Yellow Creek State park will host a “How to Hide a Butterfly Story Time and Hike” on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Environmental Learning Center off 170 Route 259 Hwy., Penn Run.
Join us for story time with Ruth Heller’s book “How to Hide a Butterfly and Other Insects.” After story time, we will explore the Native Plant Garden and near the pond to look for hidden insects. The program is geared toward children ages 4 to 8. Siblings are welcome to attend. It will be held outside, so please wear hiking shoes and bring chairs.
Registration is required, and additional rules apply.