FORD CITY — A Cherry Tree, Indiana County, man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Brandon Lydic, 24, was arrested in Manor Township, just outside Ford City, Armstrong County, shortly after midnight on March 19 after he was stopped in a disabled vehicle along Hawk Hollow Road and Route 422.
State police at Kittanning said he showed signs of impairment — and had an outstanding warrant pending against him from Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
He was arraigned some hours after his arrest before Ford City Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo, who placed him in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. That bond remains unchanged after Lydic’s court appearance on Tuesday.
Lydic also faces DUI and other vehicle code charges in Punxsutawney, where Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock ordered him held for trial on March 4 on charges filed Nov. 28, 2020, by state police at Punxsutawney.