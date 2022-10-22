The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Indiana Country Club in White Township
The board discussed many important issues including the Excellence in Education program, annual meeting, ribbon-cuttings, education and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing the Excellence in Education program in Indiana County schools. The program will see each county school district select a senior student as a student of the month each beginning in October and running through April. All students of the month will gather together at a banquet in early May where one will be chosen to win a brand-new car from Colonial Motor Mart and Colonial Toyota. Hilliard said that he has been traveling around to the various districts over the past couple of weeks and talking with junior and senior students about the program.
“It is amazing to see the enthusiasm that is shown by both the students and faculty at each school,” Hilliard said. “We take a lot of pride in talking to and interacting with the students to help do our part in preparing these students for the next step in their lives and help to create some excitement in doing so.”
Students can be nominated by any school faculty member. Hilliard reminded the board that a teacher will also be selected in each school district to be a finalist for the Indiana County Teacher of the Year, who will also win a new vehicle from the Colonial Family of Dealerships.
As part of his visits to the school districts, Hilliard said that he has been promoting the Indiana County Ready essential skills program, which is a partnership between the school districts and local businesses to help better prepare the students to be productive members of the workforce.
“Now more than ever it is important for these students to understand the qualities and characteristics that businesses are looking for in employees and how these traits can not only make you stand out but also create more opportunities to advance,” Hilliard said. “We want employers from all over the region to recognize Indiana County candidates are workforce ready and the best of the best.”
Hilliard discussed the upcoming annual meeting and celebration on Dec. 15 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and featuring guest speaker Franco Harris. Hilliard said that early feedback on the event and some of the changes for this year has been tremendous. The event will begin at 3 p.m. with the annual meeting as well as the keynote address and a chamber year in review. Following the keynote address, there will be live music for the attendees to enjoy and a winter wonderland photo area for individuals and groups to take holiday photos in front of.
Hilliard also said that a number of special announcements will be made at the annual meeting including the 2023 class of the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, the induction of new chamber board members, and the 2022 Indiana County Employer of the Year.
“We have been getting some fantastic nominations for both the Hall of Fame and the Employer of the Year,” Hilliard said. “I am very excited to see who the committees select for both, although it will not be an easy decision.”
Nomination forms for the Indiana County Business Hall of Fame, the Employer of the Year and the chamber board of directors are all available on indianacountychamber.us.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith began the county report by providing updates on a number of construction projects underway with current county buildings.
“Things are looking very positive right now throughout the county and we are very optimistic not only in relation to these projects but also in where we are headed over the next year,” Keith said.
Keith informed everyone that they are nearing the end of the year and that means that it is budget season and he feels that this year’s budget may be a little different than years past. County Commissioner Robin Gorman concurred.
“We have been encouraging our various departments and services to get creative and think outside of the box when looking at the new budget,” Gorman said.
Gorman also noted that new contracts are currently being awarded from funding being received from the county’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (Recovery Fund), part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We are looking at this a little differently in that some of the areas with smaller populations may be receiving a little more funding because they do not have as high of a tax base than areas with larger populations. For populations, say with only a couple of hundred, it would take 10 years or more to raise the kind of money for major infrastructure projects for basic needs like clean drinking water or sewage unlike larger populated areas where the funding allocations are much higher and more within reach to accomplish such a large priority for their citizens,” Gorman said. “We feel good about the process and we thank those townships and boroughs who worked with us to partner.”
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Sen. Joe Pittman began the state report by informing the board that work will soon be underway for improvements to the Margaret Road Intersection, Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, along Route 422 between Indiana and Kittanning. The $25 million project will replace an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated to the west of the existing intersection to create a much safer roadway.
“This is a significant investment in the 422 corridor and the continuation of the many improvements already made over the last decade,” Pittman said. “(Route) 422 is the key connection between Armstrong and Indiana counties and the realignment of the Margaret Road interchange will improve travel conditions for commercial and personal travel for the entire region.”
Pittman discussed Indiana University of Pennsylvania and explained that he feels that the outlook is good for IUP due a to number of recent factors.
