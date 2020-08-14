The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will host a webinar for all Indiana County teachers on Aug. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The free webinar, titled “Interweaving Employability Skills Into Classroom Culture,” will be conducted by guest speaker Sara Payne.
“This webinar is a complement to the chamber of commerce’s Indiana County READY program,” Chamber President Mark Hilliard said in a news release. “It will help all of our area teachers find new ways to reinforce essential skills in the physical and virtual classrooms and provide more real-world applications for these skills.”
Indiana County READY represents a community response to local workforce needs, better matching Indiana County employers with employees who possess the desired core skills and competencies needed to fuel a 21st century workforce.
Last year, the program certified over 260 Indiana County students.
Hilliard said the uncertainty surrounding the beginning of the school year poses a challenge, but that the webinar will address essential skills that are necessary in online learning as well.
“As we have seen over the past few months, there are many careers that at times rely on working from home or working virtually,” Hilliard said.
“There are absolutely particular skills and certain professional etiquette required to do this, and this webinar will also touch on that.”
Payne has served over a decade as a project-based learning facilitator and coach for educators and after-school workers across the United States.
She has designed and vetted out resources for teachers to use in the classroom as they apply employability skills in the classroom. She regularly leads professional development sessions with educators in person and virtually.
With this webinar, Payne will discuss the importance of providing students a clear “why” for the work they are doing in the classroom while focusing on the crucial need to provide students with real-world challenges that allow them to connect with community partners, discover their own purpose and utilize employability skills in authentic ways.
Hilliard said that although the webinar will be geared toward senior high and junior high teachers, there will be information for anyone in the educational field.
“Essential skills are something that parents and teachers continue to try to instill in our children at a young age,” he said. “Children learn much differently now than even 10 years ago, so whether you teach first grade or 11th grade, there will be something in this webinar for you.”
Each Indiana County school district will be distributing the link to its teachers to register for the webinar. It will also be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page.