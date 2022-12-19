Cherry Tree Citizens Cemetery joined Arlington National Cemetery and more than 3,400 locations across the U.S. and abroad to commemorate U.S. veterans in a wreath-laying ceremony Saturday.
This was the first year Citizens Cemetery participated in the Wreaths Across America campaign, with approximately 40 people attending the ceremony Saturday. During the event, wreaths were hung to honor all military branches, including Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and POW/MIA.
The wreaths were delivered to the cemetery by the Wreaths Across America truck a few days prior to the event, and all wreaths were paid for by donations from local businesses and individuals.
The Glen Campbell American Legion Post 435 provided the honor guard during the ceremony Saturday, and Post 435 member Chris Adams played “Taps.”
Wreaths Across America is an annual December campaign that aims to “remember,” fallen U.S. veterans, “honor” those who serve and “teach” children the cost of freedom, according to the organization’s website.
“We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms,” the Wreaths Across America website stated. “In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.”