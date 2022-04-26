TAI is a D2 all-star cheer gym located on Fulton Run Road in White Township. Three of their six elite cheer teams recently completed a successful 2021-22 competition season.
TAI currently provides the Indiana community with six full-year elite teams, and two limited cheer teams. TAI also provides open tumbling classes for all ages and skill level.
Visit their website at www.taitakeover.net for more information.
Coaches and staff for the teams include owner Alexandria Marshall Lazor, Alexandria Smicklo, Amanda Stahl and team choreographer Lewis Isaiah McClendon.