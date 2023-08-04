EBENSBURG — A Cherry Tree area woman is among six people arrested last week by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and Cambria County Drug Task Force.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the arrests are the result of cooperative efforts between his office, the Attorney General’s office, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office, and multiple local police departments.
“The on-going efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement continue to produce arrests and remove drugs and drug dealers from our community,” Neugebauer said, relating these recent arrests:
• Dakota Pearce, 25, of Cherry Tree, was charged with felony delivery of cocaine, felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of cocaine. She is in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. before Hastings Magisterial District Judge Michael Zungali.
• Matthew Stanick, 36, of Northern Cambria, was charged with felony delivery of fentanyl, felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor possession of fentanyl. He posted $50,000 bond and is free pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. before Zungali.
• Aaliyah Louchart, 20, of Nanty Glo, was charged with felony conspiracy to deliver adderall, felony delivery of adderall, and misdemeanor possession of adderall. She is in Cambria County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $25,000, pending a Monday hearing at 11 a.m. before Mineral Point Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi.
• Robert Hayes, 44, of Nanty Glo, is charged with felony conspiracy to deliver adderall, felony delivery of adderall, felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of adderall. He is in the Cambria County Prison in lieu of bond pending a hearing Monday before Zanghi on those and other charges, including eight misdemeanor and 20 summary counts of violating the state’s dog law.
• Candice Julian, 45, of Altoona, is incarcerated in the Blair County Prison on unrelated charges. She faces Cambria County charges of felony delivery of fentanyl, felony criminal use of a communication facility and misdemeanor possession of fentanyl. Her preliminary hearing before Ebensburg Magisterial District Judge David L. Beyer was continued until Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.
• Kenneth Byrne, 61, of Ebensburg, was charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, felony criminal use of a communication facility, and felony possession of methamphetamine. He waived a preliminary hearing, is free on $5,000 bond and awaits formal arraignment on Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. in Cambria County Common Pleas Court.
Neugebauer said all individuals arrested and taken into custody were the result of in-depth and on-going drug investigations, and additional arrests were anticipated.
“Anyone with information regarding any drug activity is asked to reach out to law enforcement,” the Cambria district attorney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.