“With funding coming from the American Rescue Plan, a historic increase in funding for the State System in our current budget, and tuition discounts recently announced by the school for in-state residents, the outlook is as positive for IUP as it has been in some time,” Pittman said.
Pittman also informed the board that with less than a month left before the next election, he anticipates significant turnover in both chambers due to retirements and new candidates being elected.
State Rep. Jim Struzzi continued the state report by discussing a couple of pieces of legislation that he hopes will pass before the end of the year. House Bill 185, otherwise known as Cody’s Law, would classify any attempt to knowingly cause bodily injury to an individual with a physical disability or intellectual disability as an aggravated assault, graded as a felony of the second degree. House Bill 1393 would legalize fentanyl test strips for personal use in the commonwealth. Under current law, test strips to detect fentanyl are defined as “drug paraphernalia,” which are prohibited and carry serious penalties.
“We are making progress on both bills, and with limited legislative days left this year, we are hopeful that both will be passed very soon,” Struzzi said.
Struzzi discussed the recent grand opening of the River Valley STEAM Academy. The academy will provide training for students in electrical occupations, sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy, and cybersecurity. The STEAM Academy is also home to a state-of-the-art esports lab that hosts classes for students and competitions for the River Valley esports team.
“This is going to offer a lot of workforce development opportunities that will complement Indiana County Technology Center and provide a tremendous asset for Indiana County,” Struzzi said.
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Tuesday Stanley, president of Westmoreland County Community College, informed the board that the new facility, part of the Indiana County Education and Technology Center in Indiana, is open for classes and had the official ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier that day. Stanley said that she feels that the grand opening is just one part of so many of the good things happening for WCCC.
“We are continuing to find ways to create great partnerships throughout the region including with Indiana County Technology Center for technical education and IUP with our dual admissions program,” Stanley said.
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by informing the board that the Indiana County commissioners have received a number of responses to a recently advertised public notice regarding the RFP for high-speed internet and broadband services utilizing funding through the ARC POWER Initiative, CDBG-CV, the Keystone Communities Program and local match funding through the county totaling $7 million of available funding.
The RFP is targeting unserved and underserved areas of the county; therefore, any residential or business location that currently does not have download and upload speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps for residential and 100/100 Mbps for business services would be eligible. The Office of Planning & Development has been tracking broadband inquiries that have been shared from calls to elected officials, petitions and other outreach, which will help further demonstrate the areas of need to responding internet service providers. Stauffer said that his office will soon be meeting with the commissioners to make initial selections on the responses that have been received.
Stauffer discussed the recent purchase by the ICDC of the former Carriage/Essex House property, located along Oakland Avenue in Indiana Borough. According to Stauffer, the initial acquisition is part of a strategy to help address the excess of student housing within the community. Stauffer did acknowledge that the strategic location within Indiana Borough provides a significant redevelopment opportunity within the Federal Qualified Opportunity Zone.
Other opportunities are also currently being explored through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Program as well as Pennsylvania C-PACE to improve sustainability and efficiency in redeveloping the property.
Due to the age of the facilities, Stauffer said that the ICDC has contracted its engineers to conduct field work and testing in advance of submitting for permitting and finalizing a plan for razing the property. Stauffer said the ICDC is in the process of negotiating details on the future use of the nearly 6½-acre property and expects to have an announcement in the coming months.
TOURISM
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, shared that Bollman Charters brought a group of visitors from Greencastle and Waynesboro on Thursday, Oct. 13. Gorman and Keith greeted the group and joined them for a photo in front of the courthouse. Next was a visit to the Jimmy Stewart Museum, where the group was the first to experience the new digital laser projection and surround-sound audio system recently installed in the theater. Once finished touring the museum and lunch at Rustic Lodge, they were entertained by Christopher Collins, a Jimmy Stewart impersonator.
Van Horn later revealed that the live Christmas tree for the Lucy Donnelly Light-up Night & Holiday Kickoff Parade and First Commonwealth Bank “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival has been chosen. Van Horn said that Don Huey will be hauling the tree and Sky Point Crane will be setting it into place in IRMC Park on Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting. Van Horn is donating the tree, which is from the former E-Mar Acres Christmas tree farm in Saltsburg.
