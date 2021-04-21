The Tuesday afternoon verdict in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin prompted some reaction in the Indiana community.
Hennepin County (Minn.) Court jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chauvin in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, 46, as Floyd was being arrested on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit bill. Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“I think we all had a sigh of relief,” Indiana Borough Council President Dr. Peter Broad told his colleagues Tuesday evening. “Sometimes justice wins.”
Meanwhile, for just over an hour Tuesday evening, students from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Chapter of the NAACP, Students Against Racism, the IUP Student Government Association, Dr. Veronica Watson and 1981 alumnus Debra Evans Smith led a discussion on the Chauvin trial.
“It was very upbeat,” IUP Executive Director of Media Relations Michelle Fryling said. “There are other programs/events being planned in the next few days and weeks designed to support students and the IUP community, but those details are not yet finalized.”
It was sponsored by the IUP Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement and the IUP Social Equity and Title IX Office. All IUP students were welcome and approximately 50 participants were involved.
“Last week, Director of Social Equity/Title IX Coordinator Elise Glenn sent an email to all students to talk about work being done by the Frederick Douglass Collaborative, provide resources and tips for self-care, and to let students know that we had a program planned for the evening that the verdict was announced,” Fryling said.
On Monday, as jury deliberations began, IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll also sent a message to the campus community.
“No matter the result, we can all agree that George Floyd’s death was horrific and tragic,” Driscoll wrote. “I know that many of you are in deep pain, sometimes mixed with anger and fear. Please know that you aren’t alone. The trial, and the reports of new examples of brutality and injustice, especially when perpetrated against people of color and by those who are supposed to protect us, have again filled me with grief. I expect that each of us experiences the pain, anger, and fear in different ways. The years of hate and violence seem too much to bear.”
The IUP president went on to say the campus community “can come together in caring for one another.”
As the end of the Chauvin trial approached, Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl had planned two sessions where he wanted to give the public an availability to talk without having to go through the formality of a police department office visit.
However, “out of respect, as the trial verdict is soon to be announced, Chief Schawl is canceling (Tuesday)’s Zoom meeting and (Wednesday)’s meeting opportunity,” the borough posted on its Facebook page around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. “Both will be rescheduled and he remains available always.”
Schawl did have one availability on Monday at Cafe Amadeus and told council Tuesday evening that “I had a few conversations,” but, while there was “no shortage of opportunities to talk,” the police chief said it was “a more normal Cafe Amadeus crowd” Monday morning.
“I think doing something like that on a regular basis is a good idea,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman commented. Council Vice President Gerald Smith said he thought overall that people would like to hear the chief’s perspective.