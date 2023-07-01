The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly board of directors meeting on June 15 at the Indiana Country Club.
The board discussed many important issues including Leader’s Circle, Indiana County Forensics Center, the state budget, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and more.
CHAMBER UPDATE
Chamber President Mark Hilliard began his report by discussing upcoming changes to the Leader’s Circle program. The awards event has traditionally recognized a Male Civic Leader of the Year, Female Civic Leader of the Year, ATHENA Award winner and ATHENA Young Professional. The awards were presented at a banquet in the fall. According to Hilliard, the ATHENA Leadership award will be highlighted in a different way for the coming year.
“We are going to be highlighting the ATHENA award at a daytime luncheon this year and invite past ATHENA recipients, and ATHENA clubs from schools in Indiana, Marion Center and River Valley as the guests of honor,” Hilliard reported. “We are very excited to return a mentorship dynamic to the event and to engage our young leaders in the process.”
The ATHENA luncheon is scheduled for Oct. 25 beginning at 11 am at the Indiana Country Club. In addition to the ATHENA award and ATHENA Young Professional Award, the luncheon will also feature the inaugural presentation of the Spadafora Family ATHENA Scholarship, a $5,000 gift given to a high school senior in honor and memory of the late Chuck Spadafora, who initiated the awards in Indiana and Pennsylvania.
The ATHENA Award recognizes leadership in community service and individuals who mentor and open doors of leadership for women. The ATHENA Young Professional Award recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in his or her profession.
Due to the two awards now being held at a separate luncheon, Hilliard announced that the Male and Female Civic Leader of the Year awards will now be recognized in December at the chamber’s Annual Meeting Celebration.
“The process of nominating individuals will be the same as it had been in the past,” Hilliard stated. “However, this year we will not be doing a reveal and announce the finalists. Instead, we will simply recognize each award’s recipient at our annual meeting and provide those individuals with the proper recognition in front of a large and engaged crowd.”
Community businesses, clubs, organizations, and individuals are able to submit nominations for all four awards beginning in early July. The nomination forms will be available on the chamber’s website at indianacountychamber.us.
COUNTY GOVERNMENT
Indiana County Commissioner Mike Keith began the county’s report by announcing that the new Indiana County Forensics Center is nearing completion. The center, which will also house the Indiana County Coroner’s office, recently held an inaugural tour of the facility hosted by the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadets.
“We are going to continue to look for ways to repurpose buildings such as these so that they can work to bring new revenue into our county,” Keith said. “We believe that this new center will be able to serve our residents with dignity.”
Keith continued the county report by reporting that discussions are underway to expand the county’s Emergency Management Authority to involve most, if not all, of the 38 municipalities.
“We plan on starting with the ambulance service and then will look to also bring in the fire departments, and we plan on the county being a important partner in making this happen,” Keith stated.
STATE GOVERNMENT
State Rep. Jim Struzzi mentioned in the state report that a number of bills that have recently passed the house that could have an impact on the business community. House Bill 1138 proposes to eliminate the 6 percent sales tax on cellphone service and the 5 percent gross receipts tax on service providers. House Bill 1304 proposes to raise the 911 surcharge on cellphone bills from $1.65 to $1.97 in order to boost investments statewide in 911 emergency communications workforce and infrastructure. House Bill 1500 proposes incremental increases to the commonwealth’s current minimum hourly wage of $7.25. The wage would increase to $11 in 2024, $13 in 2025 and $15 in 2026. House Bill 1259 would help families ease the burden of childcare costs through an expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Program.
UNIVERSITY/EDUCATION
Dr. Michael Driscoll, president of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, reported to the board that there will be two new deans starting on July 1. Stephanie McGowan has been selected to serve as the Dean of the College of Education and Communications. Stephen Ferris has been selected to serve as the dean of the Eberly College of Business.
“We are excited to welcome both of these individuals to IUP and thankful for both Prashanth Bharadwaj and Sue Rieg for all of the hard work that they have put in as interim deans,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll also announced that the search for a dean of the new School of Osteopathic Medicine is proceeding at a good pace and that they hope to begin interviewing finalists soon.
Driscoll concluded the university’s report by discussing the recent reorganization that saw the elimination of five management positions in an attempt to streamline the process.
