The Chevy Chase Community Center has been making strides at combating local food insecurity and increasing access to garden education with the Chevy Chase Food Forest along Fairview Avenue.
Nestled across the street from the Kennedy King Park pickleball and basketball courts, the food forest is a volunteer-led garden project with an array of native and non-native fruits and vegetables community members can harvest at their leisure.
“It’s not like a traditional garden — it’s a food forest,” said Marie Olson, coordinator for the Chevy Chase Food Forest and Mack Park Community Garden. “It’s a more sustainable garden where we’re going to grow all kinds of low-maintenance (fruits and vegetables) that work well together that people can come and harvest.”
Unlike the Mack Park Community Garden, people can’t reserve their own plots at the food forest. Rather, volunteers carefully plan the produce grown in each plot, and community members can harvest fruits and vegetables from those plots.
“We aren’t going to have people (reserve their own plots) because the plots are very small,” Olson said. “And crop rotation is going to be important, to not plant the same thing in the same little plot every year.
“So, we’re going to plant one thing in each plot, and then people from the community can come and harvest. We have signs that say ‘help a little, pick a little’ to encourage people to weed or help with whatever part of gardening they want to do.”
Olson said she wants the food forest to become a low-maintenance community resource; though, as it stands now, the food forest is a work in progress with much work to be done. Some of the food forest’s primary challenges include a lack of volunteers and an influx of animals eating the crops, according to Olson.
“We don’t have too many (fruits and vegetables) right now because of the deer and other animals,” Olson said. “So, we’re not in a comfortable position to have a lot of volunteers right now because it’s been a challenging summer.”
There are a few specific volunteer positions that could help get the ball rolling, however. With Olson doing the brunt of the work, she said she needs a person to help coordinate volunteers. She’s also looking for a volunteer social media manager to put the food forest on the map.
“Getting volunteers is a job in itself,” Olson said. “How to contact them, how to be with them, how to train them. We actually need a volunteer coordinator. ... And (the food forest) is not very well known. We could really use a social media person to help get it more established and make it more prolific.”
Although the food forest has faced its fair share of challenges this year, Olson said there are still things community members can harvest such as herbs and peppers. And people can always contribute to the food forest’s prosperity by weeding the plots.
Those who wish to volunteer can learn more by contacting the Chevy Chase Food Forest on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChevyChaseFoodForest/ or by calling/texting Olson at (724) 840-3360.
“There are different needs for different times,” Olson said. “Some of those needs don’t involve gardening. ... We just need people with different roles to make the garden stronger.”
Once the garden gets more established with a healthy number of volunteers, Olson hopes to incorporate different educational programs for children and community members, such as gardening and cooking demonstrations.
“Our future goals are to have a really established, productive food forest, producing a lot of food from spring to fall, that will be available for the community,” Olson said. “And at the same time, we want to have workshops on what to do, for example, with certain fruits and vegetables.”
Those workshops could include gardening lessons at the food forest as well as cooking lessons at the Community Center kitchen, according to Olson. She wants the food forest and its workshops to encourage people to garden and use their own produce, which could help combat food insecurity and improve people’s overall diets.
“If you plant one thing, you’re going to be encouraged to plant more, and little by little, you’re going to have your own little garden,” Olson said. “It’s really a way to help with food insecurity and food shortages that will probably come because of climate change. Production of vegetables and fruits in many parts of the country are going to be endangered. So, it’s important for people to learn to grow what they can grow around where they are.”
The food forest has been underway since 2020, when Olson got on board to help develop the land. The land itself is on a steep incline, which created a number of challenges starting out, such as flooding and poor soil percolation. Along with Trinity Whitefeather, Olson helped build five terraces and a pipe irrigation system to resolve the flooding and percolation issues.
Now, the food forest is divided into seven unique levels with a variety of different fruits and vegetables grown on each level. The first level, located at the bottom of the hill, includes perennial vegetables such as sea kale, asparagus, rhubarb and different kinds of herbs.
The second level includes six raised beds that support produce such as peppers, potatoes, garlic, Swiss chard, lettuce, kale and more. The second level also includes a compost bin.
The third level, which is where the terraces begin, accommodates nine blueberry bushes. Olson calls it the “blueberry terrace.” The fourth level, “the apple terrace,” is composed of apple trees as well as vervain, a helpful pollinator that “wards off pests.”
The fifth level is the pear terrace and includes pear trees, yarrow and bee balm. The sixth level, the native fruit terrace, comprises persimmon, pawpaw and comfrey to help support tree growth. The seventh level is another native fruit terrace with haskap berries and elderberries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.