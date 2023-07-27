Cherry Tree Community Days will be held Aug. 4-6 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Cherry Tree Ball Field. Events throughout the weekend include a flea market, kids games and activities, a concession stand, duck race, fireworks and more.
