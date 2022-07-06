HOMER CITY — The borough would take a tougher stand on curfew violators if changes recommended by the police chief are enacted by the Homer City Borough council.
Chief Anthony Jellison asked council’s public safety committee to study changes that would include fewer warnings and a mandatory minimum fine for a repeat offender.
On the books now, Homer City’s curfew ordinance requires those under age 18 to be home or otherwise off the streets by 10 p.m. on school nights or 11 p.m. when school isn’t in session the next day. The ordinance requires law enforcement to warn a juvenile three times before writing a citation that allows a district judge to impose a fine of up to $500 — meaning that a fine of $0 is an option.
Jellison asked council to reduce the enforcement action to one warning and for a citation to carry a fine of $100 to $500.
The provisions concerning the nightly warning of the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department’s station siren 15 minutes before curfew may also be changed in respect to the capabilities of the siren, Jellison said, but no specifics were given.
Jellison didn’t discuss with council what prompted the recommendations, but said the police department has planned a community meeting to begin a neighborhood watch program.
“Anyone who wants to help” is welcome to the session at 6 p.m. July 13 at the borough building.
Jellison also issued a reminder that bikers and skateboarders are prohibited from riding on the sidewalks of the business district and should ride only on the streets, going with the flow of traffic and obeying all rules of the road such as stopping for stop signs and red lights.
In other business, council accepted with regret a retirement notice from Secretary Karen Valyo, whose full-time work in the municipal office for the last 25 years has been divided between borough business and administration of the borough-owned Central Indiana County Water Authority.
Valyo urged council to include the water authority board in the search for her successor. With more than 10 weeks’ notice before Valyo’s departure, council members acknowledged that a limited pool of qualified applicants could draw out the hiring process.
“I never dreamed that I would be here 25 years,” Valyo said. “It’s been a tremendous experience for me. It’s been like a family for me here.”
Valyo, a licensed practical nurse, worked years ago in Indiana as a legal aid for attorney Greg Olson and an insurance agent for Tom Frick, in addition to working in healthcare before she joined the municipal office near her Center Township home.
Valyo said her last day in the office would be Sept. 21.
Council endorsed efforts by Stan Novak, of Tide Road, to have the Main Street bridge over Yellow Creek renamed in honor of his father, Sgt. Walter F. Novak, who served in the 101st Airborne Division in World War II. The son offered to underwrite any expenses involved in posting signs at the bridge.
Council directed Borough Manager Rob Nymick to write letters of support to state Rep. Jim Struzzi and state Sen. Joe Pittman. Naming state-owned roads and bridges, such as the one on North Main Street, is done legislatively at the state level.
Gail McCauley, a trustee of Homer City United Methodist Church, asked for the borough’s help to reduce flooding of the church basement. The rush of rain water after storms flows over the low curb of Main Street and drains down into the church, McCauley said.
After praising the work of Jellison’s “kind and professional response” during a recent unspecified tragedy in the church, McCauley called for construction of higher curbs in front of the handicapped ramp.
“When we have heavy rains like we had today, the water just jumps that curb and flows right down the handicapped ramp into the church,” she said. “Rob has come out many times to make suggestions and help us, but there isn’t a lot that can be done other than raising the curb.”
Because the state owns Main Street, McCauley said, she plans to ask Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to fix the problem and asked the borough to write a letter of support.
Flooding problems are becoming more common but aren’t the doings of the borough, Nymick told council.
“Our flooding issues are coming from Route 119,” Nymick said. Drains on the state-owned road are clogged and in need of maintenance, he said. “Not one inlet can take in water. Until Route 119 is cleaned and the inlets get flushed, we’ll have these flooding issues.”
Council also fielded a complaint from Matthew Repine, of Columbia Avenue, who reported that a neighbor has “start(ed) to make the back of their house like a campground, burning all the time. … We can’t even keep our windows open because every night they’re having a fire.”
Repine said he had called state police about the nightly burning and decided to turn to the town council.
A year ago, council invested five months of study into a rewrite of an ordinance that governs outdoor burning. Fires for cookouts and backyard gatherings must be snuffed by 1 a.m. under the revision. The borough has historically prohibited the burning of trash and other waste and the use of anything but natural wood for grills and campfires.
Council President Matt Black suggested that the nuisance provision of the ordinance could come into play.
Jellison said the first step should have been notification of the local police, who have the power to enforce local ordinances.
Jellison took Repine’s formal complaint about the neighbor when council closed the doors for a 48-minute-long executive session for discussion of a personnel issue.
Jellison later reminded council of the importance of reporting complaints to his department.
“When something happens, call 911 or the police department, not Facebook,” Jellison said.
Council also approved travel expenses estimated at $650 for Mayor Arlene Wanatosky to attend the Pennsylvania Association of Mayors convention July 21 to 24 in Lancaster.