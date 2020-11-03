EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP — State police in Indiana said Monday afternoon that two people arrested on methamphetamine manufacturing-related charges are lodged in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $30,000 apiece pending a Nov. 12 hearing before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl.
State police said Christopher Falcone, 42, of Vintondale, and Santana Crusan, 30, of Robinson, were arraigned Oct. 30 before Haberl on charges filed after an investigation on methamphetamine manufacturing-related charges at a home in East Wheatfield Township.
Troopers also revised the list of charges filed against the pair, including felony counts of manufacturing a controlled substance; possessing phenylpropanolamine or a precursor substance with intent to unlawfully manufacture that controlled substance; operating a meth lab and illegal dumping of meth waste; and manufacturing methamphetamine with a person under 18 years of age present.
They also face misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children; possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; and possession of pseudoephedrine for manufacturing meth.