The ICTB was out and about recently with a team of videographers from Imageworks Film & Video. They were gathering photos, video clips and drone footage for an upcoming county video project in collaboration with CGI Communications.
BLAIRSVILLE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Linda Gwinn, of the Blairsville Community Development Authority, reported to the board about the River Valley School Workforce and STEAM Academy progress. Hilliard and Struzzi joined Gwinn along with many others in attending the open house in September.
“There was a time when people did not want to locate in Blairsville because of the “state of the school district not physically, but academically and attitudinally,” Gwinn said. “Now it is different! It has been said that people can really see this as an excellent educational opportunity for their students.”
Gwinn said that River Valley leaders have been asked by the community for another open house to share the facilities and the amazing offerings that are available at the RV Workforce Development, STEAM Academy as well as the pre-school.
Gwinn said the borough has been very active in securing funding for various projects throughout the community. Some of these projects include the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center, water and sewer projects, and many other projects.
Following the successful Summer Music Concert Series, the Food Truck Festival, the Knotweed Festival and the Homecoming Parade, Gwinn concluded her report by mentioning that plans are in the works for the upcoming Halloween event, as well as the Light Up Night and Luminary Display in December, and then on to Comedy Night Live on Feb. 25.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, informed the board that the township was notified of approval of a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for site development of an amphitheater in the recreation complex along East Pike. Work on this phase conceivably could begin within days of the completion of the site plan and structural engineering design by architect Tom Harley.
This funding in hand will provide for shaping the hillside for several levels of audience seating, leveling of more off-road parking area and construction of a 60-by-30-foot elevated concrete pad for the stage. Ross said White Township will have a functional site within one year.
With the amphitheater project now unfolding in two or three phases, Ross also said that the township is preparing another application to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for further construction of the bandshell and related amenities on the site. This application window closes Thursday.
“The township appreciates the expressions of support for the application submitted in the spring, and again requests letters of support especially from partner organizations that will benefit from this project,” Ross said.
Ross said state and federal granting programs look more favorably on proposals that demonstrate the investment of significant local resources. The township is in the earliest stage of exploring whether an independent organization could be established to raise needed funds through events, planned giving, and solicitation for dedications and naming rights to the elements of the amphitheater project.
At the White Township Recreation Complex, sports and games on the outdoor fields, courts and pitches are winding down with the fall, while the S&T Bank Arena ice rink and turfside surface are busy seven days a week. All the hockey and figure skating programs, as well as the general public open skating periods, are enjoying enthusiastic enrollment and participation so far.
The township is taking entries in the third annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest, which has been formally divided in to daytime and nighttime categories. The contest has been expanded to offer prizes for the best costumed pets. Find links to the contest instructions and entry forms on the township website, whitetownship.org.
Ross said the township is working aggressively to educate local residents of what they believe is a resourceful and productive autumn leaf collection program. Knowing most folks have time on their weekends to rake or vacuum or otherwise clean their yards, the township crews will circulate through every neighborhood every Monday from Oct. 24 to Nov. 21. The crews will pick up leaves packaged in biodegradable paper bags for immediate drop-off at the county recycling center for composting.
Ross also said that White Township road crews are finishing up small drainage improvements and road patches that waited in line this summer while other larger projects were completed.
Looking ahead to winter maintenance, the township is armed with at least two new trucks that have been added to the fleet in the last 12 months. The White Township administration is looking to plan the most efficient response to bad weather in view of a 20 percent increase in the cost of road salt from $70 to $84 a ton.
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Coffee Talk, 8 a.m. Tuesday at chamber offices
• Ribbon-cutting, 2 p.m. Thursday at Grane Hospice in Indiana
• Indiana County Leader’s Circle Banquet, Thursday at Indiana Country Club
• Ribbon-cutting, 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at Wave Ryder Sweet Treats in Homer City
• Happy Hour, 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Wolfendale’s in Indiana
• Annual meeting and celebration, Dec. 15 at KCAC
The chamber will meet next on Nov. 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn.