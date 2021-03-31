Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein said he sees a bright future for Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
In a 75-minute Zoom conference call attended Tuesday by more than 280 participants, Greenstein said IUP’s NextGen, student-oriented concept was doing “a whole lot to shore that up.”
It was an opportunity to grill Greenstein on issues ranging from the possible elimination of the whole state system, if System Redesign doesn’t work out, to the elimination of smaller programs in such fields as music and geoscience.
“I will not ever apologize for being absolutely, ruthlessly clear about where we are, ever,” the chancellor said. “Public higher education is not just that important to me, it is that important to this country, it is that important to this commonwealth, it is that important to our future.”
Julia B. Robins said she came to IUP from Maryland for a unique program of Earth and Space Science Education, which is being eliminated in an academic restructuring plan.
“Doesn’t it seem like a backwards approach to cancel unique and low enrollment programs and majors that draw students in?” she asked. She said she feels that advertising and emphasizing what programs make these universities stand could draw in more revenue.
Greenstein said there is only so much the system can do — especially with a lack of revenue, in a state that ranks 47th in the nation in its support of public higher education. It is something that has made the state system the third most expensive in the country.
He also referred to another statistic: Sixty percent of all jobs in Pennsylvania require some form of post-secondary education, but “47 or 48 percent” of all adults have education beyond high school level.
“To keep the lights on in the economy,” Greenstein said, “we have a lot of work to do to close that gap, and that requires growth in the higher education sector in the commonwealth, which is probably shrinking.”
Greenstein, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Deputy Chancellor Dr. Randy Goin Jr. fielded questions for more than an hour. Goin told the gathering that he is an IUP alumnus, having earned a doctorate at Indiana in media and communication.
One question prompted Greenstein to suggest that “one talking point was taken out of proportion” during his recent testimony about the 2021-22 PASSHE budget before the state Senate Appropriations Committee.
Greenstein recalled “a moment ... when your regional (state Sen. Joe) Pittman asked some very good and probing questions,” including one about cross-subsidization from larger, healthier PASSHE universities to smaller, less-well-off institutions in the 14-university system.
That question prompted Greenstein’s concession that, “if we continue to go down this path, what you are going to see is that cross-subsidization is going to drain all of us,” and it could lead to a breakup of the state system.
Ann L. Gamble, a political science major at IUP from the Philadelphia area, asked, “Is the music program across all 14 state schools still going to be around in the future?”
Greenstein said it reminded him of a conversation with a faculty member who asked how come PASSHE couldn’t just bring up other faculty in the performance arts across other universities and come up with ways to work together.
He said he wants to continue to have “really good programs” in the performing arts, not just in music and the visual arts.
“Quite frankly,” however, “I can also tell you that we cannot sustain 14 versions of all of them,” Greenstein said. “But that doesn’t mean that we cannot also be great, and create really first-class opportunities for our students.”
Dr. Vida R. Irani, a biology faculty member, pointed to a comment Greenstein made on his blog last month.
“Has PASSHE created a dashboard that would help us search various PASSHE universities and programs so that we can extend partnerships with various universities and come up with interdisciplinary degree or non-degree programs that would benefit our students?” Irani asked.
Greenstein said the idea is a long-term objective.
“We have 93,000 students, and we have the capability of offering an academic program that is based in the talent of something like 5,000 faculty and it just makes no sense to me why a student should not have opportunity because they happen to be at a place X,” the chancellor said.
Greenstein does not see any change in Act 50 of 2020 that would end the exemption IUP or West Chester University have to the sort of consolidations now taking place at California, Clarion and Edinboro universities in the west and Lock Haven, Bloomsburg and Mansfield universities in the east.
“I don’t see that happening,” Greenstein said, conceding that “I’m not super-excited about taking another legislative bill through the General Assembly.”
Reflecting on the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer for the death of George Floyd, Greenstein took the opportunity to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Our communities are diverse in ways that reflect the face of Pennsylvania, and the various perspectives that exist across our commonwealth,” he said.
He defined “equity really in terms of insuring that everyone has the same opportunities ... as a student to achieve a degree or ... as an employee to have the same kind of professional growth.”
He also commended leadership across the State System for “really recognizing that together we need to take on these issues of historic importance.” In particular, he applauded the ongoing “Free Speech Project” at IUP.
Driscoll said Greenstein, who is in his third year as chancellor, has been to IUP more than all the previous chancellors put together.
Tuesday’s visit brought to six the total number of visits, in person or virtual, since Greenstein was named chancellor in September 2018.
He said he’s missed the 2,500 miles of travel he’s done to the 14 PASSHE universities, and said he hoped, “keep your fingers crossed,” to visit IUP in person in the next semester.
“Dan has brought a remarkable clarity about the facts,” Driscoll said. “And he has brought an incredible optimism that we can overcome the challenges by working together.”