73979792

Woman in handcuffs, mid section, close-up of hands

 Darrin Klimek

EBENSBURG — A Cherry Tree area woman is among six people arrested last week by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office and Cambria County Drug Task Force.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said the arrests are the result of cooperative efforts between his office, the Attorney General’s office, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force and Sheriff’s Office, and multiple local police departments.