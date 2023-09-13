In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct three free child passenger safety seat-fitting stations in Indiana County.
At these events, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability.
Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.
Two will take place at the Indiana Fire Association West station, 1555 Indian Springs Road, White Township, on Monday, Sept. 18, and Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. each day, while the third will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., downtown Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.