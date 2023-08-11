At Wednesday’s meeting of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, 16 contracts with private providers were approved for Indiana County Children and Youth Services in fiscal year 2023-24.
Unless otherwise indicated, the services will be covered out of the county’s general fund.
As detained by Program Specialist Vicki Weaver, nine were renewals of non-placement listings:
• With attorneys Jacqueline Blackwell-McCracken in Indiana and Erica Dussault in Clymer each of whom will represent parents for dependency matters at a sum of $24,000, or no more than $2,000 a month.
• With attorney Joelyssa Johnson in Indiana as a Guardian Ad Litem for children placed in the agency’s custody, at $100 per hour.
• With licensed psychologist Carol Patterson, M.Ed., from Greensburg, who can provide evaluations for parenting and bonding assessments, at the same rate as in 2022-23.
• With Family A.C.T.S. Inc. of Ford City, providing a wide range of assessments and treatments for better mental health, sobriety, victims of sexual abuse and other matters, at the same rate at 2022-23.
• With Children’s Aid of Mercer County of Mercer, providing a mentoring program for youth and young adults ages 14-26, with an increase in rates to cover increases in the cost of living and travel expenses.
• With Shippenville Project Point of Light of Shippenville, providing assessments and therapy for sex offenders, victims of sexual offenses and batterer’s intervention therapy, at the same rate as in 2022-23.
• With Justice Works YouthCare Inc. of Wilkinsburg, providing in-home parenting programs, truancy remediation and drug testing, at a rate increase over 2022-23 of between 3 percent and 3.86 percent.
• With Service Master of Indiana County, of White Township, cleaning service for the Office of Children and Youth, utilized as needed.
The rest were placement listings, mostly renewals, but also a new contract with Diversified Treatment Centers of Milton, with residential treatment, group home cottages and foster care.
Other contracts, according to Weaver, include:
• With City Mission-Living Stone of Uniontown, which asked for a 15 percent increase in rates for shelter beds and independent living programs, with the Promise House independent living facility rate at $230 per day and the Hope House emergency short term shelter facility at $330 per cay.
• With Diakon Child, Family and Community Services of Topton, providing licensed foster homes for tradition, medically fragile and intensive teen cases, with an increase in rates, two above 20 percent, a few at 5 percent, but most at 1 percent.
• With Pathways Adolescent Center of Oil City, providing group home settings for both girls and boys, at an increase in rates ranging from 5 percent to 18 percent.
• With Lifespan Family Services of Punxsutawney, Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County in Clearfield, and Merakey in Harrisburg, each providing licensed foster homes for children from birth to 21 years of age.
“They do amazing work,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said of the Office of Children and Youth and its providers. She said it is not just for the children, but also for the parents.
“We’re trying to get you the help you need,” Gorman said.
