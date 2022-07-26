CHERRY TREE — Cherry Tree will be celebrating its bicentennial next week.
The small borough on the eastern fringe of Indiana County will mark its 200th anniversary with Cherry Tree Days, which is scheduled Aug. 5-7 at Cherry Tree Ball Field near the post office along Route 219.
“It’s really a family oriented event with lots of games for children,” said Janet Deyarmin, a member of the Cherry Tree Recreation Association committee in charge of the bicentennial event.
Deyarmin said the committee has been planning for the festival for a full year.
“It’s not often a town turns 200 years old,” she said.
The festival will officially open at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 with a small ceremony marking the occasion. It will be followed by the opening of a time capsule from 1997.
Along with the standard concessions, children’s games and activities, there will also be a car show (with trophies awarded at 4 p.m.), a chili contest, crowning of a bicentennial festival queen, princess and prince, a men’s beard contest and a “Fancy Hat” competition, a duck race on the Susquehanna River and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Those events are planned for Aug. 6.
On the final day of the festival on Aug. 7, there will be a flea market, a chicken barbecue dinner by Harmony Grange (150 dinners will be available until sold out), historical tent display and a cherry pie judging contest.
Also on Aug. 7, the community will perform a special Honorary Service Recognition for Norma Fye.
Deyarmin said T-shirts will also be offered for sale to help defray the cost of the festival.
Cherry Tree was originally known as “Canoe Place” because its location marked the spot where the West Branch of the Susquehanna River was no longer navigable and canoes had to portage.
The current name was officially adopted in 1907 but had been in use by local residents since 1822.
Cherry Tree was named for a large tree that stood at the confluence of Cush Cushion Creek and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. The tree marked the eastern boundary of the territory acquired by the William Penn family from the Six Nations of the Iroquois at the Treaty of Fort Stanwix on Nov. 5, 1768.
The boundary, called the “purchase line,” extended from the cherry tree westward to what is now Kittanning.
The cherry tree location was the corner boundary for three counties: Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana.
Schedule of events
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
6 p.m. — Opening ceremony
6:15 p.m. — Open time capsule from 1997
630 p.m. — Complimentary cake and punch served; Harmony chorus/band perform
7 p.m. — Food Auction in tent by 2Treasure Pirates
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. — Sale of ducks for the race (50/50 and Prize Chances also sold until 7 p.m.)
11 a.m.-6 p.m. — Historical Tent Display
11 a.m.-3:45 p.m. — Car Show (trophy awarded at 4 p.m.)
1-5 p.m. — DJ/Karoke at Pavilion
1 p.m. — Crowning of princess, prince and queen
2:30 p.m. – Men’s Beard Contest/Fancy Hat Contest
3 p.m. — Trivia contest by DJ Ed Miller; Chili Contest
4 p.m. — Children’s piñata game/candy toss
5 p.m. — Duck Race on the Susquehanna River (ends at Canoe Launch)
7-9 p.m. — DJ and karoke at the pavilion
8 p.m. — Mountain Pies
9 p.m. — Bonfire and S’mores
10 p.m. Fireworks
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
11-6 p.m. — Vendor Flea Market; concession stand opens
Noon — Chicken barbecue dinner by Harmony Grange
Noon-6 p.m. — Historical Tent Display
1 p.m. — Honorary Service Recognition For Norma Fye
1:15 p.m. — Dedication of Picnic Tables
2 p.m. — Cherry Pie Contest looking for people to donate homemade pies Sharon Karl heights Judge
2-4 p.m. — Northern Cambria Community Band
330 p.m. — Indiana Community Theatre Group
5 p.m. — Prize and 50/50 drawing
6 p.m. — Event closes