HARRISBURG — A way of aiding smaller schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education could lead to a breakup of the system where Indiana University of Pennsylvania is the second-largest institution, according to the PASSHE chancellor.
Dr. Daniel Greenstein told a state Senate committee Thursday that “cross-subsidization” has been used over the years to maintain financial stability among the 14 State System universities.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said a result of that has been “a terrible price” for IUP “in terms of retrenchment and clerical retirement and other layoffs.”
PASSHE spokesman David Pidgeon said “cross-subsidization generally refers to how the State System is a single corporate entity, a system, and that some schools who may face steep financial challenges and low enrollment are subsidized at a higher per-student allocation than the larger, more financially healthy schools.”
Pressed by Pittman about that impact on IUP, Greenstein conceded that, “if we continue to go down this path what you are going to see is that cross-subsidization is going to drain all of us” — and it could lead to a breakup of the State System.
“Senator, unless we figure this out,” Greenstein told Pittman, “I will be recommending to the (PASSHE Board of Governors) that we come back to the Senate next year with a legislative package to dissolve the system.”
In turn, Pittman said he would be the prime sponsor of such a bill if PASSHE’s efforts at sustainability do not work out.
“I don’t see any added benefit to IUP being a member of the system,” Pittman said this morning. “They are being punished for the lack of sustainable efforts by smaller universities in the system.”
The discussion came as PASSHE was making its pitch for funding from the state’s 2021-22 budget. Committee members heard Greenstein report progress on the state-owned universities’ System Redesign plans, and were told PASSHE expects to present its proposal next month, with phased implementation set for fall of 2022.
“I believe in our State System, our universities and our value to the commonwealth,” Greenstein said in a statement issued by PASSHE this morning. “I’m committed to our mission to provide affordable opportunities for all students from all regions, all backgrounds.
“The data show we’re at a serious inflection point that has been years in the making, but I know we have the courage, creativity, and determination to adapt to meet our challenges. Public higher education is critically important to Pennsylvania’s future, and we know that failure is not an option.”
“This has been a multi-year issue,” Pittman said this morning. “It goes back to several years of the system trying to sustain smaller universities ... that were in financial difficulty ... at the expense of the healthier universities.”
The senator said that included loans made to smaller universities that eventually were forgiven.
Pittman also pointed to problems at times “in the distant past” that hampered IUP’s efforts to expand programs and make different offerings to its students.
“The system was inclined to not allow the university to get into areas that might be competitive to their peers,” he said.
In addition to the regular budget appropriation, proposed to be approximately $460 million, there also is the possibility of $244.5 million in federal stimulus funds.
Appropriations Committee members asked if that funding would support the long-term goal of affordability and fiscal accountability.
However, Pittman cautioned, “those are one-time dollars. We have to be very careful in how we allocate and use them.”