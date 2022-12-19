Cherry Tree Citizens Cemetery joined Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 locations across the U.S. and abroad to commemorate U.S. veterans in a wreath-laying ceremony Saturday.

This was the first year Citizens Cemetery participated in the Wreaths Across America campaign, with approximately 40 people attending the ceremony Saturday. During the event, wreaths were hung to honor all military branches, including Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and POW/MIA.