for various age groups for those who participate in the Easter egg hunt. The Blairsville Community Recreation Center is located at 101 N. East Lane.
Friends of the Blairsville Communities is hosting its annual community clean-up day on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. Gwinn asked for anyone interested in volunteering to help clean up the town to report to the BCDA office, 130 W. Market St., at 9 a.m. that day.
The Blairsville Parks and Recreation Department will be having its Annual Food Truck Festival on May 20 in downtown Blairsville at the Diamond. They are looking for vendors and food trucks to set up for the day. Gwinn asks anyone interested to please contact the Community Center at (724) 459-6790.
The BCDA report continued with Gwinn saying that Friends of the Blairsville Communities is hosting another Summer Music Series, beginning on May 6 with the popular Boomers, who play classic rock favorites. The Summer Music Series will take place every week at the Amphitheater, which is located in the west end of Blairsville by the Bandstand, the Veterans Memorial Park, the Bairdstown Bridge, the Conemaugh River and the Blairsville Riverfront Trail.
Gwinn concluded her report by announcing that Blairsville’s Bicentennial Committee is working to replace Christmas lights for Blairsville’s Market Street, the main street in Blairsville. The committee will be working with the Historical Society of Blairsville. According to Gwinn, they are planning to hold their first fundraising dinner soon with more events and activities to follow.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that the Route 286 East sewage extension project is underway in the Airport Road area. The township’s contractor, Bison Construction, began excavation and line installation during mild weather in February and continued daily through the cold and snow of recent weeks. Bison’s estimated completion date is September.
Ross reported that planning continues for upgrades at S&T Bank Arena. The project will involve replacement of part of the turf surface and probable demolition of some of the seating area, for a surface suitable for indoor pickleball, tennis and basketball. That has extended as far as presenting flooring samples for the board of supervisors to review.
A stormwater drainage renovation on Apache Drive in the airport area is in final design and may be advertised for bids this spring.
The township report continued with Ross announcing that engineering is advancing on the Getty Heights Park perimeter trail project. This will entail moving the fences that form the outfield of the baseball and soccer field, and likely will mean rearranging that field to place home plate and the infield near the driveway to Diamond Drug in Indiana County Commerce Park and putting the Maxx Park dog park far beyond left field.
Ross concluded his report by stating that the township recently joined with Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors, their statewide advocacy group, to host a regional highway flagger training program. More than 30 public works employees from throughout Indiana and neighboring counties were welcomed. Highway flagging standards are set by PennDOT. Workers who direct traffic at construction zones, accident scenes and hazard sites are required to undergo this training for certification and to renew their training every three years.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, Tuesday at chamber offices
• Ribbon-cutting at Environmental Pest Management, Thursday at 262 Airport Road
• Chamber Edge Workshop: Psychological Safety, April 11 at Hilton Garden Inn
• Chamber After Hours at Westmoreland County Community College, April 13
• Excellence in Education Banquet, May 8 at KCAC
• Chamber of Commerce golf outing, May 25 at Links at Spring Church
• Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, June 22 at Indiana Country Club
The board will meet next on April 13 at Westmoreland County Community College.