Mario Luther Ford donates over $20,000 to IRMC Women's Imaging Center

Pictured are IRMC Indiana Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Heather Reed and Mario Luther.

 Submitted photo

Mario Luther, owner of Luther Ford in Homer City and Freedom Ford in Ebensburg, donated $20,150 to IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center on July 19. The money was raised during the 36th annual Mario H. Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic on May 20 at the Indiana Country Club.

This year’s donation marked the ninth year in a row that proceeds from the golf classic have gone toward the Imaging Center, totaling $123,514 raised to fight breast cancer.