“Our goal is to help make the process simpler for our students to the provide the necessary support for each of them,” Driscoll announced. “We are really focusing on student-centeredness and financial stability.”
ICDC
Byron Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, began his report by updating the board on the status of various projects at the Windy Ridge Business & Technology Park (White Township), the 119 Business Park (Center Township) and the Corporate Campus business park (Burrell Township). The projects include mine remediation and pipeline work in Center Township, permitting on Windy Ridge wetland developments and a proposed corporate hangar expansion, taxiway and apron improvements at the Jimmy Stewart Airport.
“We are very fortunate right now that there is no shortage of exciting projects and a lot of interest in our county,” Stauffer explained.
TOURISM
Gregg Van Horn, president of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau, explained that the ICTB recently celebrated its 60th anniversary on June 8 with an event held at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport. He thanked Brad Kratz of Innovative Aviation and Rick Fuellner and his team at the airport for the unique venue for the celebration. Van Horn also thanked the ICTB members and the Indiana County community for all their contributions that made the event a success and an enjoyable evening for all.
He explained that guests enjoyed a “Taste of Indiana County” with a variety of menu items prepared by tourist bureau members, touring “Luck of the Irish,” a C-47 Skytrain, and listening to music through the decades. He added that special recognitions included a Certificate of Congratulations from Sen. Joe Pittman and Struzzi, a Certificate of Recognition from Congressman “GT” Thompson’s office and a proclamation by the Indiana County commissioners. Van Horn shared that ICTB was pleased to honor Silas C. Streams with the Pioneer Award in recognition of being the “First Christmas Tree Grower” in Indiana County.
“Si was a pioneer in developing the Christmas tree industry, which led to the county being named as The Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” Van Horn stated.
Van Horn added that door prizes were awarded at the end of the event. All the details and photos of the evening can be found on the tourist bureau website at vis itindianacountypa.org.
Van Horn also shared that the ICTB is now selling discounted tickets to Idlewild/SoakZone for $43 each, which is a great savings compared with the gate price. He said that the tickets are valid any regular operating day during the 2023 season and can be purchased at the ICTB office, located in the Indiana Mall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call ICTB at (724) 463-7505 or visit their website.
Van Horn concluded the tourism report by announcing that ICTB is partnering once again with the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association and Idlewild & SoakZone to have “Christmas in July — Indiana County Day” at Idlewild & SoakZone on Friday, July 21. He encouraged everyone to pack a picnic lunch and join the Indiana County community for this special day to enjoy all the attractions, visit with Santa and sign-up for hourly prize drawings. He added that it provides a great way to distribute ICTB member information to those visiting neighboring Westmoreland County, and the first 200 kids to stop by the Indiana County Tourist Bureau/Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers’ Association gazebo will receive a free gift.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Chauncey Ross, public relations and communications specialist from White Township, announced that it is road work season in the township. Saltsburg Avenue between Rose Street and Rustic Lodge Road, and Martin Road are on the resurfacing schedule for the next couple of weeks.
The township report continued with the announcement that the White Township Recreation Complex couldn’t be busier. Ross stated that the township crews have almost completed modernizing the Playtime Playground, which includes adding accessible paths leading to a parking area and toward the amphitheater site. The amphitheater process includes a $100,000 grant in hand and a pending request for additional funds for construction. At the same time, Ross reported that the township is putting energy into partnering with the arts and entertainment community to develop high-quality programming for the amphitheater.
Meanwhile, inside the S&T Bank Arena at the rec complex, the recreation department was recently authorized to begin conversion of part of the turf side surface to a hard surface compatible with pickleball and basketball. That project is targeted for September-October completion.
Ross concluded his report by reporting that the township’s website host has rolled out the latest platform for White Township Online.
“We’re excited about it — type faces are easier to read and the color scheme is pleasing to the eye,” Ross stated.
“Some of the structural transition wasn’t perfect, which is not unexpected, but the rest of the spare time this summer will be filled with exploring and punching up the copy.
“Our goal is to make it easier for everyone to do business with the township. If you’re a regular visitor, please drop a line when you spot features that could be better.”
MEMBERSHIP
Upcoming chamber member events include:
• Business After Hours, July 13 at Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society
The chamber will meet next on Aug. 10 at the Indiana Country Club.
