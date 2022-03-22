BLAIRSVILLE — Pulses race up when fire pagers go off.
There’s anticipation and apprehension for volunteer firefighters when they answer the call.
Anticipation that they can save lives or property. Apprehension that they can’t.
For Blairsville firefighters, their pulses pounded when they checked the digital readout of their call to assist Citizens’ Ambulance Service paramedics on Bairdstown Road at two minutes until midnight Sunday night.
It was their fire chief’s home. His wife had placed the emergency call.
An hour later, grief-stricken first responders quietly drove back to their station. Their chief, George Burkley, had reached end of watch.
o o o
Burkley had run calls like this for three decades and was remembered Monday for the cool fashion he had in going about the business of managing an emergency.
House fires, brush fires, traffic crashes and so much more. Even paramedic assists.
“It can be very frustrating, very satisfying and also breathtaking,” said Ab Dettorre, the vice president of Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Department of Blairsville. “You see some awful things and you go through some of the worst times of people’s lives with them. And to maintain all that with his level of integrity says a lot for him.”
Burkley — his friends called him “Turk” — was 62 years old and in retirement from his longtime day job on the maintenance team at the high school in Blairsville.
In December, his fire company colleagues had selected him for a 15th year to be their leader, a tenure not often seen for a post that’s high-pressure, high-profile and unpaid.
“Sometimes politics enters into these things and we never seemed to have that problem,” Dettorre said.
“Turk presented a very high level of integrity. He was very up front and honest with everyone. I think the guys realized that and they realized how much time he dedicated to this — an enormous amount of time.”
o o o
Burkley’s home on Bairdstown Road actually is across the Conemaugh River, in Derry Township, Westmoreland County. But it was a straight and convenient shot into town to Station 120.
“His truck could have driven there by itself,” it was said.
His truck racked up a lot of miles in the name of emergency service, far beyond the boundaries of Blairsville and the fire company’s designated response area.
In recent years, that area expanded as Stations 120 and 140 — the Black Lick fire company — began responding in tandem to nearly every emergency call in the Blairsville, Burrell Township and Blacklick Township area.
And there was more.
“Turk was involved for many years with the Public Safety Academy, as a board member,” Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Director Tom Stutzman told The Gazette.
“As a county fire chief he was a ‘common sense’ voice in the county … (and) he worked well with all his Westmoreland County neighbors.”
Turk’s other truck had a rudder.
At the Blairsville fire department, he led one of the “specialized response (teams) for water rescue in the county, and under Turk’s leadership, they have assisted at incidents throughout the region,” according to Stutzman. “He will be missed tremendously and his passing is a shock to the entire county fire service.”
On the department’s Facebook page Monday, Blairsville fire officials reported that the kitchen would be closed and no Lenten fish dinners would be served Friday in a show of respect for Burkley.
o o o
In talking about his longtime friend and fire service brother’s loss, Dettorre worked to maintain the composure that he said was the hallmark of Turk’s service.
“His demeanor — he never really lost his edge. He kept his cool under fire, whether at a fire scene or a wreck scene. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him dress down anybody,” Dettorre said.
“He had a way of telling you that there’s a better way to do things, or a way of explaining something to you because he was big on education, knowledge and keeping abreast of everything. But I think his pleasant demeanor had a calming effect on everyone.”
Burkley had been off duty for a couple of weeks for medical reasons, by Dettorre’s account. But his death was considered sudden, quite unexpected — for that reason, a staggering blow to the fire department.
“All the firemen will tell you it’s about preserving life and property, and that starts with our guys. Turk made good decisions based on outcomes for our guys and taking into consideration everything else,” Dettorre said. “He was one that you don’t see very often, and I think that’s what keeps you in it. His willingness to put in those kinds of hours was quite an accomplishment.
“He trusted the training of his officers and his men. A good fire chief is like an offensive or defensive coordinator, and calls a lot of shots based on situations and he managed them very well. That’s a key to great management; he was not a micromanager. He trusted what they did, he expected them to be accountable, and he was accountable to the men also.”
Dettorre told of Burkley’s reputation as a faithful Christian, active in his church, a believer in his nation and one who would give what he had to someone who was in need.
“There are a lot of guys like him, but he’s the one I’ll recall who gave so much and expected so little in return. He was a good fireman, he was a good instructor of men, he instilled integrity in our men and that belief in each other,” Dettorre said.
“I’ll miss him as a leader but overall, he’s just a good man.”
Funeral arrangements for George “Turk” Burkley are being handled by Richard Shoemaker Funeral Home in Blairsville.
Visitation is set for Thursday and Friday and a service is scheduled Saturday. The details appear in an obituary on Page 4.