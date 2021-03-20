The union representing more than 5,000 faculty members and coaches in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is criticizing remarks PASSHE Chancellor Dr. Daniel Greenstein made Thursday about possible dissolution of the system.
“Words matter, and the chancellor’s words about dissolving the State System were reckless and irresponsible,” said Dr. Jamie Martin, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member who is president of Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties.
Greenstein made remarks Thursday during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing regarding PASSHE’s budget in response to a question by state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana. Pittman asked about “cross-subsidization,” a way PASSHE has sought to maintain financial stability among the 14 State System universities, and said IUP had paid “a terrible price ... in terms of retrenchment and clerical retirement and other layoffs.”
Greenstein conceded that, “if we continue to go down this path what you are going to see is that cross-subsidization is going to drain all of us” — and it could lead to a breakup of the State System.”
“Unless we figure this out, I will be recommending to the board that we come back to the Senate next year with a legislative package to dissolve the system,” Greenstein said.
Pittman said he could be the prime sponsor for such legislation.
“I don’t see any added benefit to IUP being a member of the system,” Pittman said Friday morning. “They are being punished for the lack of sustainable efforts by smaller universities in the system.”
Greenstein seemed to walk back his concern in a statement Friday morning.
“I believe in our State System, our universities and our value to the commonwealth,” he said. “I’m committed to our mission to provide affordable opportunities for all students from all regions, all backgrounds.
“The data show we’re at a serious inflection point that has been years in the making, but I know we have the courage, creativity and determination to adapt to meet our challenges,” Greenstein continued.
“Public higher education is critically important to Pennsylvania’s future, and we know that failure is not an option.”
Martin was not satisfied.
“Despite the chancellor’s later insistence that he was not making a threat, we are incredulous that he would bring up such a radical, explosive possibility — and I am certain that many of our members perceived it as a threat,” she said Friday afternoon.
Martin’s comments follow a meeting with the 14 APSCUF chapter presidents. She also said she plans an emergency meeting of the union’s executive council early next week.
“The chancellor should be a leader and advocate for higher education in Pennsylvania, but his suggestion only creates fear, uncertainty and mistrust for students, their families, faculty, coaches, staff and Pennsylvania residents,” Martin said.
“His detrimental testimony crossed a line, and we are shocked, appalled and outraged.”