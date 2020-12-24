CLYMER — A Cambria County man has been jailed in Indiana to await court action in connection with the traffic crash death of a Clearfield County man earlier this year.
State police charged Warren Miller, of Hastings, with a felony count of vehicular homicide for the death of Christopher Ortman, of Madera, in a three-vehicle wreck on Route 286 in Green Township.
Miller was held Tuesday at the Indiana County Jail when he was unable to post $100,000 bond, online court records show.
Police also filed misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs (metabolites, indicating marijuana), driving while impaired, possession of drugs and paraphernalia and cited him with three summary traffic violations.
Investigators said an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu driven by Miller crossed the center line near Hickory Road at 3:27 p.m. Oct. 12 and hit a westbound Mercury Sable driven by Ortman and spun it sideways. Ortman’s car then was hit broadside by a following Volkswagen Jetta driven by Leslie Angert, of Commodore.
Authorities said Ortman, 30, was sent by LifeFlight helicopter for a Pittsburgh trauma center but was diverted to Indiana Regional Medical Center when Ortman suffered cardiac arrest. He died just before 5 p.m. in the emergency department. Miller, 40, was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, and Angert, 35, was sent by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to IRMC for treatment of her injuries, police said.
Miller was arrested Tuesday and was taken before District Judge Christopher Welch for preliminary arraignment on the charges. The DUI counts are the first against Miller, according to the online docket.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 4 in Clymer District Court.
Court records show that no attorney has been named to represent Miller.