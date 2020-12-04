Supporters and leaders of the Chevy Chase Community Center celebrated the completion of a maintenance program funded this year by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance tax credit program and by grants from S&T Bank and First Commonwealth Bank.
Inspecting the center’s improvements, including a roof and new doors, Wednesday were, clockwise from lower left, board member Arlene Wanatosky, treasurer Dave Taylor, Indiana County Office of Planning and Development Executive Director Byron Stauffer, S&T Bancorp CEO Todd Brice, board member Tony DeLoreto, consultant Ellen Ruddock, Chevy Chase Center Executive Director Barbara Croce, board member Robert Fyock and, center, board member Robert Manzi.
The center has been providing hot meals and programs for people in need for 50 years.