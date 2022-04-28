Garrett Greek, president of the Board of Directors of the Chevy Chase Community Center, along with the Chevy Chase Community Center family, have welcomed their new executive director, Emily Versace.
Barbara Croce, current executive director, will retire at the end of June, and she leaves the center in great hands with Versace, who graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a degree in human services with a focus on community development.
Together with her husband, Dom, and their three children, Versace has been involved in the Indiana community for many years and looks forward to this next chapter in her life.